First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 North Forty Star (Brian Cross);9-2

2 Sammy De Vie (Chris Long);15-1

3 Whip N Neigh Neigh (Jay Randall);4-1

4 Inxs (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1

5 Broadway Joe (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

6 Entranced (Jim Devaux);5-2

7 Shoemaker Hanover (Billy Dobson);6-1

8 Royal Bahama (Mark Beckwith);8-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Fancy Knows (Claude Huckabone III);4-1

2 Dew Can Dew (Brian Connor);3-1

3 Marcella Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

4 Cassiadechakrika (Brett Crawford);5-2

5 Royal Soldier (Jay Randall);6-1

6 Speedy Little Ava (Phil Fluet);8-1

7 Beautiful Brenda (Brian Cross);12-1

8 Tina Rocks (Billy Dobson);10-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Dali’s Memorial (Alek Chartrand);8-1

2 Buster B Fly (Jay Randall);4-1

3 Kevndan Fraudsters (Mark Beckwith);9-2

4 Van Diesel (Billy Dobson);3-1

5 Brazen Brazilian (Michael Kimelman);6-1

6 Smooth As Whiskey (Steeven Genois);10-1

7 Yachtsman (Brett Crawford);5-2

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Travel Winner (Mark Beckwith);8-5

2 Sweatntears (Jim Devaux);6-1

3 Miss Annie Lee (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

4 Royal Casanova (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

5 Southwind Rich (Chris Long);15-1

6 Song Chapter (Billy Dobson);5-1

7 Kapow (Phil Fluet);10-1

8 Glamdring (Brett Crawford);25-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Hora Star (Brian Cross);8-1

2 Mavericks Luck (Jay Randall);10-1

3 Sports Illustrate (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

4 Fifth Son (Mark Beckwith);4-1

5 Shooter Mcgavin (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

6 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);3-1

7 Montera (Brett Crawford);6-1

8 Pan Street Usa (Jim Devaux);9-2

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Prove It Allnight (Steven Rybka);12-1

2 Morning Cam (Steeven Genois);10-1

3 You’re So Right (Jim Devaux);2-1

4 Master Faster (Jay Randall);6-1

5 Two Fiftyeight N (Chris Long);3-1

6 Brother James (Brett Crawford);15-1

7 Calvery Hill (Mark Beckwith);9-2

8 Doodad Hanover (Phil Fluet);8-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 The Blazing Truth (Jay Randall);12-1

2 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);8-5

3 Praying Angel (Brian Cross);25-1

4 Squirely Girly (Jordan Derue);7-2

5 Reckless Image (Billy Dobson);5-1

6 Chapter And Ruth (Phil Fluet);8-1

7 Liquorstoreblues (Alek Chartrand);10-1

8 Goddess Ofgoodness (Jim Devaux);15-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 The Magic Number (Chris Long);3-1

2 Too Cool To Fool (Phil Fluet);12-1

3 Simplyamission (Jim Devaux);8-1

4 Lucky Chap (Billy Dobson);5-2

5 Ainsley Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

6 College Krystal (Brian Cross);4-1

7 Chuck N Dirt (Jay Randall);9-2

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);10-1

2 Riverismydam (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

3 Black Magic Storm (John Cross);6-1

4 Lindy In The Sky (Phil Fluet);5-2

5 Newyorkblueblood (Claude Huckabone III);3-1

6 Whitemountainmoxie (Alek Chartrand);15-1

7 Muscle N Beauty (Brian Connor);9-2

8 Aileen On You (Mark Beckwith);8-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Justice My Way (Brian Connor);12-1

2 Pantheon Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

3 In The Huddle (Mark Beckwith);8-5

4 Mikey Boy (Jay Randall);9-2

5 Justin Credible (Brett Crawford);15-1

6 Northern Rebel (Billy Dobson);10-1

7 Rockin Party (Jim Devaux);8-1

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments