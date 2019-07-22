Post Time 7:05 p.m.
1ST RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Bradylicious (Brian Cross);9-2
2 Secretly Flashy (Michael Mc Givern);15-1
3 Yonkers Hanover (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1
4 Quadratic Bluechip (Gerry Mattison);5-2
5 The Magic Number (Steeven Genois);8-1
6 Ainsley Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
7 Queen For Life (Shawn T Gray);3-1
8 Zazu As (Chris Long);10-1
2ND RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Hypocrisy (Michael Mc Givern);7-2
2 Chasing The Storm (Francis Raia II);5-2
3 College Krystal (Brian Cross);9-2
4 J-s Miss Carolyn (Jim Devaux);8-1
5 Pepin Hanover (Glenn Bailey);30-1
6 Whitemountainmaple (Chartrand);15-1
7 It Aint The Whisky (Steeven Genois);3-1
8 Weekend Wit Chucky (Beckwith);20-1
3RD RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.
1 The Royal Harry (Brett Crawford);9-2
2 Foundonabeach (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
3 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);5-2
4 Darron Hall (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1
5 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);3-1
6 Golden Tate (Jim Devaux);4-1
7 Absolut Uncertenty (Beckwith);10-1
8 Slugfest (John Stark Jr);12-1
9 Dions Prayer (Phil Fluet);6-1
4TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,800.
1 Jeter’s Way (John Stark Jr);5-2
2 Railee Workable (Jay Randall);4-1
3 Keystone Orion (Mark Beckwith);9-2
4 All That Dazzle (Brian Cross);8-1
5 With Our Luck (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
6 Mr Jesse (Jim Devaux);15-1
7 The Cuse Is Loose (Brett Crawford);10-1
8 Winter Mint (Alek Chartrand);20-1
9 No Recess (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
5TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.
1 Quick Feet (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
2 Grammy Winner (Jay Randall);4-1
3 Bonamassa (Brett Crawford);6-1
4 Pittstop Emerald (Phil Fluet);8-1
5 Victoria Swan (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
6 Cordoba Hall (Jordan Derue);10-1
7 Blitz Victory (Steeven Genois);12-1
8 Too Much Man (Brian Cross);15-1
9 Dw’s Revenge (Mark Beckwith);3-1
6TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,250.
1 Slieve League (Mark Beckwith);5-2
2 Spark A Dream (Jay Randall);9-2
3 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1
4 Winbak Noelle (Brett Crawford);3-1
5 Priest Man (Steeven Genois);4-1
6 Living Proof I Am (Phil Fluet);8-1
7 Royal Bahama (Jim Devaux);6-1
7TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.
1 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);9-2
2 Royal Surprise (Mark Beckwith);3-1
3 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);10-1
4 Fear (Jim Devaux);8-1
5 Odyssey Blue Chip (Steeven Genois);6-1
6 Front Street (Dan Cappello Jr);4-1
7 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);20-1
8 Alex The Great (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
9 Fluff Me Up (Jay Randall);5-2
8TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.
1 Credit List (Jim Devaux);3-1
2 Alona (Bruce Aldrich Jr);2-1
3 Cc Bank (Jay Randall);10-1
4 Lucky Promesses (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
5 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);6-1
6 Full Of Pride (Brian Cross);12-1
7 J S Peyton (Jordan Derue);8-1
9TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Quiet Danger (Brian Cross);5-1
2 Big Weezy (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-5
3 Fashion For Credit (John Stark Jr);15-1
4 Muscle N Beauty (Phil Fluet);7-2
5 Naughty Fenn Way (Jay Randall);25-1
6 Isabella’s Diamond (Jim Devaux);8-1
7 Venice (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
8 Hack A Shaq (Steeven Genois);12-1
10TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Justice Jet (Jim Devaux);4-1
2 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);9-2
3 Ulster (Jay Randall);5-2
4 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);12-1
5 Waiting On A Woman (Spagnola);6-1
6 Gigfy (Brian Cross);20-1
7 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);3-1
11TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.
1 Major Muscle Man (Brett Crawford);10-1
2 Aggressive (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
3 Pappagiorgio (Jim Devaux);7-5
4 Awol Hanover (Mark Beckwith);5-2
5 Flyhawk Thriller (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
6 Felona (Brian Cross);20-1
7 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);25-1
8 Starlingmoon (Phil Fluet);12-1
9 Asta La Pasta (Jay Randall);7-2
