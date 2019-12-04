Post Time 12 p.m.
1ST RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.
1 Marthas Star (Claude Huckabone III);6-1
2 Miss Real Ideal (Chuck Connor Jr);3-1
3 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);10-1
4 Always Artistic (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 Lune Bleu (Jim Devaux);4-1
6 Wonderful World (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
7 Bluewater Beach (Mark Beckwith);8-1
8 Little Liza Jane (Brett Crawford);30-1
9 I Got The Boy (Steven Rybka);12-1
2ND RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.
1 Surreal Feeling (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
2 Spreester (Jim Devaux);5-2
3 Come Get The Cash (Macdonald);6-1
4 Pretty Image (Phil Fluet);8-1
5 Gina Grace N (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
6 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);9-2
7 Shecouldbegood N (Jay Randall);4-1
3RD RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 He’s In Gear (Jim Devaux);7-2
2 Hika’s Queen (Jay Randall);2-1
3 Nora Elizabeth (Michael Mc Givern);12-1
4 Conway Deli (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1
5 Chief Crazy Horse (Brett Crawford);6-1
6 Touche’ Away (Mark Whitcroft);9-2
7 Sargent Pickel (Brian Cross);15-1
8 Maureen’s Nitemare (Huckabone III);20-1
4TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Heavenly Way (Huckabone III);10-1
2 Moonshinecharleigh (Billy Dobson);7-2
3 Excelant Chance (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
4 Dw’sblissfulthinkn (Mark Beckwith);3-1
5 Franney Love Dat (Jay Randall);4-1
6 Lean On Who (John Macdonald);8-1
7 Myeyesadoreya N (Jim Devaux);5-1
8 Checkout Terror (Mitchell Cushing);6-1
5TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 More More More (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
2 Humble N Kind (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
3 Cruisin Camnation (Billy Dobson);7-2
4 Gussy’s Realdeal (Jay Randall);8-1
5 Tricky Hanover (Mark Whitcroft);15-1
6 Unapologetically (Jim Devaux);12-1
7 Glory Ghost (Claude Huckabone III);30-1
8 I’m Over The Enjen (Phil Fluet);3-1
6TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.
1 Coveredndiamonds N (Jay Randall);7-5
2 Frenzie (John Stark Jr);5-1
3 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1
4 Surreality (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
5 Check Mach (Jim Devaux);7-2
6 The Bay Front (Mark Beckwith);10-1
7 With Wings (Alek Chartrand);25-1
8 Twist Of Fate (Mitchell Cushing);20-1
9 Amarettigone (Billy Dobson);8-1
7TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.
1 Bye Bye Felicia (Mark Beckwith);8-1
2 Miss Irish Rose A (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
3 Bontz N (Jim Devaux);5-1
4 Lady Dela Renta A (Billy Dobson);7-5
5 The Charging Moa N (Jay Randall);3-1
8TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Im On Schedule (Huckabone III);9-2
2 Mistress Angelina (Chris Long);5-2
3 Y C Easy (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
4 Treasure Gem (Jay Randall);8-1
5 Quick Trot (Brett Crawford);6-1
6 Mach Of Shame (Mark Beckwith);4-1
7 Cornerd Beach (Brian Cross);10-1
9TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.
1 Under The Bus (Jay Randall);7-2
2 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Coppola Jr);8-1
3 Weekend Getaway (Mitchell Cushing);6-1
4 Tiger’s Sue (Jim Devaux);5-1
5 Culinary Delight N (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
6 Lotus Seelster (Billy Dobson);10-1
7 Sheer Talent (Mark Beckwith);4-1
10TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);3-1
2 Maggnifispin (Chris Long);8-1
3 Vortex Ivy (Billy Dobson);5-2
4 Age Is A Number (Mitchell Cushing);7-2
5 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
6 Aberdeen Seelster (Mark Beckwith);5-1
7 Delightful Trysta (Phil Fluet);6-1
11TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Daily Sports (Chris Long);2-1
2 Awake My Soul (Brett Crawford);6-1
3 Mccovey Cove N (Mitchell Cushing);4-1
4 Coromandel (Billy Dobson);15-1
5 Brenda’s Got It (Mark Beckwith);3-1
6 Gussy’s Dragon (Huckabone III);8-1
7 Amazing Amanda (Jay Randall);10-1
8 Dixieland Classic (Jim Devaux);20-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.