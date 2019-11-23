First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Pistols Aspiration (Jay Randall);5-2

2 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);15-1

3 Prince C Hall (Mitchell Cushing);7-2

4 East To Cincy (Brian Cross);9-2

5 Sevens Up (Phil Fluet);8-1

6 Tropical Storm Bi (Jordan Derue);3-1

7 Zann’s Fantastic (Harvey Stein);30-1

8 Crazy Ponda (Jim Devaux);12-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Someway Same Hall (Jordan Derue);5-2

2 Bold Fresh (Jimmy Whittemore);8-1

3 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);3-1

4 What A Hunk (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

5 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);4-1

6 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);10-1

7 Rose Run Speedster (Billy Dobson);9-2

8 The Royal Poze (Jim Devaux);15-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Flyhawk Thriller (Alek Chartrand);12-1

2 Chili (Jay Randall);10-1

3 Windsun Hugo (Jim Devaux);5-2

4 Aruba Vacation (Phil Fluet);9-2

5 Jeter’s Way (Mark Beckwith);4-1

6 No Recess (Billy Dobson);6-1

7 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);3-1

8 Cerveza Dinero (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,770.

1 Justice Jet (Brian Cross);7-2

2 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);8-1

3 Quick Deal (Jay Randall);3-1

4 Riverofroyalty (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1

5 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);4-1

6 The Royal Harry (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1

7 Uncle Leo (Larry Stalbaum);12-1

8 Alex The Great (Billy Dobson);10-1

9 Bonamassa (Brett Crawford);6-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Barney Mac (Jay Randall);8-5

2 I M Fishin (Dan Cappello Jr);7-2

3 Credit List (Jim Devaux);9-2

4 Blitz Victory (Billy Dobson);8-1

5 Only Passing Thru (Jimmy Whittemore);6-1

6 Fear (Mark Beckwith);10-1

7 The Lindy Treaty (Phil Fluet);12-1

8 Mass Confession (Brett Crawford);25-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.

1 Willy Mouse (Billy Dobson);7-2

2 Living Proof I Am (Brian Cross);5-1

3 Mystical Motor (Jordan Derue);5-2

4 Spark A Dream (Jay Randall);4-1

5 Full Of Pride (Brett Crawford);8-1

6 Explosive (Justin Huckabone);12-1

7 It Aint The Whisky (Steeven Genois);6-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.

1 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);10-1

2 Trixie Dust (Alek Chartrand);15-1

3 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

4 La Grange A (Billy Dobson);5-1

5 Cash Me Out (Brett Crawford);5-2

6 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

7 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);7-2

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,750.

1 The Magic Number (Jim Devaux);5-2

2 Pappagiorgio (Billy Dobson);8-1

3 Franky Two Times (Jordan Derue);3-1

4 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);10-1

5 Glencove Carter (Jay Randall);4-1

6 Mystical Somolli (Phil Fluet);5-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.

1 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);5-2

2 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);3-1

3 Amityville Lindy (Jimmy Whittemore);4-1

4 Collector Classic (Jim Devaux);9-2

5 Screaming Conway (Jay Randall);8-1

6 Gotta Pay To Play (Billy Dobson);12-1

7 Shoemaker Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

8 Weekend Wit Bigd (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

9 Pine Bush Rose (Phil Fluet);10-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Pittstop Emerald (Brian Cross);5-2

2 Darron Hall (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1

3 Winding Hill (Jimmy Whittemore);4-1

4 Keystone Orion (Jordan Derue);3-1

5 Andi’s Unreal (Chris Long);8-1

6 Jnr Express (John Stark Jr);6-1

7 The Big Muscle (Josh Kinney);20-1

8 Windsun Missile (Brett Crawford);9-2

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Lady Lone Star (Steven Rybka);10-1

2 Whitemountainmaple (Alek Chartrand);20-1

3 Key Lime Martini (Jay Randall);5-2

4 Pembroke Sweets (Chris Long);12-1

5 Ya Boy Bear (Mark Beckwith);4-1

6 Feel The Muscle (Harry Landy);9-2

7 Barn Blaze (Jim Devaux);6-1

8 Darlington Hall (Phil Fluet);3-1

