First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Surprize Mission (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1

2 Monkeys Uncle (Jay Randall);7-2

3 Martz Stick (Jim Devaux);9-2

4 Whitemountainmaple (Alek Chartrand);25-1

5 Ya Boy Bear (Mark Beckwith);8-1

6 Pembroke Vicki (Chris Long);20-1

7 Darlington Hall (Phil Fluet);7-5

8 War Story (Billy Dobson);10-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,770.

1 Uncle Leo (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

2 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);6-1

3 Cordoba Hall (Jordan Derue);7-2

4 Alex The Great (Mitchell Cushing);5-2

5 Bonamassa (Brett Crawford);10-1

6 Pittstop Emerald (Jay Randall);12-1

7 Riverofroyalty (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

8 Justice Jet (Brian Cross);15-1

9 Le Reveur N (Billy Dobson);5-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Credit List (Jim Devaux);5-2

2 The Royal Harry (Dan Cappello Jr);4-1

3 Rose Run Speedster (Mitchell Cushing);3-1

4 Jeter’s Way (Mark Beckwith);9-2

5 Screaming Conway (Jay Randall);10-1

6 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);6-1

7 The Lindy Treaty (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

8 J S Peyton (Jordan Derue);8-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 The Big Muscle (Josh Kinney);6-1

2 The Royal Poze (Jim Devaux);3-1

3 Fear (Billy Dobson);4-1

4 Shoemaker Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);7-2

5 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);9-2

6 Andi’s Unreal (Chris Long);8-1

7 Keystone Orion (Jordan Derue);10-1

8 Cerveza Dinero (Mark Beckwith);12-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Blitz Victory (Steeven Genois);7-2

2 Quick Deal (Jay Randall);5-2

3 Tymal Signature (Mark Beckwith);12-1

4 I M Fishin (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

5 It’s My Party (John Stark Jr);3-1

6 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);15-1

7 Tt’s D-jay (Jordan Derue);9-2

8 Winning Legends (Jim Devaux);6-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.

1 Explosive (Justin Huckabone);5-2

2 Spark A Dream (Jay Randall);3-1

3 Willy Mouse (Billy Dobson);4-1

4 It Aint The Whisky (Steeven Genois);6-1

5 Living Proof I Am (Brian Cross);9-2

6 Mystical Somolli (Phil Fluet);8-1

7 Full Of Pride (Brett Crawford);10-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $19,250.

1 Barney Mac (Jay Randall);6-1

2 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);15-1

3 Trixie Dust (Alek Chartrand);10-1

4 Dw’s Revenge (Mark Beckwith);9-2

5 Very Very Fast (Billy Dobson);3-1

6 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

7 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Larry Stalbaum);7-2

8 Cash Me Out (Brett Crawford);4-1

9 Golden Kronos (Jim Devaux);12-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Kasha’s Boy (Mark Beckwith);6-1

2 Key Lime Martini (Jay Randall);7-5

3 Too Cool To Fool (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

4 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);7-2

5 Lucky Chap (Billy Dobson);4-1

6 Pembroke Sweets (Chris Long);12-1

7 Miss Lexie (Steven Rybka);20-1

8 Ainsley Hanover (Jim Devaux);15-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.

1 Entranced (Jim Devaux);6-5

2 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);9-2

3 Flyhawk Thriller (Billy Dobson);15-1

4 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);6-1

5 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);10-1

6 Southwind Blizzard (Jay Randall);20-1

7 Amazing Sevens (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

8 Haloman (Brian Connor);25-1

9 What A Hunk (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 East To Cincy (Brian Cross);9-2

2 Weekend Wit Bigd (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

3 Windsun Hugo (Jim Devaux);8-1

4 Jnr Express (John Stark Jr);10-1

5 Windsun Missile (Brett Crawford);8-5

6 Freddie Mac (Jay Randall);6-1

7 Revrac Harbour (Jordan Derue);15-1

8 Mass Confession (Chris Long);25-1

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,200.

1 Look At Turbo (Jim Devaux);5-2

2 Speedy Little Ava (Phil Fluet);8-1

3 The Magic Number (Chris Long);4-1

4 College Krystal (Brian Cross);9-2

5 Phine By Me (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

6 Glencove Carter (Jay Randall);10-1

7 Lous Silver Star (Steeven Genois);12-1

8 Haulin Banc (Brett Crawford);20-1

9 Here Comes Moony (Billy Dobson);3-1

12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Pappagiorgio (Jim Devaux);7-2

2 Guiltywithanexcuse (Billy Dobson);3-1

3 Teardown This Wall (Jay Randall);4-1

4 On First (Jordan Derue);9-2

5 Cash Now (Phil Fluet);12-1

6 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);25-1

7 Amityville Lindy (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1

8 Chili (Brian Cross);10-1

