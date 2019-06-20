Post time 6:45 p.m.
1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,800.
1 Freedom Reigns (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
2 Delightful Joe (Shawn T Gray);9-2
3 Lear Seelster (Billy Dobson);3-1
4 St Lads Moonwalk (Frank Coppola);4-1
5 Whata Twist (Jim Devaux);6-1
6 Pantheon Hanover (Phil Fluet);8-1
7 Jk Nowornever (Mark Beckwith);10-1
8 Major Camby (Jay Randall);12-1
9 Reckless Rebel (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1
2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Star Of Terror (Jim Devaux);3-1
2 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);4-1
3 Treasure Mach (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
4 Headlights On (Brian Cross);10-1
5 Rise Up Now (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
6 Real Kid (Shawn T Gray);8-1
7 Jersey Jim (Brett Crawford);6-1
3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,800.
1 Sofer (Phil Fluet);3-1
2 Archetto Hanover (Jay Randall);8-1
3 Nitro Glistening (Brett Crawford);5-2
4 Northern Spy (Jim Devaux);4-1
5 Hi Ho Steverino (Shawn T Gray);6-1
6 Santanna One (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
7 Fifth Son (Billy Dobson);25-1
8 Babinga Wood (Steeven Genois);10-1
9 Masterson (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2
4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,760.
1 Carolina Magic (Steeven Genois);3-1
2 Gibus (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
3 Abba Official (Billy Dobson);4-1
4 Justin Credible (Brett Crawford);7-2
5 So So Incredible (Jay Randall);15-1
6 Marc Mellow Man (Jordan Derue);8-1
7 Charlie Call Home (Bruce Aldrich);10-1
8 Johnnysfirecracker (Phil Fluet);12-1
9 Gothic Rock (Mark Beckwith);6-1
5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.
1 Bet On Success (Steeven Genois);3-1
2 Tomitta Bayama (Mark Beckwith);4-1
3 Ghosts And Legends (Jim Devaux);6-1
4 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 Stonebridge Adam (Brian Cross);15-1
6 Blade Seelster (Shawn T Gray);10-1
7 Wood Hunter (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2
8 Dinner Guest (Phil Fluet);8-1
6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 In The Huddle (Billy Dobson);6-5
2 Hot Tip (Jim Devaux);6-1
3 Itsallaboutmach (Chris Long);20-1
4 Pan Street Usa (Mark Beckwith);4-1
5 Montera (Brett Crawford);10-1
7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Kiwi Tintin N (Jim Devaux);9-2
2 Panocchio (Gerry Mattison);10-1
3 Starznheaven (Shawn T Gray);6-1
4 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 Fashion Bythebeach (M. Beckwith);4-1
6 Maxdaddy Blue Chip (J. Derue);8-1
7 Hudson Phil (Jay Randall);3-1
8TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Top Of The Mark (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
2 Obo Hanover (Phil Fluet);3-1
3 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);5-2
4 Statement (Jay Randall);5-1
5 Amazing Amanda (Billy Dobson);8-1
9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Nerve Of Steel N (Jim Devaux);5-2
2 Gitn Drunkonaplane (F. Coppola);7-2
3 Olde Broadside (Shawn T Gray);9-2
4 Calvin B (Billy Dobson);8-1
5 Kenrick N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
6 Notabadgame (Jay Randall);3-1
7 Northern Rebel (Brett Crawford);10-1
10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Half A Billion (Billy Dobson);5-2
2 Black Is Back (Mark Beckwith);3-1
3 Howmacsblackjack (B. Crawford);6-1
4 Saulsbrook Deputy (Jim Devaux);4-1
5 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);10-1
6 J Js Delivery (Shawn T Gray);8-1
7 Some Attitude (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
11TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Luke’s Rocketman (Jim Devaux);2-1
2 West Liberty (Billy Dobson);8-5
3 Mavericks Luck (Brett Crawford);6-1
4 Ideal Delight (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1
5 Silverinyourpocket (Phil Fluet);20-1
12TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 College Major (Mark Beckwith);10-1
2 Sir Jake’s Z Tam (Steeven Genois);5-2
3 About The Benjamns (F. Coppola);9-5
4 On The Big Swing (Phil Fluet);5-1
5 Mach My Point (Jim Devaux);8-1
