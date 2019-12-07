First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 Surprize Mission (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1
2 Monkeys Uncle (Jay Randall);7-2
3 Martz Stick (Jim Devaux);9-2
4 Whitemountainmaple (Alek Chartrand);25-1
5 Ya Boy Bear (Mark Beckwith);8-1
6 Pembroke Vicki (Chris Long);20-1
7 Darlington Hall (Phil Fluet);7-5
8 War Story (Billy Dobson);10-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,770.
1 Uncle Leo (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
2 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);6-1
3 Cordoba Hall (Jordan Derue);7-2
4 Alex The Great (Mitchell Cushing);5-2
5 Bonamassa (Brett Crawford);10-1
6 Pittstop Emerald (Jay Randall);12-1
7 Riverofroyalty (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
8 Justice Jet (Brian Cross);15-1
9 Le Reveur N (Billy Dobson);5-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
1 Credit List (Jim Devaux);5-2
2 The Royal Harry (Dan Cappello Jr);4-1
3 Rose Run Speedster (Mitchell Cushing);3-1
4 Jeter’s Way (Mark Beckwith);9-2
5 Screaming Conway (Jay Randall);10-1
6 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);6-1
7 The Lindy Treaty (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
8 J S Peyton (Jordan Derue);8-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 The Big Muscle (Josh Kinney);6-1
2 The Royal Poze (Jim Devaux);3-1
3 Fear (Billy Dobson);4-1
4 Shoemaker Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);7-2
5 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);9-2
6 Andi’s Unreal (Chris Long);8-1
7 Keystone Orion (Jordan Derue);10-1
8 Cerveza Dinero (Mark Beckwith);12-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
1 Blitz Victory (Steeven Genois);7-2
2 Quick Deal (Jay Randall);5-2
3 Tymal Signature (Mark Beckwith);12-1
4 I M Fishin (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1
5 It’s My Party (John Stark Jr);3-1
6 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);15-1
7 Tt’s D-jay (Jordan Derue);9-2
8 Winning Legends (Jim Devaux);6-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.
1 Explosive (Justin Huckabone);5-2
2 Spark A Dream (Jay Randall);3-1
3 Willy Mouse (Billy Dobson);4-1
4 It Aint The Whisky (Steeven Genois);6-1
5 Living Proof I Am (Brian Cross);9-2
6 Mystical Somolli (Phil Fluet);8-1
7 Full Of Pride (Brett Crawford);10-1
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $19,250.
1 Barney Mac (Jay Randall);6-1
2 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);15-1
3 Trixie Dust (Alek Chartrand);10-1
4 Dw’s Revenge (Mark Beckwith);9-2
5 Very Very Fast (Billy Dobson);3-1
6 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
7 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Larry Stalbaum);7-2
8 Cash Me Out (Brett Crawford);4-1
9 Golden Kronos (Jim Devaux);12-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 Kasha’s Boy (Mark Beckwith);6-1
2 Key Lime Martini (Jay Randall);7-5
3 Too Cool To Fool (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
4 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);7-2
5 Lucky Chap (Billy Dobson);4-1
6 Pembroke Sweets (Chris Long);12-1
7 Miss Lexie (Steven Rybka);20-1
8 Ainsley Hanover (Jim Devaux);15-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.
1 Entranced (Jim Devaux);6-5
2 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);9-2
3 Flyhawk Thriller (Billy Dobson);15-1
4 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);6-1
5 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);10-1
6 Southwind Blizzard (Jay Randall);20-1
7 Amazing Sevens (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
8 Haloman (Brian Connor);25-1
9 What A Hunk (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 East To Cincy (Brian Cross);9-2
2 Weekend Wit Bigd (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
3 Windsun Hugo (Jim Devaux);8-1
4 Jnr Express (John Stark Jr);10-1
5 Windsun Missile (Brett Crawford);8-5
6 Freddie Mac (Jay Randall);6-1
7 Revrac Harbour (Jordan Derue);15-1
8 Mass Confession (Chris Long);25-1
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,200.
1 Look At Turbo (Jim Devaux);5-2
2 Speedy Little Ava (Phil Fluet);8-1
3 The Magic Number (Chris Long);4-1
4 College Krystal (Brian Cross);9-2
5 Phine By Me (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
6 Glencove Carter (Jay Randall);10-1
7 Lous Silver Star (Steeven Genois);12-1
8 Haulin Banc (Brett Crawford);20-1
9 Here Comes Moony (Billy Dobson);3-1
12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Pappagiorgio (Jim Devaux);7-2
2 Guiltywithanexcuse (Billy Dobson);3-1
3 Teardown This Wall (Jay Randall);4-1
4 On First (Jordan Derue);9-2
5 Cash Now (Phil Fluet);12-1
6 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);25-1
7 Amityville Lindy (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1
8 Chili (Brian Cross);10-1
