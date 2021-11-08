Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.
1 Oceanview Archie (Billy Dobson);8-5
2 Black Magic Storm (Brett Crawford);15-1
3 Outback Jack (Brian Cross);9-2
4 Maddys Leading Man (Jim Devaux);8-1
5 Mr Gerrity (Mark Whitcroft);20-1
6 The Blazing Truth (Jay Randall);7-2
7 Suzy Star (Jordan Derue);10-1
8 Lexa Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);25-1
9 Caravelle (Brett Beckwith);6-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.
1 Gingerbred Girl (Larry Stalbaum);2-1
2 Era Of Change (Brian Cross);6-1
3 Lady Limelight (Chris Long);9-2
4 Hiphopmomma (Jordan Derue);8-1
5 American Chance (Phil Fluet);10-1
6 Gucciriffic (Jim Devaux);7-2
7 Jeannies Terror (Brett Crawford);25-1
8 Unstoppable Hall (Luke Hanners);15-1
9 Southwind Xena (Billy Dobson);4-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Calswickeddream (Brian Cross);6-1
2 Saylavie Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);5-2
3 Broadway Role (Phil Fluet);7-2
4 Brianna’s Shadow (Brett Crawford);20-1
5 Renatus (Brett Beckwith);8-1
6 Clearly The Bomb (Luke Hanners);10-1
7 Sunburst Kada (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
8 Prettyinclined (Billy Dobson);12-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 Delightful Trysta (Luke Hanners);3-1
2 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
3 Treasurethosechips (Leon Bailey);5-2
4 Miss B (Billy Dobson);6-1
5 My Cam Girl (Melissa Beckwith);9-2
6 Always B Hanny (Shawn T Gray);4-1
7 For Chips Sake (Brett Beckwith);8-1
8 Tenwillgetutwenty (Jim Devaux);25-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.
1 Askmenoquestions (Phil Fluet);9-2
2 Duckdodgendive (Alek Chartrand);5-1
3 Dejarwin (Brett Beckwith);8-5
4 Deli Dream (Chris Long);6-1
5 Plumb (Billy Dobson);10-1
6 Kasha’s Boy (Brian Cross);15-1
7 Southwind Rich (Larry Stalbaum);20-1
8 Credit Skill (Leon Bailey);12-1
9 Dew Can Dew (Chuck Connor Jr);7-2
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Miss Irish Rose A (Larry Stalbaum);5-1
2 Mc Kella (Brett Beckwith);15-1
3 Bontz N (Shawn T Gray);8-1
4 Somebeachsomefra (Jim Devaux);10-1
5 Birch Island Betty (Billy Dobson);12-1
6 Surreal Feeling (Alek Chartrand);7-5
7 Chasethecloudsaway (Luke Hanners);5-2
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Shallow (Luke Hanners);6-5
2 Sugarplum Bluechip (Jim Devaux);5-2
3 Movie Maven (Brett Crawford);20-1
4 Lyons Anita (Jay Randall);12-1
5 Madam Dolce (Alek Chartrand);9-2
6 Theskysthelimit (Leon Bailey);8-1
7 Arianna Grandeo (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
8 Bigforherbritches (Billy Dobson);15-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.
1 Come Get The Cash (Jay Randall);9-2
2 Stowaway Hanover (Mark Beckwith);7-5
3 Beauty Is Blind (Luke Hanners);7-2
4 Lyons Girlhanover (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
5 One Hand Keg Stand (Brett Beckwith);20-1
6 Hereslooknatyou N (Shawn T Gray);10-1
7 Luck B Mine (Jim Devaux);15-1
8 All Speed Rising (Billy Dobson);12-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Miss Tango (Leon Bailey);3-1
2 Tsimis (Jim Devaux);6-5
3 Count To Three (Chris Long);9-2
4 Oceanview Echo (Billy Dobson);8-1
5 Spicytuna Bluechip (Shawn T Gray);6-1
6 Sakebomb Blue Chip (Brian Cross);10-1
7 Ideally Sweet (Phil Fluet);15-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.
1 Qing Qong Bluechip (Brian Cross);12-1
2 Spilling The Beans (Billy Dobson);10-1
3 Arrival (Brett Crawford);6-1
4 Acefortyfour River (Brett Beckwith);9-2
5 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);7-5
6 Onspeed N (Alek Chartrand);7-2
7 Donegalartchokin N (Larry Stalbaum);15-1
8 Missplacedrock (Leon Bailey);20-1
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Quikzotic Bluechip (John Cross);20-1
2 The Tricks On Me (Robert Leslie);5-1
3 Bastanteporfavor (Leon Bailey);25-1
4 My Josephine (Brian Cross);7-2
5 Mom’s Command (Chris Long);10-1
6 Candy Paint (Mark Beckwith);5-2
7 Cynosure (Brett Crawford);3-1
12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Immaculate Prayer (Billy Dobson);10-1
2 Malibu Kid (Larry Stalbaum);4-1
3 Dazzling Lindy (Brett Beckwith);5-2
4 Spotlessreputation (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1
5 Big Weezy (Chris Long);6-1
6 Richsnortherndream (Jim Devaux);12-1
7 Pass Key (Jordan Derue);9-2
8 Itsoneofthose (Shawn T Gray);8-1