Post time 7:05 p.m.

1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Chicedit (Jay Randall);6-1

2 Yonkers Hanover (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

3 Lucky Chap (Billy Dobson);9-2

4 Riverismydam (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

5 Red Eye Wiggler (Phil Fluet);5-2

6 Black Magic Storm (Brian Cross);8-1

7 The Light In Me (J. Huckabone);10-1

8 Aileen On You (Cory Mcgivern);12-1

2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Smooth As Whiskey (S. Genois);3-1

2 Sundown Showdown (Brian Cross);15-1

3 Bullville Terror (Billy Dobson);9-2

4 Keystone Magneto (Jim Devaux);7-5

5 Pine Bush Rocket (B. Aldrich Jr);6-1

6 No Hablo Ingles (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1

7 Dramatist (Chris Long);12-1

8 Man In Black (Mark Beckwith);10-1

3RD RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Zazu As (Chris Long);9-2

2 College Krystal (Brian Cross);4-1

3 The Magic Number (Billy Dobson);6-1

4 Franky Two Times (Jordan Derue);3-1

5 Queen For Life (Shawn T Gray);5-2

6 Best Balance (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1

7 Winery Hanover (Mark Beckwith);12-1

8 Now Helen (Steven Rybka);15-1

4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Big Weezy (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2

2 Raising Kerckhaert (Jim Devaux);6-1

3 Lous Silver Star (Steeven Genois);3-1

4 Dynamic Man (Mark Beckwith);8-1

5 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);4-1

6 Chasing The Storm (F. Raia II);25-1

7 Ss Tys Aflyin (Billy Dobson);9-2

5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Prove It Allnight (Jim Devaux);15-1

2 Stud Muffin (Steven Rybka);4-1

3 Ideal Camo (Kenneth Cross);20-1

4 Sports Illustrate (Steeven Genois);6-1

5 Sweet Deisel (Gerry Mattison);5-2

6 Dali Deo (Jay Randall);2-1

7 Quagmire Bluechip (B. Aldrich Jr);25-1

8 Tough As Tuff (Billy Dobson);10-1

6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Jake G’s Champion (Shawn T Gray);5-2

2 Mr Gerrity (Brett Crawford);12-1

3 The Cuse Is Loose (Brian Cross);6-1

4 Aerial Flight (Jim Devaux);5-2

5 Mass Confession (Phil Fluet);10-1

6 Squirely Girly (Jordan Derue);4-1

7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Blade Seelster (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-2

2 Hot Tip (Jay Randall);5-1

3 Van Diesel (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

4 Ashley’s Husband (Billy Dobson);6-5

5 On The Big Swing (Jim Devaux);12-1

6 Mavericks Luck (Brett Crawford);20-1

7 Sir Jake’s Z Tam (Steeven Genois);10-1

8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Glamdring (Brett Crawford);5-2

2 Caravelle (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

3 Fashion For Credit (John Stark Jr);12-1

4 La Dolfina (Mark Beckwith);2-1

5 My Mother Theresa (Billy Dobson);20-1

6 Mitchell Hanover (Jay Randall);4-1

7 Whitemountainmaple (Chartrand);25-1

8 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);10-1

9TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Goddess Ofgoodness (B. Crawford);8-5

2 Trendy Kim (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-5

3 Citizenship (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

4 Southwind Rich (Chris Long);8-1

5 Explosive (Mark Beckwith);6-1

6 Pumping Irony (George Harrison);12-1

10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Citi Z Tam (Mark Whitcroft);3-1

2 Leave Your Mark (Jay Randall);7-2

3 Traverse Seelster (Steeven Genois);9-2

4 Aces And Eights (Mark Beckwith);6-1

5 Dontteasehim (Evan Hoagland);5-2

6 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);20-1

7 Felona (Bruce Mattison);25-1

