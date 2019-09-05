1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
6 Match My Miracle (Cross);17.00;5.50;4.10
8 Reel Of Fortune (Fluet);;30.20;12.00
4 Squee Hanover (Coppola Jr);;;2.60
Exacta (6-8) Paid $445.00. Trifecta (6-8-4) Paid $1,788.00. Superfecta (6-8-4-7) Paid $220.75.
2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.
4 Windsun Brooklyn (Dobson);4.90;3.10;2.70
3 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Beckwith);;4.10;2.40
1 One Hand Keg Stand (Aldrich Jr);;;2.70
Exacta (4-3) Paid $16.40. Trifecta (4-3-1) Paid $63.00. Superfecta
(4-3-1-2) Paid $8.32. Daily Double (6-4) Paid $35.00.
3RD RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
3 Lucky Chap (Dobson);2.70;2.30;2.20
1 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);;3.90;3.20
4 Fashion For Credit (Stark Jr);;;3.00
Exacta (3-1) Paid $8.40. Trifecta (3-1-4) Paid $29.60. Superfecta
(3-1-4-6) Paid $4.97.
4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
7 Lyons Hedgeabet (Dobson);8.00;3.90;2.70
6 Persistent Bettor (Aldrich Jr);;3.80;2.80
3 The Bay Front (Fluet);;;2.90
Exacta (7-6) Paid $29.80. Trifecta (7-6-3) Paid $161.50. Superfecta (7-6-3-5) Paid $23.58.
5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Alona (Dobson);4.70;3.60;2.20
6 Zack To The Max (Fluet);;4.20;3.10
7 Half Moon Rising (Cross);;;4.40
Exacta (1-6) Paid $32.80. Trifecta (1-6-7) Paid $154.50. Pick 3
(3-7-1) Paid $7.10. Pick 5 (6-4-3-7-1) Paid $240.50. Superfecta
(1-6-7-2) Paid $29.25.
6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
3 Bontz N (Beckwith);20.80;4.10;3.20
5 Eclipse Me N (Dobson);;2.10;2.10
4 Come Get The Cash (Randall);;;3.20
Exacta (3-5) Paid $34.40.
7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Mistress Angelina (Long);4.40;2.80;2.10
2 Mach Of Shame (Beckwith);;6.30;3.90
3 Antiguan Art (Cross);;;6.90
Exacta (1-2) Paid $20.40. Trifecta (1-2-3) Paid $93.00. Superfecta
(1-2-3-6) Paid $15.90.
8TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
4 All You Can Dream (Genois);7.20;3.20;2.60
5 Grey Roots (Dobson);;4.50;3.50
8 American Sombrero (Coppola Jr);;;4.80
Exacta (4-5) Paid $27.60. Trifecta (4-5-8) Paid $89.00. Superfecta
(4-5-8-3) Paid $7.35. Pick 3 (3-1-4) Paid $61.63.
9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Love Over Gold (Coppola Jr);17.40;4.50;2.20
2 Sally De Vie (Rybka);;3.60;2.10
3 Jive Dancing A (Aldrich Jr);;;2.10
Exacta (1-2) Paid $60.50. Trifecta (1-2-3) Paid $81.50. Superfecta
(1-2-3-4) Paid $10.65.
10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
7 Happy Heart (Beckwith);17.40;8.10;5.90
8 Itty Bitty (Dobson);;3.50;3.40
5 Barynya A (Crawford);;;4.80
Exacta (7-8) Paid $67.50. Trifecta (7-8-5) Paid $365.50. Superfecta (7-8-5-3) Paid $143.55.
11TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
2 Brenda's Got It (Beckwith);5.00;2.70;2.20
1 Hazels Dream (Coppola Jr);;2.70;2.10
7 Y C Easy (Fluet);;;3.50
Exacta (2-1) Paid $11.60. Trifecta (2-1-7) Paid $42.60. Superfecta
(2-1-7-4) Paid $3.30.
12TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
4 Maggnifispin (Long);5.90;2.70;2.30
6 Artfully Dealt (Dobson);;3.10;2.50
1 Calusa (Mattison);;;6.60
Exacta (4-6) Paid $11.40. Trifecta (4-6-1) Paid $67.50. Superfecta
(4-6-1-2) Paid $6.43. Daily Double (2-4) Paid $17.00. Pick 4
(1-7-2-4) Paid $1,162.50.
