Post Time 7:05 p.m.

1ST RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Pantheon Hanover (Coppola Jr);5-2

2 Hi Ho Steverino (Chris Long);6-1

3 I Am The Cowboy (Mark Beckwith);4-1

4 Northern Spy (Jim Devaux);3-1

5 Bankin On Bomb (Steven Rybka);15-1

6 Blade Seelster (Chris Scicluna);8-1

7 Star Of Terror (Billy Dobson);5-1

2ND RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Maxdaddy Blue Chip (Billy Dobson);8-5

2 Americanfirewater (Aldrich Jr);6-1

3 Jersey Jim (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

4 Christen Me N (Mark Beckwith);9-2

5 Howmacsblackjack (Jim Devaux);8-1

6 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);15-1

7 Solid Asa Rock A (Jay Randall);12-1

8 Rock N Tony (Steven Rybka);20-1

3RD RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Priest Man (Steeven Genois);4-1

2 Foundonabeach (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

3 Dions Prayer (Phil Fluet);5-2

4 Felona (Billy Dobson);15-1

5 Im Tp’s Crazed Bro (Brian Cross);3-1

6 Real World Goal (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

7 Raising Kerckhaert (Jay Randall);12-1

8 Crazyasclassic (Jim Devaux);20-1

4TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Devisser (Steven Rybka);3-1

2 Sb Angelindisguise (Steeven Genois);6-1

3 Wood Hunter (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

4 Statement (Jim Devaux);4-1

5 Captain Koine (Billy Dobson);9-2

6 Northern Sportsman (Jay Randall);8-1

7 Brookdale Bruiser (Mark Beckwith);10-1

5TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Mikey Boy (Jim Devaux);6-1

2 Obo Hanover (Phil Fluet);3-1

3 Cool Jack (Mark Beckwith);5-2

4 Top Of The Mark (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

5 Shaving Mug (Billy Dobson);9-2

6 Macherati (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

7 Rockin Panda (Alek Chartrand);10-1

8 Village Jackson (Jay Randall);12-1

6TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Starznheaven (Billy Dobson);3-1

2 Ourlittlegeneral A (Steeven Genois);9-2

3 Lockton Luck A (Mark Beckwith);4-1

4 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);6-1

5 Americanprimetime (Aldrich Jr);5-2

7TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Ashley’s Husband (Phil Fluet);3-1

2 Killer Thriller (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

3 Western Beachboy (Steeven Genois);5-2

4 Siskel (Mark Beckwith);6-1

5 Pan Street Usa (Jim Devaux);8-1

6 Bettor Spirits N (Billy Dobson);4-1

7 Delightful Joe (Jay Randall);12-1

8TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.

1 Kenrick N (Gregory Merton);5-2

2 Swellendam (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

3 Major Camby (Mark Beckwith);8-1

4 Lear Seelster (Billy Dobson);10-1

5 Sassy Hanover (Jay Randall);7-2

6 Headlights On (Brian Cross);5-1

7 Rock Icon (Jim Devaux);6-1

9TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);6-5

2 St Lads Moonwalk (Mark Beckwith);10-1

3 In The Huddle (Chris Scicluna);8-1

4 Panocchio (Gerry Mattison);7-2

5 Prologue (Steeven Genois);6-1

6 Newbie (Phil Fluet);12-1

7 Rock On Moe (Brian Cross);15-1

10TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Fifth Son (Billy Dobson);5-2

2 About The Benjamns (Coppola Jr);10-1

3 So So Incredible (Jay Randall);7-2

4 Jk Nowornever (Jim Devaux);3-1

5 On The Big Swing (Gregory Merton);15-1

6 Dinner Guest (Brian Cross);12-1

7 Sofer (Phil Fluet);6-1

