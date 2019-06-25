Post Time 12 p.m.

1ST RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Summertime Muscle (Crawford);8-1

2 New York Chapter (Jay Randall);12-1

3 Smokin On By (Brian Cross);5-2

4 Assailant (Michael Mc Givern);15-1

5 Electroya (Billy Dobson);25-1

6 Something Fine (Jim Devaux);3-1

7 Match My Miracle (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

8 Galaway Girl (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2

2ND RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Downbythebeachside (Glenn Raia);6-1

2 Jonsey (Michael Kimelman);20-1

3 Bolt Ruler (Zackary Gray);8-1

4 Herecomesbullville (Jim Devaux);6-5

5 Talking Tom (Alek Chartrand);7-2

6 Pine Bush Rocket (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1

3RD RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Royalty Winner (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

2 Design Winner (Jim Devaux);9-2

3 Aileen On You (Michael Mc Givern);8-1

4 Bambi (Gerry Mattison);10-1

5 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);2-1

6 Newyorkblueblood (Huckabone III);12-1

7 Tina Rocks (Brett Crawford);5-2

8 Pittstop Beki (Brian Walker);25-1

4TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Traverse Seelster (Steeven Genois);6-1

2 Darron Hall (Brett Crawford);8-1

3 Amityville Lindy (Jay Randall);5-2

4 Golden Tate (Billy Dobson);7-5

5 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

6 All That Dazzle (Brian Cross);15-1

7 Pistols Aspiration (Coppola Jr);10-1

5TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Zann’s Fantastic (Jim Devaux);10-1

2 Cassiadechakrika (Brett Crawford);9-2

3 Lady Rapidash (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-1

4 Beautiful Brenda (Brian Cross);12-1

5 Glamdring (Shawn Gray);5-2

6 Hotfoot Hannah (Alek Chartrand);6-1

7 Royalpine Princess (Billy Dobson);7-2

8 Marcella Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

6TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Dali’s Memorial (Alek Chartrand);6-1

2 Rollinwithambition (Shawn Gray);7-5

3 Smooth As Whiskey (Genois);8-1

4 Smitty (Mark Beckwith);12-1

5 Lyons Amusements (Billy Dobson);5-2

6 Shade Thrower (Jay Randall);10-1

7 High Far And Gone (Huckabone III);30-1

8 Sundown Showdown (Brian Cross);15-1

7TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Citizenship (Jay Randall);12-1

2 The Royal Poze (Frank Coppola Jr);2-1

3 Explosive (Mark Beckwith);10-1

4 Aerial Flight (Jim Devaux);7-5

5 Royal Bahama (Billy Dobson);8-1

6 Iamnotlefthanded (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

7 Mr Gerrity (Brett Crawford);25-1

8TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Dak Tothefuture (Brian Cross);10-1

2 Caravelle (Frank Coppola Jr);2-1

3 Naughty Fenn Way (Jay Randall);25-1

4 Mister Serious (Brett Crawford);8-1

5 My Mother Theresa (Beckwith);20-1

6 Liquorstoreblues (Jim Devaux);9-2

7 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);15-1

8 Abequa (Billy Dobson);3-1

9TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Uriel (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

2 Felona (Glenn Raia);10-1

3 New York Chrome (Billy Dobson);3-1

4 Pappagiorgio (Jim Devaux);5-2

5 Grandpa Erv (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

6 Lucid Thoughts (Brett Crawford);7-2

7 Dontteasehim (Evan Hoagland);15-1

10TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Prove It Allnight (Jay Randall);20-1

2 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);6-5

3 Maximum Ideal (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

4 Ideal Camo (Kenneth Cross);15-1

5 Sweet Deisel (Gerry Mattison);9-5

6 Surprising Credit (Billy Dobson);6-1

7 Hot Seat (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1

8 Its Just Numbers (Hathaway);30-1

