Post time 6:45 p.m.

1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,800.

1 Freedom Reigns (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2

2 Delightful Joe (Shawn T Gray);9-2

3 Lear Seelster (Billy Dobson);3-1

4 St Lads Moonwalk (Frank Coppola);4-1

5 Whata Twist (Jim Devaux);6-1

6 Pantheon Hanover (Phil Fluet);8-1

7 Jk Nowornever (Mark Beckwith);10-1

8 Major Camby (Jay Randall);12-1

9 Reckless Rebel (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1

2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Star Of Terror (Jim Devaux);3-1

2 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);4-1

3 Treasure Mach (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2

4 Headlights On (Brian Cross);10-1

5 Rise Up Now (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

6 Real Kid (Shawn T Gray);8-1

7 Jersey Jim (Brett Crawford);6-1

3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,800.

1 Sofer (Phil Fluet);3-1

2 Archetto Hanover (Jay Randall);8-1

3 Nitro Glistening (Brett Crawford);5-2

4 Northern Spy (Jim Devaux);4-1

5 Hi Ho Steverino (Shawn T Gray);6-1

6 Santanna One (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

7 Fifth Son (Billy Dobson);25-1

8 Babinga Wood (Steeven Genois);10-1

9 Masterson (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2

4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,760.

1 Carolina Magic (Steeven Genois);3-1

2 Gibus (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

3 Abba Official (Billy Dobson);4-1

4 Justin Credible (Brett Crawford);7-2

5 So So Incredible (Jay Randall);15-1

6 Marc Mellow Man (Jordan Derue);8-1

7 Charlie Call Home (Bruce Aldrich);10-1

8 Johnnysfirecracker (Phil Fluet);12-1

9 Gothic Rock (Mark Beckwith);6-1

5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.

1 Bet On Success (Steeven Genois);3-1

2 Tomitta Bayama (Mark Beckwith);4-1

3 Ghosts And Legends (Jim Devaux);6-1

4 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);5-2

5 Stonebridge Adam (Brian Cross);15-1

6 Blade Seelster (Shawn T Gray);10-1

7 Wood Hunter (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2

8 Dinner Guest (Phil Fluet);8-1

6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 In The Huddle (Billy Dobson);6-5

2 Hot Tip (Jim Devaux);6-1

3 Itsallaboutmach (Chris Long);20-1

4 Pan Street Usa (Mark Beckwith);4-1

5 Montera (Brett Crawford);10-1

7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Kiwi Tintin N (Jim Devaux);9-2

2 Panocchio (Gerry Mattison);10-1

3 Starznheaven (Shawn T Gray);6-1

4 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);5-2

5 Fashion Bythebeach (M. Beckwith);4-1

6 Maxdaddy Blue Chip (J. Derue);8-1

7 Hudson Phil (Jay Randall);3-1

8TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Top Of The Mark (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

2 Obo Hanover (Phil Fluet);3-1

3 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);5-2

4 Statement (Jay Randall);5-1

5 Amazing Amanda (Billy Dobson);8-1

9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Nerve Of Steel N (Jim Devaux);5-2

2 Gitn Drunkonaplane (F. Coppola);7-2

3 Olde Broadside (Shawn T Gray);9-2

4 Calvin B (Billy Dobson);8-1

5 Kenrick N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

6 Notabadgame (Jay Randall);3-1

7 Northern Rebel (Brett Crawford);10-1

10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Half A Billion (Billy Dobson);5-2

2 Black Is Back (Mark Beckwith);3-1

3 Howmacsblackjack (B. Crawford);6-1

4 Saulsbrook Deputy (Jim Devaux);4-1

5 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);10-1

6 J Js Delivery (Shawn T Gray);8-1

7 Some Attitude (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

11TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Luke’s Rocketman (Jim Devaux);2-1

2 West Liberty (Billy Dobson);8-5

3 Mavericks Luck (Brett Crawford);6-1

4 Ideal Delight (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1

5 Silverinyourpocket (Phil Fluet);20-1

12TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 College Major (Mark Beckwith);10-1

2 Sir Jake’s Z Tam (Steeven Genois);5-2

3 About The Benjamns (F. Coppola);9-5

4 On The Big Swing (Phil Fluet);5-1

5 Mach My Point (Jim Devaux);8-1

