Post Time 12 p.m.

1ST RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.

1 Marthas Star (Claude Huckabone III);6-1

2 Miss Real Ideal (Chuck Connor Jr);3-1

3 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);10-1

4 Always Artistic (Billy Dobson);5-2

5 Lune Bleu (Jim Devaux);4-1

6 Wonderful World (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

7 Bluewater Beach (Mark Beckwith);8-1

8 Little Liza Jane (Brett Crawford);30-1

9 I Got The Boy (Steven Rybka);12-1

2ND RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.

1 Surreal Feeling (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

2 Spreester (Jim Devaux);5-2

3 Come Get The Cash (Macdonald);6-1

4 Pretty Image (Phil Fluet);8-1

5 Gina Grace N (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

6 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);9-2

7 Shecouldbegood N (Jay Randall);4-1

3RD RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 He’s In Gear (Jim Devaux);7-2

2 Hika’s Queen (Jay Randall);2-1

3 Nora Elizabeth (Michael Mc Givern);12-1

4 Conway Deli (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1

5 Chief Crazy Horse (Brett Crawford);6-1

6 Touche’ Away (Mark Whitcroft);9-2

7 Sargent Pickel (Brian Cross);15-1

8 Maureen’s Nitemare (Huckabone III);20-1

4TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Heavenly Way (Huckabone III);10-1

2 Moonshinecharleigh (Billy Dobson);7-2

3 Excelant Chance (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

4 Dw’sblissfulthinkn (Mark Beckwith);3-1

5 Franney Love Dat (Jay Randall);4-1

6 Lean On Who (John Macdonald);8-1

7 Myeyesadoreya N (Jim Devaux);5-1

8 Checkout Terror (Mitchell Cushing);6-1

5TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 More More More (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

2 Humble N Kind (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

3 Cruisin Camnation (Billy Dobson);7-2

4 Gussy’s Realdeal (Jay Randall);8-1

5 Tricky Hanover (Mark Whitcroft);15-1

6 Unapologetically (Jim Devaux);12-1

7 Glory Ghost (Claude Huckabone III);30-1

8 I’m Over The Enjen (Phil Fluet);3-1

6TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.

1 Coveredndiamonds N (Jay Randall);7-5

2 Frenzie (John Stark Jr);5-1

3 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

4 Surreality (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

5 Check Mach (Jim Devaux);7-2

6 The Bay Front (Mark Beckwith);10-1

7 With Wings (Alek Chartrand);25-1

8 Twist Of Fate (Mitchell Cushing);20-1

9 Amarettigone (Billy Dobson);8-1

7TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.

1 Bye Bye Felicia (Mark Beckwith);8-1

2 Miss Irish Rose A (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

3 Bontz N (Jim Devaux);5-1

4 Lady Dela Renta A (Billy Dobson);7-5

5 The Charging Moa N (Jay Randall);3-1

8TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Im On Schedule (Huckabone III);9-2

2 Mistress Angelina (Chris Long);5-2

3 Y C Easy (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

4 Treasure Gem (Jay Randall);8-1

5 Quick Trot (Brett Crawford);6-1

6 Mach Of Shame (Mark Beckwith);4-1

7 Cornerd Beach (Brian Cross);10-1

9TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.

1 Under The Bus (Jay Randall);7-2

2 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Coppola Jr);8-1

3 Weekend Getaway (Mitchell Cushing);6-1

4 Tiger’s Sue (Jim Devaux);5-1

5 Culinary Delight N (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

6 Lotus Seelster (Billy Dobson);10-1

7 Sheer Talent (Mark Beckwith);4-1

10TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);3-1

2 Maggnifispin (Chris Long);8-1

3 Vortex Ivy (Billy Dobson);5-2

4 Age Is A Number (Mitchell Cushing);7-2

5 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

6 Aberdeen Seelster (Mark Beckwith);5-1

7 Delightful Trysta (Phil Fluet);6-1

11TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Daily Sports (Chris Long);2-1

2 Awake My Soul (Brett Crawford);6-1

3 Mccovey Cove N (Mitchell Cushing);4-1

4 Coromandel (Billy Dobson);15-1

5 Brenda’s Got It (Mark Beckwith);3-1

6 Gussy’s Dragon (Huckabone III);8-1

7 Amazing Amanda (Jay Randall);10-1

8 Dixieland Classic (Jim Devaux);20-1

