Saratoga Harness Entries
agate

First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.

1 Magnetar (John Stark Jr);8-1

2 Royal Soldier (Jim Devaux);7-2

3 Caravelle (Bob Davis);15-1

4 Riverismydam (Brian Cross);20-1

5 Kasha’s Boy (Mark Beckwith);6-1

6 Divine Wind (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

7 Black Magic Storm (Brett Crawford);30-1

8 Step Forward (Jay Randall);7-5

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $2,500.

1 Skyway Jaguar (Brett Crawford);6-1

2 Prince C Hall (Chris Long);10-1

3 Phine By Me (Brian Cross);5-2

4 Living Proof I Am (Jim Devaux);3-1

5 The Royal Harry (Billy Dobson);4-1

6 Bluebird Fancy (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

7 Aggressive (Larry Stalbaum);30-1

8 Jeter’s Way (Mark Beckwith);9-2

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,800.

1 Little Big Rigs (Mark Beckwith);8-1

2 Im Tp’s Crazed Bro (Brian Cross);3-1

3 Inxs (Jay Randall);9-2

4 If Not Why Not (Brett Crawford);5-2

5 Lous Silver Star (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

6 Gruden (Billy Dobson);6-1

7 Cordoba Hall (Jordan Derue);4-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,550.

1 Song Chapter (Larry Stalbaum);6-5

2 Half Moon Rising (Scott Mongeon);10-1

3 Howd Ya Like That (Jordan Derue);15-1

4 Ten Million (Dan Cappello Jr);9-2

5 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);12-1

6 Grandpa Erv (Billy Dobson);25-1

7 Cupcake Boss (Jim Devaux);6-1

8 Rc’s Lady Royale (Jay Randall);20-1

9 Match My Miracle (Brett Crawford);3-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $2,500.

1 About The Benjamns (Larry Stalbaum);12-1

2 Drink Whiskey (Zackary Gray);25-1

3 Gideon Seelster (Jim Devaux);5-1

4 Nagle (Dan Cappello Jr);7-5

5 Yankee Artillery (Billy Dobson);7-2

6 Noble Woody (Mark Beckwith);15-1

7 Swellendam (Brian Cross);8-1

8 Ideal Camo (Brett Crawford);20-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,800.

1 It Aint The Whisky (Billy Dobson);9-2

2 Navarone Hanover (Jim Devaux);4-1

3 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);10-1

4 Jnr Express (John Stark Jr);5-2

5 Cartier Volo (Brett Crawford);6-1

6 Travel Winner (Jordan Derue);8-1

7 Mugshots Bro (Jay Randall);3-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.

1 Eternal Prince (Billy Dobson);7-5

2 Winter Mint (Jim Devaux);10-1

3 Flyhawk Thriller (Jay Randall);12-1

4 Kanthaka (Brett Crawford);6-1

5 I M Fishin (Dan Cappello Jr);7-2

6 All That Dazzle (Brian Cross);25-1

7 Lifetime Credit (John Stark Jr);9-2

8 Pistols Aspiration (Larry Stalbaum);20-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.

1 Hit Show (Billy Dobson);2-1

2 Itsoneofthose (Jordan Derue);5-1

3 Mitchell Hanover (Jay Randall);3-1

4 Manruptcy (Brett Crawford);4-1

5 Beautiful Brenda (Jim Devaux);10-1

6 Mama’s Gift (Brian Cross);8-1

7 Surprize Mission (Chris Long);12-1

8 Southern Pines (John Stark Jr);20-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,800.

1 Barney Mac (Jay Randall);5-2

2 Bold Creation (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

3 Lucky June Bug (Jim Devaux);3-1

4 Mass Confession (Mark Beckwith);9-2

5 Wings Up (Jordan Derue);6-1

6 J S Peyton (Billy Dobson);4-1

7 Amazing Sevens (Brett Crawford);15-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,400.

1 Standing Man (Billy Dobson);6-5

2 Reel Em In (Jim Devaux);10-1

3 K J Chuck (John Stark Jr);6-1

4 Im A Little Crazed (Scott Mongeon);3-1

5 Spyder El (Brett Crawford);15-1

6 Tipsy Gypsy (Chris Long);8-1

7 Riveroffire (Brian Cross);20-1

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.

1 Bonamassa (Brett Crawford);3-1

2 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);10-1

3 Pound Sterling (Billy Dobson);5-2

4 The Royal Poze (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

5 With Our Luck (Mark Beckwith);8-1

6 Massamillion (Jim Devaux);12-1

7 Freddie Mac (Jay Randall);4-1

8 Riverofroyalty (Chris Long);15-1

12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,400.

1 Comaway With Me (Jim Devaux);3-1

2 Scorpions Sister (Jay Randall);5-2

3 Dont Call Me Crazy (Scott Mongeon);15-1

4 Master Mark (Billy Dobson);9-2

5 Conall (Dan Cappello Jr);4-1

6 Sister Meg (John Stark Jr);6-1

7 Furia Crazed (Mark Beckwith);20-1

13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $2,500.

1 Big Weezy (Jordan Derue);5-2

2 Someway Same Hall (Anthony Ciuffetelli);3-1

3 Cash Now (Jay Randall);6-1

4 Major Matter (Billy Dobson);20-1

5 Sammy De Vie (Mark Beckwith);12-1

6 Armbro Hall (Evan Hoagland);8-1

7 Full Of Pride (Jim Devaux);9-2

