Post time 7:05 p.m.
1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Chicedit (Jay Randall);6-1
2 Yonkers Hanover (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1
3 Lucky Chap (Billy Dobson);9-2
4 Riverismydam (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
5 Red Eye Wiggler (Phil Fluet);5-2
6 Black Magic Storm (Brian Cross);8-1
7 The Light In Me (J. Huckabone);10-1
8 Aileen On You (Cory Mcgivern);12-1
2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Smooth As Whiskey (S. Genois);3-1
2 Sundown Showdown (Brian Cross);15-1
3 Bullville Terror (Billy Dobson);9-2
4 Keystone Magneto (Jim Devaux);7-5
5 Pine Bush Rocket (B. Aldrich Jr);6-1
6 No Hablo Ingles (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1
7 Dramatist (Chris Long);12-1
8 Man In Black (Mark Beckwith);10-1
3RD RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Zazu As (Chris Long);9-2
2 College Krystal (Brian Cross);4-1
3 The Magic Number (Billy Dobson);6-1
4 Franky Two Times (Jordan Derue);3-1
5 Queen For Life (Shawn T Gray);5-2
6 Best Balance (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1
7 Winery Hanover (Mark Beckwith);12-1
8 Now Helen (Steven Rybka);15-1
4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Big Weezy (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
2 Raising Kerckhaert (Jim Devaux);6-1
3 Lous Silver Star (Steeven Genois);3-1
4 Dynamic Man (Mark Beckwith);8-1
5 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);4-1
6 Chasing The Storm (F. Raia II);25-1
7 Ss Tys Aflyin (Billy Dobson);9-2
5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Prove It Allnight (Jim Devaux);15-1
2 Stud Muffin (Steven Rybka);4-1
3 Ideal Camo (Kenneth Cross);20-1
4 Sports Illustrate (Steeven Genois);6-1
5 Sweet Deisel (Gerry Mattison);5-2
6 Dali Deo (Jay Randall);2-1
7 Quagmire Bluechip (B. Aldrich Jr);25-1
8 Tough As Tuff (Billy Dobson);10-1
6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Jake G’s Champion (Shawn T Gray);5-2
2 Mr Gerrity (Brett Crawford);12-1
3 The Cuse Is Loose (Brian Cross);6-1
4 Aerial Flight (Jim Devaux);5-2
5 Mass Confession (Phil Fluet);10-1
6 Squirely Girly (Jordan Derue);4-1
7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Blade Seelster (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-2
2 Hot Tip (Jay Randall);5-1
3 Van Diesel (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
4 Ashley’s Husband (Billy Dobson);6-5
5 On The Big Swing (Jim Devaux);12-1
6 Mavericks Luck (Brett Crawford);20-1
7 Sir Jake’s Z Tam (Steeven Genois);10-1
8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Glamdring (Brett Crawford);5-2
2 Caravelle (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
3 Fashion For Credit (John Stark Jr);12-1
4 La Dolfina (Mark Beckwith);2-1
5 My Mother Theresa (Billy Dobson);20-1
6 Mitchell Hanover (Jay Randall);4-1
7 Whitemountainmaple (Chartrand);25-1
8 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);10-1
9TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Goddess Ofgoodness (B. Crawford);8-5
2 Trendy Kim (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-5
3 Citizenship (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
4 Southwind Rich (Chris Long);8-1
5 Explosive (Mark Beckwith);6-1
6 Pumping Irony (George Harrison);12-1
10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Citi Z Tam (Mark Whitcroft);3-1
2 Leave Your Mark (Jay Randall);7-2
3 Traverse Seelster (Steeven Genois);9-2
4 Aces And Eights (Mark Beckwith);6-1
5 Dontteasehim (Evan Hoagland);5-2
6 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);20-1
7 Felona (Bruce Mattison);25-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.