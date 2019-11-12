Post Time 12 p.m.
1ST RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 Victoria Swan (Billy Dobson);7-5
2 Cash N Chrome (Mark Beckwith);7-2
3 Come Monday (Brett Crawford);8-1
4 Lew’s Big Guy (Jay Randall);10-1
5 Cash Now (Phil Fluet);15-1
6 Revrac Harbour (Jordan Derue);9-2
7 Dions Prayer (Chris Long);12-1
2ND RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 Smooth As Whiskey (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1
2 You’re So Right (Jay Randall);9-5
3 Brad’s Buddy (Frank Coppola Jr);7-5
4 Tough As Tuff (Billy Dobson);9-2
5 Northern Rein (Huckabone III);15-1
6 Rockin Party (Brett Crawford);10-1
7 Two Fiftyeight N (Jim Devaux);12-1
3RD RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Glamdring (Brett Crawford);8-1
2 The Blazing Truth (Huckabone III);12-1
3 North Forty Star (Brian Cross);3-1
4 Reckless Image (Billy Dobson);9-2
5 Leap Year Lucky (Jim Devaux);5-2
6 Rc’s Lady Royale (Jay Randall);6-1
7 Warrior Way (Mark Beckwith);20-1
8 Lucky June Bug (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
4TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Something Fine (Jim Devaux);7-2
2 Fancy Knows (Claude Huckabone III);6-1
3 Ten Million (Brett Crawford);9-2
4 Blackjack (Billy Dobson);6-5
5 Got No Money Honey (Whitcroft);15-1
6 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);20-1
7 Black Magic Storm (Brian Cross);25-1
8 Steel Deal (Chris Long);10-1
5TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 Morning Cam (Steeven Genois);7-2
2 Dali’s Memorial (Alek Chartrand);12-1
3 Van Diesel (Jay Randall);5-2
4 Mower Sue So Fine (Brian Russo);15-1
5 Prove It Allnight (Chris Long);20-1
6 Artspire (Mark Beckwith);3-1
7 Remington (Jim Devaux);10-1
8 Wanna B Bigtime (Phil Fluet);5-1
6TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Aileen On You (Mark Beckwith);7-5
2 Tina Rocks (Brett Crawford);8-1
3 Knight Of Valour (Alek Chartrand);7-2
4 Beautiful Brenda (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1
5 Grand Man (Jim Devaux);15-1
6 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);20-1
7 Newyorkblueblood (Huckabone III);5-1
8 Loyalty Hanover (Jay Randall);12-1
7TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 It’s My Party (John Stark Jr);8-5
2 Southwind Rich (Chris Long);10-1
3 Praying Angel (Jim Devaux);15-1
4 Royal Casanova (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
5 Lindy In The Sky (Phil Fluet);6-1
6 Pumping Irony (George Harrison);20-1
7 Song Chapter (Billy Dobson);9-2
8 Match My Miracle (Brian Cross);8-1
8TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 Little Dave (Angus Mac Donald);10-1
2 Genetic Marker (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
3 Touche’ Away (Mark Whitcroft);6-1
4 Too Cool To Fool (Mark Beckwith);9-2
5 Chuck N Dirt (Jay Randall);2-1
6 Ainsley Hanover (Phil Fluet);12-1
7 Hika’s Queen (Brian Cross);20-1
8 Lucky Chap (Billy Dobson);8-1
9TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Guilty Desire (Billy Dobson);8-1
2 Broadway Joe (Jay Randall);12-1
3 Grandpa Erv (Chris Long);20-1
4 Chapter And Ruth (Jordan Derue);4-1
5 Winning Legends (Frank Coppola Jr);6-5
6 Zack To The Max (Phil Fluet);6-1
7 Bat Chip Crazy (Jim Devaux);15-1
10TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.
1 Lodi Machette Man (Cappello Jr);5-2
2 White Mountain Top (Beckwith);10-1
3 Banacek (Brian Cross);9-2
4 Rock Icon (Jim Devaux);3-1
5 White Sportscoat (Phil Fluet);15-1
6 Northern Rebel (Billy Dobson);4-1
7 Shooter Mcgavin (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
8 Hot Tip (Jay Randall);12-1
9 Daliocity (Chris Long);6-1
