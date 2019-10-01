Post time noon

1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Warrior Way (Brett Crawford);10-1

2 Song Chapter (Jim Devaux);6-1

3 Praying Angel (Mark Beckwith);12-1

4 Goddess Ofgoodness (B. Dobson);20-1

5 Halliama (Alek Chartrand);8-5

6 Lucky June Bug (Frank Coppola Jr);7-5

7 Glamdring (Phil Fluet);25-1

2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Dali’s Memorial (Alek Chartrand);4-1

2 Sociable (Billy Dobson);6-1

3 Talking Tom (Jim Devaux);15-1

4 Smooth As Whiskey (S. Genois);7-2

5 Repeal Or Replace (Jay Randall);2-1

6 Yachtsman (Brett Crawford);10-1

7 No Hablo Ingles (Mark Beckwith);20-1

8 Sundown Showdown (Brian Cross);8-1

3RD RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);6-1

2 Bambi (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1

3 Best Balance (Brian Cross);12-1

4 Too Cool To Fool (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

5 Darlington Hall (Phil Fluet);5-2

6 The Magic Number (Billy Dobson);3-1

7 Something Fine (Jim Devaux);7-2

4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Prove It Allnight (Billy Dobson);15-1

2 Brother James (Brett Crawford);7-2

3 Brad’s Buddy (Frank Coppola Jr);6-5

4 Sports Illustrate (Mark Beckwith);20-1

5 Chestatha Cheetah (J. Allen Sr);30-1

6 Master Faster (Jay Randall);6-1

7 Rockin Party (Jim Devaux);8-1

5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Trooper Troy (C. Huckabone III);8-1

2 Touche’ Away (Mark Whitcroft);4-1

3 Tipsy Gypsy (Brian Cross);5-2

4 Black Magic Storm (John Cross);9-2

5 Aileen On You (Cory Mcgivern);3-1

6 Sargent Pickel (Jay Randall);20-1

7 Conway Deli (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1

8 Sevenaze (Claude Huckabone Jr);6-1

6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Squirely Girly (Jordan Derue);2-1

2 Mr Gerrity (Brett Crawford);25-1

3 Royal Lady (Mark Beckwith);5-2

4 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);8-1

5 Chapter And Ruth (Phil Fluet);7-2

6 Liquorstoreblues (Alek Chartrand);12-1

7 Okay (Claude Huckabone Jr);15-1

7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Van Diesel (Billy Dobson);7-2

2 Dream Of Fortune (C.Huckabone III);5-2

3 Major Escape (Jim Devaux);3-1

4 Keystone Dakota (C.Huckabone Jr);12-1

5 Dramatist (Chris Long);15-1

6 Maximum Ideal (Brian Cross);6-1

7 Stud Muffin (Steven Rybka);10-1

8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Hotfoot Hannah (Alek Chartrand);7-2

2 Kapow (Phil Fluet);6-1

3 Southwind Falcon (Ronald Harp);6-5

4 Charismo (Steeven Genois);8-1

5 Trendy Kim (Steven Rybka);10-1

6 Royal Casanova (Jay Randall);20-1

7 Mass Confession (Billy Dobson);12-1

9TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Citi Z Tam (Jay Randall);5-2

2 Bet Big On Blue (Alek Chartrand);5-1

3 Ainsley Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

4 Celebrity Bianca (H. Giannoulis);12-1

5 Chuck N Dirt (Billy Dobson);3-1

6 Genetic Marker (Brian Cross);6-1

7 Shake A Leg (Mark Beckwith);7-2

10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Lucky Chap (Billy Dobson);6-5

2 Fancy Knows (C. Huckabone III);6-1

3 Gypsy Rain (Mark Beckwith);20-1

4 Beautiful Brenda (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

5 Dak Tothefuture (Brian Cross);25-1

6 Reckless Image (Jim Devaux);3-1

7 Knight Of Valour (Alek Chartrand);12-1

8 Marcella Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

