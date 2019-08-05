First post: 7:05 p.m.
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 The Royal Harry (Brett Crawford);4-1
2 Manssive (Billy Dobson);9-2
3 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);3-1
4 Dions Prayer (Phil Fluet);7-2
5 J S Peyton (Jordan Derue);5-1
6 Foundonabeach (Steeven Genois);8-1
7 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1
8 Uriel (Frank Coppola Jr);30-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.
1 Aventure (Jordan Derue);3-1
2 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1
3 Too Cool To Fool (Brian Cross);15-1
4 Winter Mint (Jim Devaux);5-2
5 Starlingmoon (Jay Randall);6-1
6 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);4-1
7 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);9-2
8 Awol Hanover (Billy Dobson);8-1
9 Roadshow Star (Alek Chartrand);10-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,250.
1 Er Ben (Billy Dobson);9-2
2 Slieve League (Mark Beckwith);2-1
3 Spark A Dream (Jay Randall);7-2
4 Winbak Noelle (Brett Crawford);5-1
5 Mystical Somolli (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
6 Priest Man (Steeven Genois);6-1
7 Real World Goal (Jordan Derue);20-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Hard Rockin Hound (Billy Dobson);9-5
2 Royal Con Guy (Phil Fluet);20-1
3 Ten Million (Alek Chartrand);8-1
4 Darlington Hall (Brian Cross);7-2
5 Grand Man (Jim Devaux);15-1
6 Secretly Flashy (Michael Mc Givern);25-1
7 Ainsley Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
8 Quadratic Bluechip (Gerry Mattison);10-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,800.
1 Alona (Billy Dobson);2-1
2 Autumn Estelle (Jay Randall);7-2
3 Full Of Pride (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
4 Revrac Harbour (Jordan Derue);15-1
5 Credit List (Jim Devaux);9-2
6 Living Proof I Am (Phil Fluet);8-1
7 Cc Bank (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1
8 Keystone Orion (Mark Beckwith);12-1
9 North Forty Star (Brian Cross);20-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);15-1
2 Ulster (Jay Randall);4-1
3 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
4 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);8-1
5 Fluff Me Up (Steeven Genois);10-1
6 Justice Jet (Billy Dobson);6-1
7 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);3-1
8 Mugshots Bro (Jim Devaux);5-2
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.
1 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);3-1
2 The Royal Poze (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
3 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);5-2
4 Railee Workable (Jay Randall);12-1
5 Andi’s Unreal (Jim Devaux);5-1
6 Rose Run Speedster (Billy Dobson);8-1
7 Dw’s Revenge (Mark Beckwith);10-1
8 Jeter’s Way (John Stark Jr);15-1
9 Five Towns (Phil Fluet);9-2
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Gigfy (Gerry Mattison);3-1
2 Front Street (Jim Devaux);9-2
3 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);8-1
4 I M Fishin (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
5 Royal Surprise (Mark Beckwith);8-5
6 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);12-1
7 Uncle Leo (Jay Randall);10-1
8 Volare (Billy Dobson);15-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.
1 Fear (Jim Devaux);3-1
2 Global Revolution (Mark Beckwith);4-1
3 Bonamassa (Brett Crawford);9-2
4 Too Much Man (Gerry Mattison);10-1
5 Iamnotlefthanded (Jay Randall);12-1
6 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);8-1
7 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);25-1
8 New York Chrome (Jordan Derue);6-1
9 Victoria Swan (Billy Dobson);5-2
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Gypsy Rain (Brian Cross);7-2
2 Whitemountainmoxie (Alek Chartrand);10-1
3 Pepin Hanover (Glenn Bailey);25-1
4 Assailant (Michael Mc Givern);12-1
5 Venice (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
6 J-s Miss Carolyn (Steeven Genois);9-2
7 The Great Farini (Mark Beckwith);9-5
