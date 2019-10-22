First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 North Forty Star (Brian Cross);9-2
2 Sammy De Vie (Chris Long);15-1
3 Whip N Neigh Neigh (Jay Randall);4-1
4 Inxs (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1
5 Broadway Joe (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
6 Entranced (Jim Devaux);5-2
7 Shoemaker Hanover (Billy Dobson);6-1
8 Royal Bahama (Mark Beckwith);8-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Fancy Knows (Claude Huckabone III);4-1
2 Dew Can Dew (Brian Connor);3-1
3 Marcella Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
4 Cassiadechakrika (Brett Crawford);5-2
5 Royal Soldier (Jay Randall);6-1
6 Speedy Little Ava (Phil Fluet);8-1
7 Beautiful Brenda (Brian Cross);12-1
8 Tina Rocks (Billy Dobson);10-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Dali’s Memorial (Alek Chartrand);8-1
2 Buster B Fly (Jay Randall);4-1
3 Kevndan Fraudsters (Mark Beckwith);9-2
4 Van Diesel (Billy Dobson);3-1
5 Brazen Brazilian (Michael Kimelman);6-1
6 Smooth As Whiskey (Steeven Genois);10-1
7 Yachtsman (Brett Crawford);5-2
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Travel Winner (Mark Beckwith);8-5
2 Sweatntears (Jim Devaux);6-1
3 Miss Annie Lee (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1
4 Royal Casanova (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
5 Southwind Rich (Chris Long);15-1
6 Song Chapter (Billy Dobson);5-1
7 Kapow (Phil Fluet);10-1
8 Glamdring (Brett Crawford);25-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Hora Star (Brian Cross);8-1
2 Mavericks Luck (Jay Randall);10-1
3 Sports Illustrate (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1
4 Fifth Son (Mark Beckwith);4-1
5 Shooter Mcgavin (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
6 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);3-1
7 Montera (Brett Crawford);6-1
8 Pan Street Usa (Jim Devaux);9-2
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 Prove It Allnight (Steven Rybka);12-1
2 Morning Cam (Steeven Genois);10-1
3 You’re So Right (Jim Devaux);2-1
4 Master Faster (Jay Randall);6-1
5 Two Fiftyeight N (Chris Long);3-1
6 Brother James (Brett Crawford);15-1
7 Calvery Hill (Mark Beckwith);9-2
8 Doodad Hanover (Phil Fluet);8-1
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 The Blazing Truth (Jay Randall);12-1
2 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);8-5
3 Praying Angel (Brian Cross);25-1
4 Squirely Girly (Jordan Derue);7-2
5 Reckless Image (Billy Dobson);5-1
6 Chapter And Ruth (Phil Fluet);8-1
7 Liquorstoreblues (Alek Chartrand);10-1
8 Goddess Ofgoodness (Jim Devaux);15-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 The Magic Number (Chris Long);3-1
2 Too Cool To Fool (Phil Fluet);12-1
3 Simplyamission (Jim Devaux);8-1
4 Lucky Chap (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 Ainsley Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
6 College Krystal (Brian Cross);4-1
7 Chuck N Dirt (Jay Randall);9-2
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);10-1
2 Riverismydam (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
3 Black Magic Storm (John Cross);6-1
4 Lindy In The Sky (Phil Fluet);5-2
5 Newyorkblueblood (Claude Huckabone III);3-1
6 Whitemountainmoxie (Alek Chartrand);15-1
7 Muscle N Beauty (Brian Connor);9-2
8 Aileen On You (Mark Beckwith);8-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 Justice My Way (Brian Connor);12-1
2 Pantheon Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
3 In The Huddle (Mark Beckwith);8-5
4 Mikey Boy (Jay Randall);9-2
5 Justin Credible (Brett Crawford);15-1
6 Northern Rebel (Billy Dobson);10-1
7 Rockin Party (Jim Devaux);8-1
