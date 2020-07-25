Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,400.
1 Sister Meg (Jay Randall);12-1
2 K J Chuck (Shawn T Gray);5-2
3 Little Magic (Phil Fluet);9-5
4 Dont Call Me Crazy (Scott Mongeon);20-1
5 Madam Jc (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1
6 Spyder El (John Stark Jr);7-2
7 Mr Montclaire (Brett Crawford);15-1
8 Alabama Tender (Mark Whitcroft);30-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,550.
1 Big Weezy (Gregory Merton);8-1
2 Askmenoquestions (Phil Fluet);5-2
3 Celebrity Stallone (Jordan Derue);6-1
4 Powerscourt (Michael Mc Givern);4-1
5 Beautiful Brenda (Steven Rybka);20-1
6 Lifetime Credit (Brett Crawford);10-1
7 Namje (Jay Randall);12-1
8 War Story (Billy Dobson);9-2
9 C And T’s Credit (John Stark Jr);3-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,800.
1 Le Reveur N (Billy Dobson);7-2
2 Deplorable Tom (Shawn T Gray);3-1
3 Dynamic Man (Brett Crawford);10-1
4 Navarone Hanover (Chris Long);6-1
5 Thanks For Leaving (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
6 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);12-1
7 Cartier Volo (Brian Cross);15-1
8 Mystical Motor (Jordan Derue);5-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,250.
1 Liquorstoreblues (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
2 Match My Miracle (Jay Randall);2-1
3 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);4-1
4 Massamillion (Phil Fluet);6-1
5 Howd Ya Like That (Steven Rybka);10-1
6 Mass Confession (Chris Long);12-1
7 Travel Winner (Jordan Derue);8-1
8 Ten Million (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $2,675.
1 Bluebird Fancy (Brian Cross);15-1
2 Major Matter (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1
3 Bonamassa (Brett Crawford);8-5
4 Cupcake Boss (Jordan Derue);5-2
5 Northeaster (Shawn T Gray);12-1
6 Chocolate Xplosion (Chris Long);8-1
7 Alpha D’urzy (Phil Fluet);5-1
8 Song Chapter (Billy Dobson);10-1
9 Mr Gerrity (John Stark Jr);15-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.
1 Revrac Harbour (Jay Randall);8-1
2 Er Skywalker (Jordan Derue);8-5
3 Kapow (Phil Fluet);12-1
4 No Recess (Billy Dobson);9-2
5 Blitz Victory (Shawn T Gray);7-2
6 Cerveza Dinero (Gregory Merton);6-1
7 Armbro Hall (Evan Hoagland);15-1
8 Riverofroyalty (Brian Cross);10-1
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
2 Mugshots Bro (Jay Randall);8-1
3 Waiting On A Woman (Phil Fluet);5-2
4 Certify (Gregory Merton);4-1
5 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);3-1
6 Volare (Billy Dobson);10-1
7 Mister Muscle (Shawn T Gray);9-2
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,800.
1 Bold Creation (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
2 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);3-1
3 Wishyou’dtellme (Jay Randall);4-1
4 Pistols Aspiration (Chris Long);5-2
5 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);12-1
6 Jeter’s Way (John Stark Jr);8-1
7 Mystical Somolli (Phil Fluet);9-2
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Jnr Express (John Stark Jr);10-1
2 Bobs Hope (Gregory Merton);6-1
3 Pound Sterling (Billy Dobson);4-1
4 Dw’s Revenge (Shawn T Gray);5-2
5 Uncle Leo (Larry Stalbaum);7-2
6 Cordoba Hall (Jordan Derue);5-1
7 Tt’s D-jay (Jay Randall);12-1
8 Ronnie Goldstein (Brett Crawford);8-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,800.
1 Awol Hanover (Jay Randall);3-1
2 Lous Silver Star (Dan Cappello Jr);5-1
3 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);6-1
4 Royal Bachelor (Jordan Derue);7-2
5 Charlie Ona Harley (Bob Davis);20-1
6 The Royal Poze (Billy Dobson);8-1
7 Skyway Jaguar (Chris Long);25-1
8 Esa (Shawn T Gray);4-1
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.
1 Rafiki As (Gregory Merton);12-1
2 Look At Turbo (Jay Randall);7-2
3 Riverismydam (Brian Cross);15-1
4 Incredible Whiner (Jordan Derue);6-1
5 Flotus (John Stark Jr);6-5
6 Ainsley Hanover (Steven Rybka);10-1
7 Surprize Mission (Brett Crawford);20-1
8 Black Magic Storm (John Cross);30-1
12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,750.
1 Cash Now (Phil Fluet);9-2
2 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);6-1
3 Living Proof I Am (Jordan Derue);7-2
4 Dions Prayer (Steven Rybka);12-1
5 Im Tp’s Crazed Bro (Brian Cross);6-5
6 Too Cool To Fool (Shawn T Gray);25-1
7 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);20-1
8 Inxs (Billy Dobson);8-1
9 Scarlett Raider (Larry Stalbaum);15-1
13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,600.
1 Stealing (Jordan Derue);5-2
2 Full Of Pride (Brett Crawford);3-1
3 Bob N Tony (Claude Huckabone III);8-1
4 Wings Up (Billy Dobson);6-1
5 Phine By Me (Brian Cross);9-2
6 Cantab Ed (Jay Randall);12-1
7 It Aint The Whisky (Shawn T Gray);4-1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!