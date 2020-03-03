Saratoga Harness Entries

Post time noon
1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Maureen's Nitemare (Brett Crawford);8-1
2 Conway Deli (Jim Devaux);10-1
3 Sweet Sofie T (Brian Cross);6-5
4 The Butler Did It (Jay Randall);25-1
5 Sevenaze (Claude Huckabone Jr);12-1
6 Reel Em In (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1
7 Breezing Prayer (Mitchell Cushing);7-2
8 Sargent Pickel (Billy Dobson);5-1
2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Beatingtheodds (Mark Beckwith);5-2
2 Van Diesel (Jay Randall);4-1
3 Dances Cruiser (Jim Devaux);6-1
4 Thisishowwedoit (Billy Dobson);3-1
5 Fire In The Belly (Steven Rybka);12-1
6 Steve's Hot Rod (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1
7 Simply Susational N (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
8 Stonebridge Mach (Shawn T Gray);10-1
3RD RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Kandy Mac (Jim Devaux);8-1
2 Too Cool To Fool (Mark Beckwith);12-1
3 Optimum Lux (Billy Dobson);6-5
4 Monkeys Uncle (Jay Randall);7-2
5 Miss Lexie (Shawn T Gray);6-1
6 Angel Magic (Joe Nassimos);15-1
7 Surprize Mission (Dan Cappello Jr);30-1
8 Ainsley Hanover (Phil Fluet);10-1
4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Frank Hanover (Jay Randall);10-1
2 Thanks For Leaving (Larry Stalbaum);5-1
3 Song Chapter (Jim Devaux);7-2
4 Leap Year Lucky (Mitchell Cushing);15-1
5 Blackjack (Jordan Derue);7-5
6 Okay (Claude Huckabone Jr);25-1
7 Ev's Girl (Phil Fluet);8-1
5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 Stening A (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
2 Lodi Machette Man (Jim Devaux);9-2
3 Stud Muffin (Steven Rybka);8-1
4 Swellendam (Phil Fluet);6-1
5 In The Huddle (Mark Beckwith);3-1
6 Never Say Never N (Mitchell Cushing);4-1
7 Lyons Amusements (Jay Randall);10-1
8 Rocknrollroyalty (Claude Huckabone Jr);15-1
6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 The Blazing Truth (Jay Randall);20-1
2 Amanda Blue Chip (Joe Nassimos);15-1
3 Stealing (Jordan Derue);5-1
4 Stone In Love (Brian Cross);7-5
5 Martz Stick (Chris Long);5-2
6 Southwind Tinker (Jim Devaux);8-1
7 Lindy In The Sky (Claude Huckabone Jr);25-1
7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Kevndan Fraudsters (Steven Rybka);4-1
2 Quagmire Bluechip (Billy Dobson);10-1
3 Keystone Dakota (Claude Huckabone Jr);3-1
4 Cache All The Way (Shawn T Gray);7-2
5 Bettor's Victory (Phil Fluet);5-1
6 I've Got Hootspa (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
7 Prom King (Jim Devaux);9-2
8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Reckless Image (Jim Devaux);7-5
2 Southwind Blizzard (Jay Randall);15-1
3 Namje (Billy Dobson);8-5
4 Rc's Lady Royale (Phil Fluet);6-1
5 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);10-1
6 Scarlett Raider (Larry Stalbaum);12-1
7 Holy Koly (Brett Crawford);25-1
9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Strong Pulse (Mark Whitcroft);20-1
2 Flow With Joe (Dan Cappello Jr);6-5
3 Coincidental Crews (Mitchell Cushing);8-1
4 Guide Master (Bruce Mattison);15-1
5 Spider Dragon (Claude Huckabone Jr);4-1
6 Bolt Ruler (Phil Fluet);25-1
7 Keystone Magneto (Billy Dobson);6-1
10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Something Fine (Jim Devaux);5-2
2 Touche' Away (Mark Whitcroft);12-1
3 Ellagant Chapter (Shawn T Gray);3-1
4 Beautiful Brenda (Phil Fluet);5-1
5 Zann's Fantastic (Brian Cross);15-1
6 Rocky Point (Jay Randall);7-2