Post Time 12 p.m.

1ST RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.

1 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);4-1

2 Fluff Me Up (Jay Randall);5-2

3 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);9-2

4 Roger Prav It (Marcello Spano);8-1

5 Golden Tate (Billy Dobson);3-1

6 Autumn Estelle (Jim Devaux);6-1

7 The Cuse Is Loose (Brian Cross);10-1

2ND RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.

1 Delcrest Massy (Billy Dobson);3-1

2 Piercewave Hanover (Jordan Derue);2-1

3 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);6-1

4 Red Hot Herbie (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

5 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);10-1

6 Odyssey Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);8-1

7 Duluth (Brett Crawford);20-1

8 Winter Mint (Alek Chartrand);25-1

9 Blitz Victory (Steeven Genois);4-1

3RD RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Gigfy (Gerry Mattison);5-2

2 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);8-1

3 Justice Jet (Jim Devaux);3-1

4 Broadway Joe (Jay Randall);4-1

5 Keystone Orion (Mark Beckwith);9-2

6 Jeter’s Way (John Stark Jr);6-1

7 Alpha D’urzy (Billy Dobson);15-1

8 Tournament (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

4TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Chasing The Storm (Francis Raia II);10-1

2 Mister Serious (Mark Whitcroft);3-1

3 Pepin Hanover (Glenn Bailey);20-1

4 Lucky Travel (Phil Fluet);25-1

5 Tag’s Mary (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

6 Weekend Wit Chucky (Crawford);9-2

7 Whitemountainmaple (Chartrand);15-1

8 Abequa (Billy Dobson);8-5

5TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.

1 Southwind Larado (Jim Devaux);9-2

2 Amityville Lindy (Jay Randall);7-2

3 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);4-1

4 Back The Bank (Billy Dobson);0-0

5 No Recess (Shawn T Gray);3-1

6 Howdy Jane (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

7 Traverse Seelster (Steeven Genois);15-1

8 Lucid Thoughts (Brett Crawford);8-1

9 Aggressive (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1

6TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Quick Feet (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

2 Cordoba Hall (Billy Dobson);5-2

3 Kennel Buddy (Mark Beckwith);6-1

4 Aplomb Hanover (Jordan Derue);3-1

5 Waiting On A Woman (Phil Fluet);9-2

6 Fear (Jim Devaux);8-1

7TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

2 Cash Me Out (Phil Fluet);3-1

3 Freddie Mac (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

4 Ulster (Jay Randall);5-2

5 Dragin The Wagon (Aaron Byron);4-1

6 Mugshots Bro (Jim Devaux);9-2

8TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);7-2

2 Cerveza Dinero (Steeven Genois);9-2

3 Bonamassa (Brett Crawford);3-1

4 Rose Run Speedster (Billy Dobson);4-1

5 Railee Workable (Mark Beckwith);8-1

6 Andi’s Unreal (Jordan Derue);6-1

7 I M Fishin (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

8 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);12-1

9TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);4-1

2 Slieve League (Jim Devaux);9-2

3 Glencove Carter (Shawn T Gray);5-2

4 Half Moon Rising (Jay Randall);6-1

5 Dynamic Man (Mark Beckwith);8-1

6 Alona (Billy Dobson);3-1

7 Citi Z Tam (Evan Hoagland);12-1

8 Little Big Rigs (Brett Crawford);20-1

10TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.

1 Cc Bank (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1

2 Er Ben (Jordan Derue);10-1

3 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);5-2

4 Crazyasclassic (Mark Beckwith);6-1

5 Mystical Somolli (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

6 Credit List (Jim Devaux);8-1

7 Full Of Pride (Billy Dobson);9-2

11TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.

1 Guida’s Geisha (Jay Randall);4-1

2 Mr Jesse (Billy Dobson);7-2

3 Eskimo Joe (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-1

4 East To Cincy (Jim Devaux);3-1

5 Too Much Man (Brian Cross);8-1

6 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);9-2

7 Riverofroyalty (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

8 All That Dazzle (Dan Cappello Jr);25-1

12TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Celebrity Olivia (Marcello Spano);10-1

2 Black Magic Storm (Brian Cross);15-1

3 Marcella Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

4 Crazy Applejack (Phil Fluet);3-1

5 Ainsley Hanover (Kim Crawford);12-1

6 Summer Chrome (Mark Beckwith);7-2

7 Caravelle (Billy Dobson);8-1

8 Franky Two Times (Brett Crawford);5-1

