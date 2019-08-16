Post Time 7:05 p.m.
1ST RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Pantheon Hanover (Coppola Jr);5-2
2 Hi Ho Steverino (Chris Long);6-1
3 I Am The Cowboy (Mark Beckwith);4-1
4 Northern Spy (Jim Devaux);3-1
5 Bankin On Bomb (Steven Rybka);15-1
6 Blade Seelster (Chris Scicluna);8-1
7 Star Of Terror (Billy Dobson);5-1
2ND RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Maxdaddy Blue Chip (Billy Dobson);8-5
2 Americanfirewater (Aldrich Jr);6-1
3 Jersey Jim (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
4 Christen Me N (Mark Beckwith);9-2
5 Howmacsblackjack (Jim Devaux);8-1
6 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);15-1
7 Solid Asa Rock A (Jay Randall);12-1
8 Rock N Tony (Steven Rybka);20-1
3RD RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Priest Man (Steeven Genois);4-1
2 Foundonabeach (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
3 Dions Prayer (Phil Fluet);5-2
4 Felona (Billy Dobson);15-1
5 Im Tp’s Crazed Bro (Brian Cross);3-1
6 Real World Goal (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
7 Raising Kerckhaert (Jay Randall);12-1
8 Crazyasclassic (Jim Devaux);20-1
4TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Devisser (Steven Rybka);3-1
2 Sb Angelindisguise (Steeven Genois);6-1
3 Wood Hunter (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
4 Statement (Jim Devaux);4-1
5 Captain Koine (Billy Dobson);9-2
6 Northern Sportsman (Jay Randall);8-1
7 Brookdale Bruiser (Mark Beckwith);10-1
5TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Mikey Boy (Jim Devaux);6-1
2 Obo Hanover (Phil Fluet);3-1
3 Cool Jack (Mark Beckwith);5-2
4 Top Of The Mark (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
5 Shaving Mug (Billy Dobson);9-2
6 Macherati (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
7 Rockin Panda (Alek Chartrand);10-1
8 Village Jackson (Jay Randall);12-1
6TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Starznheaven (Billy Dobson);3-1
2 Ourlittlegeneral A (Steeven Genois);9-2
3 Lockton Luck A (Mark Beckwith);4-1
4 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);6-1
5 Americanprimetime (Aldrich Jr);5-2
7TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Ashley’s Husband (Phil Fluet);3-1
2 Killer Thriller (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
3 Western Beachboy (Steeven Genois);5-2
4 Siskel (Mark Beckwith);6-1
5 Pan Street Usa (Jim Devaux);8-1
6 Bettor Spirits N (Billy Dobson);4-1
7 Delightful Joe (Jay Randall);12-1
8TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.
1 Kenrick N (Gregory Merton);5-2
2 Swellendam (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
3 Major Camby (Mark Beckwith);8-1
4 Lear Seelster (Billy Dobson);10-1
5 Sassy Hanover (Jay Randall);7-2
6 Headlights On (Brian Cross);5-1
7 Rock Icon (Jim Devaux);6-1
9TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);6-5
2 St Lads Moonwalk (Mark Beckwith);10-1
3 In The Huddle (Chris Scicluna);8-1
4 Panocchio (Gerry Mattison);7-2
5 Prologue (Steeven Genois);6-1
6 Newbie (Phil Fluet);12-1
7 Rock On Moe (Brian Cross);15-1
10TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Fifth Son (Billy Dobson);5-2
2 About The Benjamns (Coppola Jr);10-1
3 So So Incredible (Jay Randall);7-2
4 Jk Nowornever (Jim Devaux);3-1
5 On The Big Swing (Gregory Merton);15-1
6 Dinner Guest (Brian Cross);12-1
7 Sofer (Phil Fluet);6-1
