Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.
1 Magnetar (John Stark Jr);8-1
2 Royal Soldier (Jim Devaux);7-2
3 Caravelle (Bob Davis);15-1
4 Riverismydam (Brian Cross);20-1
5 Kasha’s Boy (Mark Beckwith);6-1
6 Divine Wind (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
7 Black Magic Storm (Brett Crawford);30-1
8 Step Forward (Jay Randall);7-5
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $2,500.
1 Skyway Jaguar (Brett Crawford);6-1
2 Prince C Hall (Chris Long);10-1
3 Phine By Me (Brian Cross);5-2
4 Living Proof I Am (Jim Devaux);3-1
5 The Royal Harry (Billy Dobson);4-1
6 Bluebird Fancy (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1
7 Aggressive (Larry Stalbaum);30-1
8 Jeter’s Way (Mark Beckwith);9-2
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,800.
1 Little Big Rigs (Mark Beckwith);8-1
2 Im Tp’s Crazed Bro (Brian Cross);3-1
3 Inxs (Jay Randall);9-2
4 If Not Why Not (Brett Crawford);5-2
5 Lous Silver Star (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1
6 Gruden (Billy Dobson);6-1
7 Cordoba Hall (Jordan Derue);4-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,550.
1 Song Chapter (Larry Stalbaum);6-5
2 Half Moon Rising (Scott Mongeon);10-1
3 Howd Ya Like That (Jordan Derue);15-1
4 Ten Million (Dan Cappello Jr);9-2
5 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);12-1
6 Grandpa Erv (Billy Dobson);25-1
7 Cupcake Boss (Jim Devaux);6-1
8 Rc’s Lady Royale (Jay Randall);20-1
9 Match My Miracle (Brett Crawford);3-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $2,500.
1 About The Benjamns (Larry Stalbaum);12-1
2 Drink Whiskey (Zackary Gray);25-1
3 Gideon Seelster (Jim Devaux);5-1
4 Nagle (Dan Cappello Jr);7-5
5 Yankee Artillery (Billy Dobson);7-2
6 Noble Woody (Mark Beckwith);15-1
7 Swellendam (Brian Cross);8-1
8 Ideal Camo (Brett Crawford);20-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,800.
1 It Aint The Whisky (Billy Dobson);9-2
2 Navarone Hanover (Jim Devaux);4-1
3 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);10-1
4 Jnr Express (John Stark Jr);5-2
5 Cartier Volo (Brett Crawford);6-1
6 Travel Winner (Jordan Derue);8-1
7 Mugshots Bro (Jay Randall);3-1
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.
1 Eternal Prince (Billy Dobson);7-5
2 Winter Mint (Jim Devaux);10-1
3 Flyhawk Thriller (Jay Randall);12-1
4 Kanthaka (Brett Crawford);6-1
5 I M Fishin (Dan Cappello Jr);7-2
6 All That Dazzle (Brian Cross);25-1
7 Lifetime Credit (John Stark Jr);9-2
8 Pistols Aspiration (Larry Stalbaum);20-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.
1 Hit Show (Billy Dobson);2-1
2 Itsoneofthose (Jordan Derue);5-1
3 Mitchell Hanover (Jay Randall);3-1
4 Manruptcy (Brett Crawford);4-1
5 Beautiful Brenda (Jim Devaux);10-1
6 Mama’s Gift (Brian Cross);8-1
7 Surprize Mission (Chris Long);12-1
8 Southern Pines (John Stark Jr);20-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,800.
1 Barney Mac (Jay Randall);5-2
2 Bold Creation (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
3 Lucky June Bug (Jim Devaux);3-1
4 Mass Confession (Mark Beckwith);9-2
5 Wings Up (Jordan Derue);6-1
6 J S Peyton (Billy Dobson);4-1
7 Amazing Sevens (Brett Crawford);15-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,400.
1 Standing Man (Billy Dobson);6-5
2 Reel Em In (Jim Devaux);10-1
3 K J Chuck (John Stark Jr);6-1
4 Im A Little Crazed (Scott Mongeon);3-1
5 Spyder El (Brett Crawford);15-1
6 Tipsy Gypsy (Chris Long);8-1
7 Riveroffire (Brian Cross);20-1
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.
1 Bonamassa (Brett Crawford);3-1
2 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);10-1
3 Pound Sterling (Billy Dobson);5-2
4 The Royal Poze (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
5 With Our Luck (Mark Beckwith);8-1
6 Massamillion (Jim Devaux);12-1
7 Freddie Mac (Jay Randall);4-1
8 Riverofroyalty (Chris Long);15-1
12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,400.
1 Comaway With Me (Jim Devaux);3-1
2 Scorpions Sister (Jay Randall);5-2
3 Dont Call Me Crazy (Scott Mongeon);15-1
4 Master Mark (Billy Dobson);9-2
5 Conall (Dan Cappello Jr);4-1
6 Sister Meg (John Stark Jr);6-1
7 Furia Crazed (Mark Beckwith);20-1
13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $2,500.
1 Big Weezy (Jordan Derue);5-2
2 Someway Same Hall (Anthony Ciuffetelli);3-1
3 Cash Now (Jay Randall);6-1
4 Major Matter (Billy Dobson);20-1
5 Sammy De Vie (Mark Beckwith);12-1
6 Armbro Hall (Evan Hoagland);8-1
7 Full Of Pride (Jim Devaux);9-2
