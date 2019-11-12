Post Time 12 p.m.

1ST RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Victoria Swan (Billy Dobson);7-5

2 Cash N Chrome (Mark Beckwith);7-2

3 Come Monday (Brett Crawford);8-1

4 Lew’s Big Guy (Jay Randall);10-1

5 Cash Now (Phil Fluet);15-1

6 Revrac Harbour (Jordan Derue);9-2

7 Dions Prayer (Chris Long);12-1

2ND RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Smooth As Whiskey (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

2 You’re So Right (Jay Randall);9-5

3 Brad’s Buddy (Frank Coppola Jr);7-5

4 Tough As Tuff (Billy Dobson);9-2

5 Northern Rein (Huckabone III);15-1

6 Rockin Party (Brett Crawford);10-1

7 Two Fiftyeight N (Jim Devaux);12-1

3RD RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Glamdring (Brett Crawford);8-1

2 The Blazing Truth (Huckabone III);12-1

3 North Forty Star (Brian Cross);3-1

4 Reckless Image (Billy Dobson);9-2

5 Leap Year Lucky (Jim Devaux);5-2

6 Rc’s Lady Royale (Jay Randall);6-1

7 Warrior Way (Mark Beckwith);20-1

8 Lucky June Bug (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

4TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Something Fine (Jim Devaux);7-2

2 Fancy Knows (Claude Huckabone III);6-1

3 Ten Million (Brett Crawford);9-2

4 Blackjack (Billy Dobson);6-5

5 Got No Money Honey (Whitcroft);15-1

6 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);20-1

7 Black Magic Storm (Brian Cross);25-1

8 Steel Deal (Chris Long);10-1

5TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Morning Cam (Steeven Genois);7-2

2 Dali’s Memorial (Alek Chartrand);12-1

3 Van Diesel (Jay Randall);5-2

4 Mower Sue So Fine (Brian Russo);15-1

5 Prove It Allnight (Chris Long);20-1

6 Artspire (Mark Beckwith);3-1

7 Remington (Jim Devaux);10-1

8 Wanna B Bigtime (Phil Fluet);5-1

6TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Aileen On You (Mark Beckwith);7-5

2 Tina Rocks (Brett Crawford);8-1

3 Knight Of Valour (Alek Chartrand);7-2

4 Beautiful Brenda (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

5 Grand Man (Jim Devaux);15-1

6 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);20-1

7 Newyorkblueblood (Huckabone III);5-1

8 Loyalty Hanover (Jay Randall);12-1

7TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 It’s My Party (John Stark Jr);8-5

2 Southwind Rich (Chris Long);10-1

3 Praying Angel (Jim Devaux);15-1

4 Royal Casanova (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

5 Lindy In The Sky (Phil Fluet);6-1

6 Pumping Irony (George Harrison);20-1

7 Song Chapter (Billy Dobson);9-2

8 Match My Miracle (Brian Cross);8-1

8TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Little Dave (Angus Mac Donald);10-1

2 Genetic Marker (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

3 Touche’ Away (Mark Whitcroft);6-1

4 Too Cool To Fool (Mark Beckwith);9-2

5 Chuck N Dirt (Jay Randall);2-1

6 Ainsley Hanover (Phil Fluet);12-1

7 Hika’s Queen (Brian Cross);20-1

8 Lucky Chap (Billy Dobson);8-1

9TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Guilty Desire (Billy Dobson);8-1

2 Broadway Joe (Jay Randall);12-1

3 Grandpa Erv (Chris Long);20-1

4 Chapter And Ruth (Jordan Derue);4-1

5 Winning Legends (Frank Coppola Jr);6-5

6 Zack To The Max (Phil Fluet);6-1

7 Bat Chip Crazy (Jim Devaux);15-1

10TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.

1 Lodi Machette Man (Cappello Jr);5-2

2 White Mountain Top (Beckwith);10-1

3 Banacek (Brian Cross);9-2

4 Rock Icon (Jim Devaux);3-1

5 White Sportscoat (Phil Fluet);15-1

6 Northern Rebel (Billy Dobson);4-1

7 Shooter Mcgavin (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

8 Hot Tip (Jay Randall);12-1

9 Daliocity (Chris Long);6-1

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments