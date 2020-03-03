Saratoga Harness Entries
Saratoga Harness Entries

Post time noon

1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Maureen's Nitemare (Brett Crawford);8-1

2 Conway Deli (Jim Devaux);10-1

3 Sweet Sofie T (Brian Cross);6-5

4 The Butler Did It (Jay Randall);25-1

5 Sevenaze (Claude Huckabone Jr);12-1

6 Reel Em In (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1

7 Breezing Prayer (Mitchell Cushing);7-2

8 Sargent Pickel (Billy Dobson);5-1

2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Beatingtheodds (Mark Beckwith);5-2

2 Van Diesel (Jay Randall);4-1

3 Dances Cruiser (Jim Devaux);6-1

4 Thisishowwedoit (Billy Dobson);3-1

5 Fire In The Belly (Steven Rybka);12-1

6 Steve's Hot Rod (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

7 Simply Susational N (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

8 Stonebridge Mach (Shawn T Gray);10-1

3RD RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Kandy Mac (Jim Devaux);8-1

2 Too Cool To Fool (Mark Beckwith);12-1

3 Optimum Lux (Billy Dobson);6-5

4 Monkeys Uncle (Jay Randall);7-2

5 Miss Lexie (Shawn T Gray);6-1

6 Angel Magic (Joe Nassimos);15-1

7 Surprize Mission (Dan Cappello Jr);30-1

8 Ainsley Hanover (Phil Fluet);10-1

4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Frank Hanover (Jay Randall);10-1

2 Thanks For Leaving (Larry Stalbaum);5-1

3 Song Chapter (Jim Devaux);7-2

4 Leap Year Lucky (Mitchell Cushing);15-1

5 Blackjack (Jordan Derue);7-5

6 Okay (Claude Huckabone Jr);25-1

7 Ev's Girl (Phil Fluet);8-1

5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Stening A (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

2 Lodi Machette Man (Jim Devaux);9-2

3 Stud Muffin (Steven Rybka);8-1

4 Swellendam (Phil Fluet);6-1

5 In The Huddle (Mark Beckwith);3-1

6 Never Say Never N (Mitchell Cushing);4-1

7 Lyons Amusements (Jay Randall);10-1

8 Rocknrollroyalty (Claude Huckabone Jr);15-1

6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 The Blazing Truth (Jay Randall);20-1

2 Amanda Blue Chip (Joe Nassimos);15-1

3 Stealing (Jordan Derue);5-1

4 Stone In Love (Brian Cross);7-5

5 Martz Stick (Chris Long);5-2

6 Southwind Tinker (Jim Devaux);8-1

7 Lindy In The Sky (Claude Huckabone Jr);25-1

7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Kevndan Fraudsters (Steven Rybka);4-1

2 Quagmire Bluechip (Billy Dobson);10-1

3 Keystone Dakota (Claude Huckabone Jr);3-1

4 Cache All The Way (Shawn T Gray);7-2

5 Bettor's Victory (Phil Fluet);5-1

6 I've Got Hootspa (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

7 Prom King (Jim Devaux);9-2

8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Reckless Image (Jim Devaux);7-5

2 Southwind Blizzard (Jay Randall);15-1

3 Namje (Billy Dobson);8-5

4 Rc's Lady Royale (Phil Fluet);6-1

5 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);10-1

6 Scarlett Raider (Larry Stalbaum);12-1

7 Holy Koly (Brett Crawford);25-1

9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Strong Pulse (Mark Whitcroft);20-1

2 Flow With Joe (Dan Cappello Jr);6-5 

3 Coincidental Crews (Mitchell Cushing);8-1

4 Guide Master (Bruce Mattison);15-1

5 Spider Dragon (Claude Huckabone Jr);4-1

6 Bolt Ruler (Phil Fluet);25-1

7 Keystone Magneto (Billy Dobson);6-1

10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Something Fine (Jim Devaux);5-2

2 Touche' Away (Mark Whitcroft);12-1

3 Ellagant Chapter (Shawn T Gray);3-1

4 Beautiful Brenda (Phil Fluet);5-1

5 Zann's Fantastic (Brian Cross);15-1

6 Rocky Point (Jay Randall);7-2

