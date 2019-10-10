1ST RACE

4 Coveredndiamonds N (J. Randall);2.60;2.30;2.10

7 A Oliveinmymartini (M. Beckwith);;9.00;5.80

1 Ok Jewel (J. Devaux);;;2.50

Off 12:05 Time 1:54.2

Exacta (4-7) Paid 38.80.

Trifecta (4-7-1) Paid 85.50.

Superfecta (4-7-1-2) Paid 11.90.

2ND RACE

4 Winning Legends (M. Beckwith);5.40;4.30;3.00

1 Half Moon Rising (B. Cross);;6.10;3.50

3 Minor Obsession (P. Fluet);;;3.50

Off 12:22 Time 1:56.0

Exacta (4-1) Paid 31.40.

Trifecta (4-1-3) Paid 166.50.

Superfecta (4-1-3-2) Paid 32.70.

Daily Double (4-4) Paid 14.00.

3RD RACE

5 Oporto Hanover (B. Crawford);16.20;6.00;4.50

2 Mach Of Shame (M. Beckwith);;4.90;3.70

3 Sunshine Inn (S. Rybka);;;5.20

Off 12:40 Time 1:55.1

Exacta (5-2) Paid 72.00.

Trifecta (5-2-3) Paid 331.00.

Superfecta (5-2-3-7) Paid 83.55.

4TH RACE

2 Check Mach (J. Devaux);14.40;8.40;5.80

9 Fade To Gold (D. Cappello Jr);;7.10;4.10

5 Always Be Lucy (J. Randall);;;2.70

Off 1:02 Time 1:54.4

Exacta (2-9) Paid 135.00.

Trifecta (2-9-5) Paid 367.50.

Superfecta (2-9-5-4) Paid 152.75.

5TH RACE

5 O’riley (J. Devaux);30.60;11.40;17.00

1 Got No Money Honey (M. Whitcroft);;10.40 6.20

6 Ten Million (A. Chartrand);;;8.80

Off 1:23 Time 2:00.1

Exacta (5-1) Paid 270.50.

Trifecta (5-1-6) Paid 1,658.00.

Pick 3 (5-2-5) Paid 355.00.

Superfecta (5-1-6-7) Paid 369.15.

Pick 5 (4-4-5-2-5) Paid 4,000.00.

6TH RACE

1 Frenzie (J. Stark Jr);16.40;7.70;2.80

3 Barynya A (F. Coppola Jr);;6.40;2.90

7 Happy Heart (M. Beckwith);;;2.10

Off 1:43 Time 1:53.4

Exacta (1-3) Paid 67.50.

Trifecta (1-3-7) Paid 199.50.

Superfecta (1-3-7-5) Paid 40.45.

7TH RACE

3 Bye Bye Felicia (M. Beckwith);11.20;4.20;3.10

4 Come Get The Cash (J. Randall);;3.10;2.50

2 Shutthefrontdoor (P. Fluet);;;3.80

Off 2:04 Time 1:52.4

Exacta (3-4) Paid 35.00.

Trifecta (3-4-2) Paid 112.00.

Superfecta (3-4-2-5) Paid 24.55.

8TH RACE

1 Mccovey Cove N (F. Coppola Jr);4.30;2.90;2.10

4 Hazels Dream (M. Beckwith);;4.10;2.60

3 Lynn Bin Con Kin (J. Devaux);;;2.20

Off 2:26 Time 1:56.4

Exacta (1-4) Paid 17.40.

Trifecta (1-4-3) Paid 31.60.

Superfecta (1-4-3-6) Paid 3.75.

Pick 3 (1-3-1) Paid 61.25.

9TH RACE

3 North Star Ideal (J. Devaux);3.80;2.70;2.50

2 Notsoplainjane (S. Genois);;2.10;2.10

6 Caviart Ashlyn (B. Dobson);;;2.20

Off 2:51 Time 1:57.3

Exacta (3-2) Paid 7.50.

Trifecta (3-2-6) Paid 14.40.

Superfecta (3-2-6-1) Paid 2.80.

10TH RACE

4 Sea Change N (J. Devaux);6.00;3.10;2.70

5 Aberdeen Seelster (M. Beckwith);;3.40;2.50

2 Unapologetically (B. Crawford);;;9.70

Off 3:12 Time 1:56.0

Exacta (4-5) Paid 21.00.

Trifecta (4-5-2) Paid 200.00.

Superfecta (4-5-2-6) Paid 40.40.

Pick 4 (3-1-3-4) Paid 58.00.

Late Double (3-4) Paid 15.40.

Saratoga Raceway Handle 232,620

