Post Time 12 p.m.
1ST RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Summertime Muscle (Crawford);8-1
2 New York Chapter (Jay Randall);12-1
3 Smokin On By (Brian Cross);5-2
4 Assailant (Michael Mc Givern);15-1
5 Electroya (Billy Dobson);25-1
6 Something Fine (Jim Devaux);3-1
7 Match My Miracle (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
8 Galaway Girl (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2
2ND RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Downbythebeachside (Glenn Raia);6-1
2 Jonsey (Michael Kimelman);20-1
3 Bolt Ruler (Zackary Gray);8-1
4 Herecomesbullville (Jim Devaux);6-5
5 Talking Tom (Alek Chartrand);7-2
6 Pine Bush Rocket (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1
3RD RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Royalty Winner (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
2 Design Winner (Jim Devaux);9-2
3 Aileen On You (Michael Mc Givern);8-1
4 Bambi (Gerry Mattison);10-1
5 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);2-1
6 Newyorkblueblood (Huckabone III);12-1
7 Tina Rocks (Brett Crawford);5-2
8 Pittstop Beki (Brian Walker);25-1
4TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Traverse Seelster (Steeven Genois);6-1
2 Darron Hall (Brett Crawford);8-1
3 Amityville Lindy (Jay Randall);5-2
4 Golden Tate (Billy Dobson);7-5
5 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1
6 All That Dazzle (Brian Cross);15-1
7 Pistols Aspiration (Coppola Jr);10-1
5TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Zann’s Fantastic (Jim Devaux);10-1
2 Cassiadechakrika (Brett Crawford);9-2
3 Lady Rapidash (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-1
4 Beautiful Brenda (Brian Cross);12-1
5 Glamdring (Shawn Gray);5-2
6 Hotfoot Hannah (Alek Chartrand);6-1
7 Royalpine Princess (Billy Dobson);7-2
8 Marcella Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
6TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Dali’s Memorial (Alek Chartrand);6-1
2 Rollinwithambition (Shawn Gray);7-5
3 Smooth As Whiskey (Genois);8-1
4 Smitty (Mark Beckwith);12-1
5 Lyons Amusements (Billy Dobson);5-2
6 Shade Thrower (Jay Randall);10-1
7 High Far And Gone (Huckabone III);30-1
8 Sundown Showdown (Brian Cross);15-1
7TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Citizenship (Jay Randall);12-1
2 The Royal Poze (Frank Coppola Jr);2-1
3 Explosive (Mark Beckwith);10-1
4 Aerial Flight (Jim Devaux);7-5
5 Royal Bahama (Billy Dobson);8-1
6 Iamnotlefthanded (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
7 Mr Gerrity (Brett Crawford);25-1
8TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Dak Tothefuture (Brian Cross);10-1
2 Caravelle (Frank Coppola Jr);2-1
3 Naughty Fenn Way (Jay Randall);25-1
4 Mister Serious (Brett Crawford);8-1
5 My Mother Theresa (Beckwith);20-1
6 Liquorstoreblues (Jim Devaux);9-2
7 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);15-1
8 Abequa (Billy Dobson);3-1
9TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Uriel (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
2 Felona (Glenn Raia);10-1
3 New York Chrome (Billy Dobson);3-1
4 Pappagiorgio (Jim Devaux);5-2
5 Grandpa Erv (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
6 Lucid Thoughts (Brett Crawford);7-2
7 Dontteasehim (Evan Hoagland);15-1
10TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Prove It Allnight (Jay Randall);20-1
2 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);6-5
3 Maximum Ideal (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
4 Ideal Camo (Kenneth Cross);15-1
5 Sweet Deisel (Gerry Mattison);9-5
6 Surprising Credit (Billy Dobson);6-1
7 Hot Seat (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1
8 Its Just Numbers (Hathaway);30-1
