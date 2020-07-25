Saratoga Harness Entries
First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,400.

1 Sister Meg (Jay Randall);12-1

2 K J Chuck (Shawn T Gray);5-2

3 Little Magic (Phil Fluet);9-5

4 Dont Call Me Crazy (Scott Mongeon);20-1

5 Madam Jc (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

6 Spyder El (John Stark Jr);7-2

7 Mr Montclaire (Brett Crawford);15-1

8 Alabama Tender (Mark Whitcroft);30-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,550.

1 Big Weezy (Gregory Merton);8-1

2 Askmenoquestions (Phil Fluet);5-2

3 Celebrity Stallone (Jordan Derue);6-1

4 Powerscourt (Michael Mc Givern);4-1

5 Beautiful Brenda (Steven Rybka);20-1

6 Lifetime Credit (Brett Crawford);10-1

7 Namje (Jay Randall);12-1

8 War Story (Billy Dobson);9-2

9 C And T’s Credit (John Stark Jr);3-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,800.

1 Le Reveur N (Billy Dobson);7-2

2 Deplorable Tom (Shawn T Gray);3-1

3 Dynamic Man (Brett Crawford);10-1

4 Navarone Hanover (Chris Long);6-1

5 Thanks For Leaving (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

6 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);12-1

7 Cartier Volo (Brian Cross);15-1

8 Mystical Motor (Jordan Derue);5-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,250.

1 Liquorstoreblues (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

2 Match My Miracle (Jay Randall);2-1

3 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);4-1

4 Massamillion (Phil Fluet);6-1

5 Howd Ya Like That (Steven Rybka);10-1

6 Mass Confession (Chris Long);12-1

7 Travel Winner (Jordan Derue);8-1

8 Ten Million (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $2,675.

1 Bluebird Fancy (Brian Cross);15-1

2 Major Matter (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1

3 Bonamassa (Brett Crawford);8-5

4 Cupcake Boss (Jordan Derue);5-2

5 Northeaster (Shawn T Gray);12-1

6 Chocolate Xplosion (Chris Long);8-1

7 Alpha D’urzy (Phil Fluet);5-1

8 Song Chapter (Billy Dobson);10-1

9 Mr Gerrity (John Stark Jr);15-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.

1 Revrac Harbour (Jay Randall);8-1

2 Er Skywalker (Jordan Derue);8-5

3 Kapow (Phil Fluet);12-1

4 No Recess (Billy Dobson);9-2

5 Blitz Victory (Shawn T Gray);7-2

6 Cerveza Dinero (Gregory Merton);6-1

7 Armbro Hall (Evan Hoagland);15-1

8 Riverofroyalty (Brian Cross);10-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

2 Mugshots Bro (Jay Randall);8-1

3 Waiting On A Woman (Phil Fluet);5-2

4 Certify (Gregory Merton);4-1

5 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);3-1

6 Volare (Billy Dobson);10-1

7 Mister Muscle (Shawn T Gray);9-2

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,800.

1 Bold Creation (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

2 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);3-1

3 Wishyou’dtellme (Jay Randall);4-1

4 Pistols Aspiration (Chris Long);5-2

5 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);12-1

6 Jeter’s Way (John Stark Jr);8-1

7 Mystical Somolli (Phil Fluet);9-2

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Jnr Express (John Stark Jr);10-1

2 Bobs Hope (Gregory Merton);6-1

3 Pound Sterling (Billy Dobson);4-1

4 Dw’s Revenge (Shawn T Gray);5-2

5 Uncle Leo (Larry Stalbaum);7-2

6 Cordoba Hall (Jordan Derue);5-1

7 Tt’s D-jay (Jay Randall);12-1

8 Ronnie Goldstein (Brett Crawford);8-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,800.

1 Awol Hanover (Jay Randall);3-1

2 Lous Silver Star (Dan Cappello Jr);5-1

3 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);6-1

4 Royal Bachelor (Jordan Derue);7-2

5 Charlie Ona Harley (Bob Davis);20-1

6 The Royal Poze (Billy Dobson);8-1

7 Skyway Jaguar (Chris Long);25-1

8 Esa (Shawn T Gray);4-1

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.

1 Rafiki As (Gregory Merton);12-1

2 Look At Turbo (Jay Randall);7-2

3 Riverismydam (Brian Cross);15-1

4 Incredible Whiner (Jordan Derue);6-1

5 Flotus (John Stark Jr);6-5

6 Ainsley Hanover (Steven Rybka);10-1

7 Surprize Mission (Brett Crawford);20-1

8 Black Magic Storm (John Cross);30-1

12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,750.

1 Cash Now (Phil Fluet);9-2

2 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);6-1

3 Living Proof I Am (Jordan Derue);7-2

4 Dions Prayer (Steven Rybka);12-1

5 Im Tp’s Crazed Bro (Brian Cross);6-5

6 Too Cool To Fool (Shawn T Gray);25-1

7 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);20-1

8 Inxs (Billy Dobson);8-1

9 Scarlett Raider (Larry Stalbaum);15-1

13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,600.

1 Stealing (Jordan Derue);5-2

2 Full Of Pride (Brett Crawford);3-1

3 Bob N Tony (Claude Huckabone III);8-1

4 Wings Up (Billy Dobson);6-1

5 Phine By Me (Brian Cross);9-2

6 Cantab Ed (Jay Randall);12-1

7 It Aint The Whisky (Shawn T Gray);4-1

