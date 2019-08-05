First post: 7:05 p.m.

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 The Royal Harry (Brett Crawford);4-1

2 Manssive (Billy Dobson);9-2

3 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);3-1

4 Dions Prayer (Phil Fluet);7-2

5 J S Peyton (Jordan Derue);5-1

6 Foundonabeach (Steeven Genois);8-1

7 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1

8 Uriel (Frank Coppola Jr);30-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.

1 Aventure (Jordan Derue);3-1

2 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

3 Too Cool To Fool (Brian Cross);15-1

4 Winter Mint (Jim Devaux);5-2

5 Starlingmoon (Jay Randall);6-1

6 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);4-1

7 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);9-2

8 Awol Hanover (Billy Dobson);8-1

9 Roadshow Star (Alek Chartrand);10-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,250.

1 Er Ben (Billy Dobson);9-2

2 Slieve League (Mark Beckwith);2-1

3 Spark A Dream (Jay Randall);7-2

4 Winbak Noelle (Brett Crawford);5-1

5 Mystical Somolli (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

6 Priest Man (Steeven Genois);6-1

7 Real World Goal (Jordan Derue);20-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Hard Rockin Hound (Billy Dobson);9-5

2 Royal Con Guy (Phil Fluet);20-1

3 Ten Million (Alek Chartrand);8-1

4 Darlington Hall (Brian Cross);7-2

5 Grand Man (Jim Devaux);15-1

6 Secretly Flashy (Michael Mc Givern);25-1

7 Ainsley Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

8 Quadratic Bluechip (Gerry Mattison);10-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,800.

1 Alona (Billy Dobson);2-1

2 Autumn Estelle (Jay Randall);7-2

3 Full Of Pride (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

4 Revrac Harbour (Jordan Derue);15-1

5 Credit List (Jim Devaux);9-2

6 Living Proof I Am (Phil Fluet);8-1

7 Cc Bank (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

8 Keystone Orion (Mark Beckwith);12-1

9 North Forty Star (Brian Cross);20-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);15-1

2 Ulster (Jay Randall);4-1

3 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

4 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);8-1

5 Fluff Me Up (Steeven Genois);10-1

6 Justice Jet (Billy Dobson);6-1

7 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);3-1

8 Mugshots Bro (Jim Devaux);5-2

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.

1 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);3-1

2 The Royal Poze (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

3 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);5-2

4 Railee Workable (Jay Randall);12-1

5 Andi’s Unreal (Jim Devaux);5-1

6 Rose Run Speedster (Billy Dobson);8-1

7 Dw’s Revenge (Mark Beckwith);10-1

8 Jeter’s Way (John Stark Jr);15-1

9 Five Towns (Phil Fluet);9-2

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Gigfy (Gerry Mattison);3-1

2 Front Street (Jim Devaux);9-2

3 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);8-1

4 I M Fishin (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

5 Royal Surprise (Mark Beckwith);8-5

6 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);12-1

7 Uncle Leo (Jay Randall);10-1

8 Volare (Billy Dobson);15-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.

1 Fear (Jim Devaux);3-1

2 Global Revolution (Mark Beckwith);4-1

3 Bonamassa (Brett Crawford);9-2

4 Too Much Man (Gerry Mattison);10-1

5 Iamnotlefthanded (Jay Randall);12-1

6 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);8-1

7 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);25-1

8 New York Chrome (Jordan Derue);6-1

9 Victoria Swan (Billy Dobson);5-2

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Gypsy Rain (Brian Cross);7-2

2 Whitemountainmoxie (Alek Chartrand);10-1

3 Pepin Hanover (Glenn Bailey);25-1

4 Assailant (Michael Mc Givern);12-1

5 Venice (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

6 J-s Miss Carolyn (Steeven Genois);9-2

7 The Great Farini (Mark Beckwith);9-5

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments