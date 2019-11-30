First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Pittstop Emerald (Brian Cross);5-2

2 Credit List (Jim Devaux);3-1

3 Someway Same Hall (Jordan Derue);4-1

4 Screaming Conway (Jay Randall);8-1

5 The Royal Poze (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

6 Blitz Victory (Steeven Genois);6-1

7 Fear (Billy Dobson);15-1

8 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);20-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,750.

1 The Magic Number (Jim Devaux);7-2

2 Here Comes Moony (Jordan Derue);3-1

3 Phine By Me (Brian Cross);8-1

4 Mr French (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

5 Glencove Carter (Jay Randall);9-2

6 Lous Silver Star (Steeven Genois);6-1

7 Pappagiorgio (Larry Stalbaum);15-1

8 Wishyou’dtellme (Billy Dobson);5-2

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Lucky Chap (Billy Dobson);7-2

2 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);8-1

3 Kasha’s Boy (Mark Beckwith);6-1

4 Look At Turbo (Jim Devaux);2-1

5 Surprize Mission (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1

6 Key Lime Martini (Jay Randall);5-2

7 Whitemountainmaple (Alek Chartrand);25-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Rose Run Speedster (Mitchell Cushing);7-2

2 Le Reveur N (Billy Dobson);5-2

3 Conman Crown (Jay Randall);6-1

4 Jeter’s Way (Mark Beckwith);9-2

5 The Lindy Treaty (Phil Fluet);12-1

6 I M Fishin (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

7 J S Peyton (Jordan Derue);4-1

8 Labadee As (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.

1 It Aint The Whisky (Steeven Genois);5-2

2 Mystical Somolli (Phil Fluet);9-2

3 Full Of Pride (Brett Crawford);3-1

4 Living Proof I Am (Brian Cross);8-1

5 Explosive (Justin Huckabone);6-1

6 Mystical Motor (Jordan Derue);4-1

7 Willy Mouse (Billy Dobson);10-1

8 Spark A Dream (Jay Randall);12-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);2-1

2 Andi’s Unreal (Chris Long);10-1

3 Flyhawk Thriller (Alek Chartrand);12-1

4 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);5-2

5 Windsun Hugo (Jim Devaux);6-1

6 Keystone Orion (Jordan Derue);9-2

7 No Recess (Mitchell Cushing);8-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.

1 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

2 Another Breath (Billy Dobson);7-2

3 Cordoba Hall (Jordan Derue);5-1

4 Trixie Dust (Alek Chartrand);8-1

5 Alex The Great (Mitchell Cushing);10-1

6 Dw’s Revenge (Mark Beckwith);9-2

7 Cash Me Out (Brett Crawford);5-2

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Quiet Heiress (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

2 Ainsley Hanover (Jim Devaux);9-2

3 College Krystal (Brian Cross);7-2

4 Martz Stick (Mark Beckwith);5-2

5 War Story (Billy Dobson);12-1

6 Monkeys Uncle (Jay Randall);5-1

7 Pembroke Sweets (Chris Long);10-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Come Monday (Brett Crawford);15-1

2 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);3-1

3 Entranced (Jim Devaux);7-5

4 Cash Now (Billy Dobson);20-1

5 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);5-1

6 Broadway Joe (Jay Randall);10-1

7 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);8-1

8 Weekend Wit Bigd (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,000.

1 Bonamassa (Brett Crawford);4-1

2 Justice Jet (Brian Cross);9-2

3 Quick Feet (Jim Devaux);10-1

4 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);5-2

5 Golden Kronos (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

6 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);12-1

7 Quick Deal (Jay Randall);6-1

8 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);8-1

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Darlington Hall (Phil Fluet);6-5

2 Pembroke Vicki (Chris Long);4-1

3 Cash Calf (Jay Randall);10-1

4 Behati (Jim Devaux);12-1

5 Ya Boy Bear (Mark Beckwith);8-1

6 Tina Rocks (Brett Crawford);20-1

7 Miss Lexie (Billy Dobson);6-1

12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 East To Cincy (Brian Cross);4-1

2 What A Hunk (Mark Beckwith);3-1

3 Windsun Missile (Brett Crawford);5-2

4 Amazing Sevens (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

5 The Big Muscle (Josh Kinney);10-1

6 Cerveza Dinero (Jim Devaux);9-2

7 Jnr Express (John Stark Jr);8-1

13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Revrac Harbour (Frank Coppola Jr);6-5

2 Southwind Tinker (Jim Devaux);3-1

3 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);15-1

4 Crazy Ponda (Mark Beckwith);10-1

5 Zann’s Fantastic (Phil Fluet);25-1

6 Amityville Lindy (Billy Dobson);9-2

7 Teardown This Wall (Jay Randall);12-1

8 Sammy De Vie (Chris Long);30-1

