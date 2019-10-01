Post time noon
1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Warrior Way (Brett Crawford);10-1
2 Song Chapter (Jim Devaux);6-1
3 Praying Angel (Mark Beckwith);12-1
4 Goddess Ofgoodness (B. Dobson);20-1
5 Halliama (Alek Chartrand);8-5
6 Lucky June Bug (Frank Coppola Jr);7-5
7 Glamdring (Phil Fluet);25-1
2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Dali’s Memorial (Alek Chartrand);4-1
2 Sociable (Billy Dobson);6-1
3 Talking Tom (Jim Devaux);15-1
4 Smooth As Whiskey (S. Genois);7-2
5 Repeal Or Replace (Jay Randall);2-1
6 Yachtsman (Brett Crawford);10-1
7 No Hablo Ingles (Mark Beckwith);20-1
8 Sundown Showdown (Brian Cross);8-1
3RD RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);6-1
2 Bambi (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1
3 Best Balance (Brian Cross);12-1
4 Too Cool To Fool (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
5 Darlington Hall (Phil Fluet);5-2
6 The Magic Number (Billy Dobson);3-1
7 Something Fine (Jim Devaux);7-2
4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Prove It Allnight (Billy Dobson);15-1
2 Brother James (Brett Crawford);7-2
3 Brad’s Buddy (Frank Coppola Jr);6-5
4 Sports Illustrate (Mark Beckwith);20-1
5 Chestatha Cheetah (J. Allen Sr);30-1
6 Master Faster (Jay Randall);6-1
7 Rockin Party (Jim Devaux);8-1
5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Trooper Troy (C. Huckabone III);8-1
2 Touche’ Away (Mark Whitcroft);4-1
3 Tipsy Gypsy (Brian Cross);5-2
4 Black Magic Storm (John Cross);9-2
5 Aileen On You (Cory Mcgivern);3-1
6 Sargent Pickel (Jay Randall);20-1
7 Conway Deli (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1
8 Sevenaze (Claude Huckabone Jr);6-1
6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Squirely Girly (Jordan Derue);2-1
2 Mr Gerrity (Brett Crawford);25-1
3 Royal Lady (Mark Beckwith);5-2
4 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);8-1
5 Chapter And Ruth (Phil Fluet);7-2
6 Liquorstoreblues (Alek Chartrand);12-1
7 Okay (Claude Huckabone Jr);15-1
7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Van Diesel (Billy Dobson);7-2
2 Dream Of Fortune (C.Huckabone III);5-2
3 Major Escape (Jim Devaux);3-1
4 Keystone Dakota (C.Huckabone Jr);12-1
5 Dramatist (Chris Long);15-1
6 Maximum Ideal (Brian Cross);6-1
7 Stud Muffin (Steven Rybka);10-1
8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Hotfoot Hannah (Alek Chartrand);7-2
2 Kapow (Phil Fluet);6-1
3 Southwind Falcon (Ronald Harp);6-5
4 Charismo (Steeven Genois);8-1
5 Trendy Kim (Steven Rybka);10-1
6 Royal Casanova (Jay Randall);20-1
7 Mass Confession (Billy Dobson);12-1
9TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Citi Z Tam (Jay Randall);5-2
2 Bet Big On Blue (Alek Chartrand);5-1
3 Ainsley Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
4 Celebrity Bianca (H. Giannoulis);12-1
5 Chuck N Dirt (Billy Dobson);3-1
6 Genetic Marker (Brian Cross);6-1
7 Shake A Leg (Mark Beckwith);7-2
10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Lucky Chap (Billy Dobson);6-5
2 Fancy Knows (C. Huckabone III);6-1
3 Gypsy Rain (Mark Beckwith);20-1
4 Beautiful Brenda (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
5 Dak Tothefuture (Brian Cross);25-1
6 Reckless Image (Jim Devaux);3-1
7 Knight Of Valour (Alek Chartrand);12-1
8 Marcella Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
