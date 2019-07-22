Post Time 7:05 p.m.

1ST RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Bradylicious (Brian Cross);9-2

2 Secretly Flashy (Michael Mc Givern);15-1

3 Yonkers Hanover (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1

4 Quadratic Bluechip (Gerry Mattison);5-2

5 The Magic Number (Steeven Genois);8-1

6 Ainsley Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

7 Queen For Life (Shawn T Gray);3-1

8 Zazu As (Chris Long);10-1

2ND RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Hypocrisy (Michael Mc Givern);7-2

2 Chasing The Storm (Francis Raia II);5-2

3 College Krystal (Brian Cross);9-2

4 J-s Miss Carolyn (Jim Devaux);8-1

5 Pepin Hanover (Glenn Bailey);30-1

6 Whitemountainmaple (Chartrand);15-1

7 It Aint The Whisky (Steeven Genois);3-1

8 Weekend Wit Chucky (Beckwith);20-1

3RD RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.

1 The Royal Harry (Brett Crawford);9-2

2 Foundonabeach (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

3 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);5-2

4 Darron Hall (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1

5 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);3-1

6 Golden Tate (Jim Devaux);4-1

7 Absolut Uncertenty (Beckwith);10-1

8 Slugfest (John Stark Jr);12-1

9 Dions Prayer (Phil Fluet);6-1

4TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,800.

1 Jeter’s Way (John Stark Jr);5-2

2 Railee Workable (Jay Randall);4-1

3 Keystone Orion (Mark Beckwith);9-2

4 All That Dazzle (Brian Cross);8-1

5 With Our Luck (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

6 Mr Jesse (Jim Devaux);15-1

7 The Cuse Is Loose (Brett Crawford);10-1

8 Winter Mint (Alek Chartrand);20-1

9 No Recess (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

5TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.

1 Quick Feet (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

2 Grammy Winner (Jay Randall);4-1

3 Bonamassa (Brett Crawford);6-1

4 Pittstop Emerald (Phil Fluet);8-1

5 Victoria Swan (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2

6 Cordoba Hall (Jordan Derue);10-1

7 Blitz Victory (Steeven Genois);12-1

8 Too Much Man (Brian Cross);15-1

9 Dw’s Revenge (Mark Beckwith);3-1

6TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,250.

1 Slieve League (Mark Beckwith);5-2

2 Spark A Dream (Jay Randall);9-2

3 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1

4 Winbak Noelle (Brett Crawford);3-1

5 Priest Man (Steeven Genois);4-1

6 Living Proof I Am (Phil Fluet);8-1

7 Royal Bahama (Jim Devaux);6-1

7TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.

1 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);9-2

2 Royal Surprise (Mark Beckwith);3-1

3 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);10-1

4 Fear (Jim Devaux);8-1

5 Odyssey Blue Chip (Steeven Genois);6-1

6 Front Street (Dan Cappello Jr);4-1

7 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);20-1

8 Alex The Great (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

9 Fluff Me Up (Jay Randall);5-2

8TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.

1 Credit List (Jim Devaux);3-1

2 Alona (Bruce Aldrich Jr);2-1

3 Cc Bank (Jay Randall);10-1

4 Lucky Promesses (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

5 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);6-1

6 Full Of Pride (Brian Cross);12-1

7 J S Peyton (Jordan Derue);8-1

9TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Quiet Danger (Brian Cross);5-1

2 Big Weezy (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-5

3 Fashion For Credit (John Stark Jr);15-1

4 Muscle N Beauty (Phil Fluet);7-2

5 Naughty Fenn Way (Jay Randall);25-1

6 Isabella’s Diamond (Jim Devaux);8-1

7 Venice (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

8 Hack A Shaq (Steeven Genois);12-1

10TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Justice Jet (Jim Devaux);4-1

2 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);9-2

3 Ulster (Jay Randall);5-2

4 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);12-1

5 Waiting On A Woman (Spagnola);6-1

6 Gigfy (Brian Cross);20-1

7 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);3-1

11TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.

1 Major Muscle Man (Brett Crawford);10-1

2 Aggressive (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

3 Pappagiorgio (Jim Devaux);7-5

4 Awol Hanover (Mark Beckwith);5-2

5 Flyhawk Thriller (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

6 Felona (Brian Cross);20-1

7 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);25-1

8 Starlingmoon (Phil Fluet);12-1

9 Asta La Pasta (Jay Randall);7-2

