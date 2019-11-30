First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
1 Pittstop Emerald (Brian Cross);5-2
2 Credit List (Jim Devaux);3-1
3 Someway Same Hall (Jordan Derue);4-1
4 Screaming Conway (Jay Randall);8-1
5 The Royal Poze (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
6 Blitz Victory (Steeven Genois);6-1
7 Fear (Billy Dobson);15-1
8 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);20-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,750.
1 The Magic Number (Jim Devaux);7-2
2 Here Comes Moony (Jordan Derue);3-1
3 Phine By Me (Brian Cross);8-1
4 Mr French (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
5 Glencove Carter (Jay Randall);9-2
6 Lous Silver Star (Steeven Genois);6-1
7 Pappagiorgio (Larry Stalbaum);15-1
8 Wishyou’dtellme (Billy Dobson);5-2
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 Lucky Chap (Billy Dobson);7-2
2 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);8-1
3 Kasha’s Boy (Mark Beckwith);6-1
4 Look At Turbo (Jim Devaux);2-1
5 Surprize Mission (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1
6 Key Lime Martini (Jay Randall);5-2
7 Whitemountainmaple (Alek Chartrand);25-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
1 Rose Run Speedster (Mitchell Cushing);7-2
2 Le Reveur N (Billy Dobson);5-2
3 Conman Crown (Jay Randall);6-1
4 Jeter’s Way (Mark Beckwith);9-2
5 The Lindy Treaty (Phil Fluet);12-1
6 I M Fishin (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1
7 J S Peyton (Jordan Derue);4-1
8 Labadee As (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.
1 It Aint The Whisky (Steeven Genois);5-2
2 Mystical Somolli (Phil Fluet);9-2
3 Full Of Pride (Brett Crawford);3-1
4 Living Proof I Am (Brian Cross);8-1
5 Explosive (Justin Huckabone);6-1
6 Mystical Motor (Jordan Derue);4-1
7 Willy Mouse (Billy Dobson);10-1
8 Spark A Dream (Jay Randall);12-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);2-1
2 Andi’s Unreal (Chris Long);10-1
3 Flyhawk Thriller (Alek Chartrand);12-1
4 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);5-2
5 Windsun Hugo (Jim Devaux);6-1
6 Keystone Orion (Jordan Derue);9-2
7 No Recess (Mitchell Cushing);8-1
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.
1 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
2 Another Breath (Billy Dobson);7-2
3 Cordoba Hall (Jordan Derue);5-1
4 Trixie Dust (Alek Chartrand);8-1
5 Alex The Great (Mitchell Cushing);10-1
6 Dw’s Revenge (Mark Beckwith);9-2
7 Cash Me Out (Brett Crawford);5-2
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 Quiet Heiress (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
2 Ainsley Hanover (Jim Devaux);9-2
3 College Krystal (Brian Cross);7-2
4 Martz Stick (Mark Beckwith);5-2
5 War Story (Billy Dobson);12-1
6 Monkeys Uncle (Jay Randall);5-1
7 Pembroke Sweets (Chris Long);10-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 Come Monday (Brett Crawford);15-1
2 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);3-1
3 Entranced (Jim Devaux);7-5
4 Cash Now (Billy Dobson);20-1
5 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);5-1
6 Broadway Joe (Jay Randall);10-1
7 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);8-1
8 Weekend Wit Bigd (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,000.
1 Bonamassa (Brett Crawford);4-1
2 Justice Jet (Brian Cross);9-2
3 Quick Feet (Jim Devaux);10-1
4 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);5-2
5 Golden Kronos (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
6 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);12-1
7 Quick Deal (Jay Randall);6-1
8 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);8-1
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 Darlington Hall (Phil Fluet);6-5
2 Pembroke Vicki (Chris Long);4-1
3 Cash Calf (Jay Randall);10-1
4 Behati (Jim Devaux);12-1
5 Ya Boy Bear (Mark Beckwith);8-1
6 Tina Rocks (Brett Crawford);20-1
7 Miss Lexie (Billy Dobson);6-1
12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 East To Cincy (Brian Cross);4-1
2 What A Hunk (Mark Beckwith);3-1
3 Windsun Missile (Brett Crawford);5-2
4 Amazing Sevens (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
5 The Big Muscle (Josh Kinney);10-1
6 Cerveza Dinero (Jim Devaux);9-2
7 Jnr Express (John Stark Jr);8-1
13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Revrac Harbour (Frank Coppola Jr);6-5
2 Southwind Tinker (Jim Devaux);3-1
3 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);15-1
4 Crazy Ponda (Mark Beckwith);10-1
5 Zann’s Fantastic (Phil Fluet);25-1
6 Amityville Lindy (Billy Dobson);9-2
7 Teardown This Wall (Jay Randall);12-1
8 Sammy De Vie (Chris Long);30-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.