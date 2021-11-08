 Skip to main content
Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.

1 Oceanview Archie (Billy Dobson);8-5

2 Black Magic Storm (Brett Crawford);15-1

3 Outback Jack (Brian Cross);9-2

4 Maddys Leading Man (Jim Devaux);8-1

5 Mr Gerrity (Mark Whitcroft);20-1

6 The Blazing Truth (Jay Randall);7-2

7 Suzy Star (Jordan Derue);10-1

8 Lexa Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);25-1

9 Caravelle (Brett Beckwith);6-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.

1 Gingerbred Girl (Larry Stalbaum);2-1

2 Era Of Change (Brian Cross);6-1

3 Lady Limelight (Chris Long);9-2

4 Hiphopmomma (Jordan Derue);8-1

5 American Chance (Phil Fluet);10-1

6 Gucciriffic (Jim Devaux);7-2

7 Jeannies Terror (Brett Crawford);25-1

8 Unstoppable Hall (Luke Hanners);15-1

9 Southwind Xena (Billy Dobson);4-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Calswickeddream (Brian Cross);6-1

2 Saylavie Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);5-2

3 Broadway Role (Phil Fluet);7-2

4 Brianna’s Shadow (Brett Crawford);20-1

5 Renatus (Brett Beckwith);8-1

6 Clearly The Bomb (Luke Hanners);10-1

7 Sunburst Kada (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

8 Prettyinclined (Billy Dobson);12-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Delightful Trysta (Luke Hanners);3-1

2 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

3 Treasurethosechips (Leon Bailey);5-2

4 Miss B (Billy Dobson);6-1

5 My Cam Girl (Melissa Beckwith);9-2

6 Always B Hanny (Shawn T Gray);4-1

7 For Chips Sake (Brett Beckwith);8-1

8 Tenwillgetutwenty (Jim Devaux);25-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.

1 Askmenoquestions (Phil Fluet);9-2

2 Duckdodgendive (Alek Chartrand);5-1

3 Dejarwin (Brett Beckwith);8-5

4 Deli Dream (Chris Long);6-1

5 Plumb (Billy Dobson);10-1

6 Kasha’s Boy (Brian Cross);15-1

7 Southwind Rich (Larry Stalbaum);20-1

8 Credit Skill (Leon Bailey);12-1

9 Dew Can Dew (Chuck Connor Jr);7-2

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Miss Irish Rose A (Larry Stalbaum);5-1

2 Mc Kella (Brett Beckwith);15-1

3 Bontz N (Shawn T Gray);8-1

4 Somebeachsomefra (Jim Devaux);10-1

5 Birch Island Betty (Billy Dobson);12-1

6 Surreal Feeling (Alek Chartrand);7-5

7 Chasethecloudsaway (Luke Hanners);5-2

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Shallow (Luke Hanners);6-5

2 Sugarplum Bluechip (Jim Devaux);5-2

3 Movie Maven (Brett Crawford);20-1

4 Lyons Anita (Jay Randall);12-1

5 Madam Dolce (Alek Chartrand);9-2

6 Theskysthelimit (Leon Bailey);8-1

7 Arianna Grandeo (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

8 Bigforherbritches (Billy Dobson);15-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.

1 Come Get The Cash (Jay Randall);9-2

2 Stowaway Hanover (Mark Beckwith);7-5

3 Beauty Is Blind (Luke Hanners);7-2

4 Lyons Girlhanover (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

5 One Hand Keg Stand (Brett Beckwith);20-1

6 Hereslooknatyou N (Shawn T Gray);10-1

7 Luck B Mine (Jim Devaux);15-1

8 All Speed Rising (Billy Dobson);12-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Miss Tango (Leon Bailey);3-1

2 Tsimis (Jim Devaux);6-5

3 Count To Three (Chris Long);9-2

4 Oceanview Echo (Billy Dobson);8-1

5 Spicytuna Bluechip (Shawn T Gray);6-1

6 Sakebomb Blue Chip (Brian Cross);10-1

7 Ideally Sweet (Phil Fluet);15-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.

1 Qing Qong Bluechip (Brian Cross);12-1

2 Spilling The Beans (Billy Dobson);10-1

3 Arrival (Brett Crawford);6-1

4 Acefortyfour River (Brett Beckwith);9-2

5 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);7-5

6 Onspeed N (Alek Chartrand);7-2

7 Donegalartchokin N (Larry Stalbaum);15-1

8 Missplacedrock (Leon Bailey);20-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Quikzotic Bluechip (John Cross);20-1

2 The Tricks On Me (Robert Leslie);5-1

3 Bastanteporfavor (Leon Bailey);25-1

4 My Josephine (Brian Cross);7-2

5 Mom’s Command (Chris Long);10-1

6 Candy Paint (Mark Beckwith);5-2

7 Cynosure (Brett Crawford);3-1

12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Immaculate Prayer (Billy Dobson);10-1

2 Malibu Kid (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

3 Dazzling Lindy (Brett Beckwith);5-2

4 Spotlessreputation (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1

5 Big Weezy (Chris Long);6-1

6 Richsnortherndream (Jim Devaux);12-1

7 Pass Key (Jordan Derue);9-2

8 Itsoneofthose (Shawn T Gray);8-1

