First post: 6:45 p.m.

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Avatar J (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1

2 Sassy Hanover (Mark Beckwith);8-1

3 Major Camby (Jay Randall);10-1

4 Sports Column (Scott Zeron);7-2

5 Chip Walther (Phil Fluet);6-1

6 Jersey Jim (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

7 Lord Willoughby A (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $55,000.

1 Darbie’s Ideal (Tyler Buter);4-1

2 I Rolled The Dice (Billy Dobson);8-1

3 Ideal Perception (Jim Devaux);2-1

4 Breakout Session (Marcus Miller);3-1

5 Majoring Artist (Andy Miller);15-1

6 Surreal Sergeant (Mike Simons);5-1

7 Levine (Scott Zeron);10-1

8 Sunsetboozecruise (Jim Morrill Jr);6-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $55,000.

1 Starrystarrynight (Scott Zeron);8-5

2 Mama’s Gift (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

3 Concerted Hanover (Jay Randall);15-1

4 Alana’s Brilliance (Tyler Buter);10-1

5 Askmenoquestions (Phil Fluet);9-2

6 C And T’s Credit (John Stark Jr);8-1

7 Lady Jeter (Dan Daley);20-1

8 Nasty Gal (Gates Brunet);7-2

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $55,000.

1 Surreal Art (Andy Miller);5-1

2 Shanghai Bobby (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

3 Century Ferrari (Marcus Miller);8-1

4 Rickybobbynthehaus (Tyler Buter);8-5

5 Crius N Rock (Mike Simons);12-1

6 Jet Rock (Jim Devaux);7-2

7 Rollonhighway (Jim Morrill Jr);20-1

8 Murrow Boy (Scott Zeron);10-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $55,000.

1 Chase You (Andy Miller);3-1

2 Gia’s Surreal (Jim Morrill Jr);4-1

3 Siesta Beach (Tyler Buter);8-1

4 Ladybeluckytonite (Jim Devaux);12-1

5 Lily Hammer (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1

6 Fool Me Again (Scott Zeron);5-2

7 Love Americanstyle (Billy Dobson);6-1

8 Topville Angelina (Marcus Miller);9-2

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Betterlatethnnever (Mitchell Cushing);4-1

2 Givenupdreaming (Mark Beckwith);9-2

3 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);5-2

4 Kenrick N (Jim Devaux);8-1

5 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);6-1

6 Crockets Cullen N (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $55,000.

1 All Profit (Marcus Miller);8-5

1A Book Seven (Andy Miller);8-5

2 Moonlight Mile (Billy Dobson);6-1

3 Manruptcy (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

4 Denton (Trond Smedshammer);10-1

5 Clear Sailing (Dan Daley);12-1

6 Conquest As (Jim Morrill Jr);6-5

7 Bropain (Michael Mc Givern);20-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $55,000.

1 Lights Come On (Marcus Miller);5-2

1A Labadee As (Jim Morrill Jr);5-2

2 Certify (Mark Beckwith);8-1

3 Kolin (Phil Fluet);12-1

4 Im Tp’s Crazed Bro (Brian Cross);5-1

5 Halliama (Alek Chartrand);10-1

6 Jason’s Camden (Andy Miller);8-5

7 Xcuseme (John Stark Jr);6-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $55,000.

1 Twin B Salsa (Scott Zeron);8-1

1A Kitty Hoyne (Jim Devaux);8-1

2 My Rugala (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

3 Spreckles (Mark Beckwith);20-1

4 Alleyesonme As (Marcus Miller);6-5

5 Ladyboss (Tyler Buter);3-1

6 Shoes Galore (Andy Miller);10-1

7 Charm And Grace (Jim Morrill Jr);12-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $55,000.

1 Amal Hall (Andy Miller);6-5

1A Ev’s Girl (Marcus Miller);6-5

2 Song Chapter (Jim Morrill Jr);10-1

3 Crystalline (Tyler Buter);7-2

4 Minor Obsession (Billy Dobson);15-1

5 Somermusic’chapter (Dan Daley);12-1

6 Qiss Me Blue Chip (Scott Zeron);6-1

7 Hanna Dreamgirl (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

2 Devisser (Steven Rybka);8-1

3 Delightful Joe (Mitchell Cushing);12-1

4 Epaulette A (Mark Beckwith);8-5

5 Calvin B (Billy Dobson);5-1

6 Talent Soup (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

7 Bettor Spirits N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1

12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 I Am The Cowboy (Mitchell Cushing);4-1

2 Northern Rebel (Billy Dobson);9-2

3 Teo Enteo A (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

4 Jk Nowornever (Jim Devaux);5-2

5 Shooter Mcgavin (Jay Randall);8-1

6 Top Of The Mark (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

7 Cool Jack (Marcus Miller);10-1

8 Dreamzzzz R For U (Steven Rybka);12-1

13TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.

1 Reckless Rebel (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1

2 Statement (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

3 Cabowabocuttie (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

4 Rocksapatriot (Jay Randall);7-5

5 Brigadoon (Billy Dobson);10-1

6 In The Huddle (Mark Beckwith);12-1

7 Khun Ratha A (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

8 Manverick (Tyler Buter);9-2

9 Pantheon Hanover (Jim Devaux);15-1

14TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.

1 Swellendam (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1

2 Lifeonthebeach A (Jim Devaux);6-5

3 Tenacious One A (Larry Stalbaum);7-2

4 St Lads Moonwalk (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

5 Sofer (Phil Fluet);8-1

6 Sneak On Bye (Mark Beckwith);15-1

7 Olde Broadside (Jay Randall);5-1

8 Pan Street Usa (Billy Dobson);25-1

