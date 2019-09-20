First post: 6:45 p.m.
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Avatar J (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1
2 Sassy Hanover (Mark Beckwith);8-1
3 Major Camby (Jay Randall);10-1
4 Sports Column (Scott Zeron);7-2
5 Chip Walther (Phil Fluet);6-1
6 Jersey Jim (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
7 Lord Willoughby A (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $55,000.
1 Darbie’s Ideal (Tyler Buter);4-1
2 I Rolled The Dice (Billy Dobson);8-1
3 Ideal Perception (Jim Devaux);2-1
4 Breakout Session (Marcus Miller);3-1
5 Majoring Artist (Andy Miller);15-1
6 Surreal Sergeant (Mike Simons);5-1
7 Levine (Scott Zeron);10-1
8 Sunsetboozecruise (Jim Morrill Jr);6-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $55,000.
1 Starrystarrynight (Scott Zeron);8-5
2 Mama’s Gift (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
3 Concerted Hanover (Jay Randall);15-1
4 Alana’s Brilliance (Tyler Buter);10-1
5 Askmenoquestions (Phil Fluet);9-2
6 C And T’s Credit (John Stark Jr);8-1
7 Lady Jeter (Dan Daley);20-1
8 Nasty Gal (Gates Brunet);7-2
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $55,000.
1 Surreal Art (Andy Miller);5-1
2 Shanghai Bobby (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
3 Century Ferrari (Marcus Miller);8-1
4 Rickybobbynthehaus (Tyler Buter);8-5
5 Crius N Rock (Mike Simons);12-1
6 Jet Rock (Jim Devaux);7-2
7 Rollonhighway (Jim Morrill Jr);20-1
8 Murrow Boy (Scott Zeron);10-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $55,000.
1 Chase You (Andy Miller);3-1
2 Gia’s Surreal (Jim Morrill Jr);4-1
3 Siesta Beach (Tyler Buter);8-1
4 Ladybeluckytonite (Jim Devaux);12-1
5 Lily Hammer (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1
6 Fool Me Again (Scott Zeron);5-2
7 Love Americanstyle (Billy Dobson);6-1
8 Topville Angelina (Marcus Miller);9-2
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Betterlatethnnever (Mitchell Cushing);4-1
2 Givenupdreaming (Mark Beckwith);9-2
3 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);5-2
4 Kenrick N (Jim Devaux);8-1
5 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);6-1
6 Crockets Cullen N (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $55,000.
1 All Profit (Marcus Miller);8-5
1A Book Seven (Andy Miller);8-5
2 Moonlight Mile (Billy Dobson);6-1
3 Manruptcy (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
4 Denton (Trond Smedshammer);10-1
5 Clear Sailing (Dan Daley);12-1
6 Conquest As (Jim Morrill Jr);6-5
7 Bropain (Michael Mc Givern);20-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $55,000.
1 Lights Come On (Marcus Miller);5-2
1A Labadee As (Jim Morrill Jr);5-2
2 Certify (Mark Beckwith);8-1
3 Kolin (Phil Fluet);12-1
4 Im Tp’s Crazed Bro (Brian Cross);5-1
5 Halliama (Alek Chartrand);10-1
6 Jason’s Camden (Andy Miller);8-5
7 Xcuseme (John Stark Jr);6-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $55,000.
1 Twin B Salsa (Scott Zeron);8-1
1A Kitty Hoyne (Jim Devaux);8-1
2 My Rugala (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
3 Spreckles (Mark Beckwith);20-1
4 Alleyesonme As (Marcus Miller);6-5
5 Ladyboss (Tyler Buter);3-1
6 Shoes Galore (Andy Miller);10-1
7 Charm And Grace (Jim Morrill Jr);12-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $55,000.
1 Amal Hall (Andy Miller);6-5
1A Ev’s Girl (Marcus Miller);6-5
2 Song Chapter (Jim Morrill Jr);10-1
3 Crystalline (Tyler Buter);7-2
4 Minor Obsession (Billy Dobson);15-1
5 Somermusic’chapter (Dan Daley);12-1
6 Qiss Me Blue Chip (Scott Zeron);6-1
7 Hanna Dreamgirl (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
2 Devisser (Steven Rybka);8-1
3 Delightful Joe (Mitchell Cushing);12-1
4 Epaulette A (Mark Beckwith);8-5
5 Calvin B (Billy Dobson);5-1
6 Talent Soup (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
7 Bettor Spirits N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1
12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 I Am The Cowboy (Mitchell Cushing);4-1
2 Northern Rebel (Billy Dobson);9-2
3 Teo Enteo A (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
4 Jk Nowornever (Jim Devaux);5-2
5 Shooter Mcgavin (Jay Randall);8-1
6 Top Of The Mark (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
7 Cool Jack (Marcus Miller);10-1
8 Dreamzzzz R For U (Steven Rybka);12-1
13TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.
1 Reckless Rebel (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1
2 Statement (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
3 Cabowabocuttie (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
4 Rocksapatriot (Jay Randall);7-5
5 Brigadoon (Billy Dobson);10-1
6 In The Huddle (Mark Beckwith);12-1
7 Khun Ratha A (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
8 Manverick (Tyler Buter);9-2
9 Pantheon Hanover (Jim Devaux);15-1
14TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.
1 Swellendam (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1
2 Lifeonthebeach A (Jim Devaux);6-5
3 Tenacious One A (Larry Stalbaum);7-2
4 St Lads Moonwalk (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
5 Sofer (Phil Fluet);8-1
6 Sneak On Bye (Mark Beckwith);15-1
7 Olde Broadside (Jay Randall);5-1
8 Pan Street Usa (Billy Dobson);25-1
