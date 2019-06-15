Post Time 12 p.m.
1ST RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.
1 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);4-1
2 Fluff Me Up (Jay Randall);5-2
3 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);9-2
4 Roger Prav It (Marcello Spano);8-1
5 Golden Tate (Billy Dobson);3-1
6 Autumn Estelle (Jim Devaux);6-1
7 The Cuse Is Loose (Brian Cross);10-1
2ND RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.
1 Delcrest Massy (Billy Dobson);3-1
2 Piercewave Hanover (Jordan Derue);2-1
3 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);6-1
4 Red Hot Herbie (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
5 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);10-1
6 Odyssey Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);8-1
7 Duluth (Brett Crawford);20-1
8 Winter Mint (Alek Chartrand);25-1
9 Blitz Victory (Steeven Genois);4-1
3RD RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Gigfy (Gerry Mattison);5-2
2 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);8-1
3 Justice Jet (Jim Devaux);3-1
4 Broadway Joe (Jay Randall);4-1
5 Keystone Orion (Mark Beckwith);9-2
6 Jeter’s Way (John Stark Jr);6-1
7 Alpha D’urzy (Billy Dobson);15-1
8 Tournament (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
4TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Chasing The Storm (Francis Raia II);10-1
2 Mister Serious (Mark Whitcroft);3-1
3 Pepin Hanover (Glenn Bailey);20-1
4 Lucky Travel (Phil Fluet);25-1
5 Tag’s Mary (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
6 Weekend Wit Chucky (Crawford);9-2
7 Whitemountainmaple (Chartrand);15-1
8 Abequa (Billy Dobson);8-5
5TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.
1 Southwind Larado (Jim Devaux);9-2
2 Amityville Lindy (Jay Randall);7-2
3 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);4-1
4 Back The Bank (Billy Dobson);0-0
5 No Recess (Shawn T Gray);3-1
6 Howdy Jane (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
7 Traverse Seelster (Steeven Genois);15-1
8 Lucid Thoughts (Brett Crawford);8-1
9 Aggressive (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1
6TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Quick Feet (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
2 Cordoba Hall (Billy Dobson);5-2
3 Kennel Buddy (Mark Beckwith);6-1
4 Aplomb Hanover (Jordan Derue);3-1
5 Waiting On A Woman (Phil Fluet);9-2
6 Fear (Jim Devaux);8-1
7TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
2 Cash Me Out (Phil Fluet);3-1
3 Freddie Mac (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
4 Ulster (Jay Randall);5-2
5 Dragin The Wagon (Aaron Byron);4-1
6 Mugshots Bro (Jim Devaux);9-2
8TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);7-2
2 Cerveza Dinero (Steeven Genois);9-2
3 Bonamassa (Brett Crawford);3-1
4 Rose Run Speedster (Billy Dobson);4-1
5 Railee Workable (Mark Beckwith);8-1
6 Andi’s Unreal (Jordan Derue);6-1
7 I M Fishin (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
8 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);12-1
9TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);4-1
2 Slieve League (Jim Devaux);9-2
3 Glencove Carter (Shawn T Gray);5-2
4 Half Moon Rising (Jay Randall);6-1
5 Dynamic Man (Mark Beckwith);8-1
6 Alona (Billy Dobson);3-1
7 Citi Z Tam (Evan Hoagland);12-1
8 Little Big Rigs (Brett Crawford);20-1
10TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.
1 Cc Bank (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1
2 Er Ben (Jordan Derue);10-1
3 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);5-2
4 Crazyasclassic (Mark Beckwith);6-1
5 Mystical Somolli (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
6 Credit List (Jim Devaux);8-1
7 Full Of Pride (Billy Dobson);9-2
11TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.
1 Guida’s Geisha (Jay Randall);4-1
2 Mr Jesse (Billy Dobson);7-2
3 Eskimo Joe (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-1
4 East To Cincy (Jim Devaux);3-1
5 Too Much Man (Brian Cross);8-1
6 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);9-2
7 Riverofroyalty (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
8 All That Dazzle (Dan Cappello Jr);25-1
12TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Celebrity Olivia (Marcello Spano);10-1
2 Black Magic Storm (Brian Cross);15-1
3 Marcella Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
4 Crazy Applejack (Phil Fluet);3-1
5 Ainsley Hanover (Kim Crawford);12-1
6 Summer Chrome (Mark Beckwith);7-2
7 Caravelle (Billy Dobson);8-1
8 Franky Two Times (Brett Crawford);5-1
