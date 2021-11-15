 Skip to main content
Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.

1 Black Magic Storm (Brett Crawford);8-1

2 Outback Jack (Brian Cross);4-1

3 Lexa Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);12-1

4 The Blazing Truth (Jay Randall);3-1

5 Suzy Star (Jordan Derue);15-1

6 Credit Skill (Luke Hanners);9-2

7 Mr Gerrity (Mark Whitcroft);25-1

8 Cryptocraze (Billy Dobson);6-1

9 Battle Queen (Jim Devaux);5-2

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.

1 My Josephine (Brett Crawford);7-5

2 Quikzotic Bluechip (John Cross);20-1

3 Generation Sissie (Phil Fluet);15-1

4 Selfmademillionair (Michael D Miller);12-1

5 Sweetest Ideal (Brett Beckwith);9-2

6 Bastanteporfavor (Leon Bailey);30-1

7 Panatee (Dustin Miller);3-1

8 The Tricks On Me (Robert Leslie);10-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Donegalartchokin N (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

2 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Phil Fluet);12-1

3 The Charging Moa N (Jay Randall);2-1

4 Luck B Mine (Jim Devaux);7-2

5 Under The Bus (Luke Hanners);6-1

6 Arrival (Brett Crawford);10-1

7 Spilling The Beans (Billy Dobson);20-1

8 Treasurethosechips (Leon Bailey);8-1

9 Qing Qong Bluechip (Brian Cross);15-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Oceanview Echo (Jay Randall);3-1

2 Movie Maven (Brett Crawford);20-1

3 Saylavie Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);7-5

4 Prettyinclined (Billy Dobson);6-1

5 Calswickeddream (Brian Cross);15-1

6 Dance Or Romance (Chris Long);10-1

7 We The Female (Luke Hanners);9-2

8 Mom’s Command (Leon Bailey);12-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.

1 Southwind Rich (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

2 Maddys Leading Man (Jim Devaux);3-1

3 Plumb (Billy Dobson);5-2

4 Dejarwin (Mark Beckwith);4-1

5 Uncle Andy (Brett Beckwith);6-1

6 Deli Dream (Chris Long);9-2

7 Kasha’s Boy (Brian Cross);20-1

8 Askmenoquestions (Phil Fluet);15-1

9 Nancy Bar (Jay Randall);8-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Bontz N (Shawn T Gray);5-1

2 Miss Irish Rose A (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

3 Pammy Jo (Brett Beckwith);12-1

4 Birch Island Betty (Billy Dobson);10-1

5 Robyn Camden (Jay Randall);8-5

6 Surreal Feeling (Alek Chartrand);7-5

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Shallow (Luke Hanners);3-1

2 Princesa Alta (Shawn T Gray);10-1

3 American Chance (Phil Fluet);8-1

4 Tsimis (Jim Devaux);7-2

5 Sportjet Ray (Billy Dobson);4-1

6 Lady Limelight (Chris Long);9-2

7 Rigginswind (Larry Stalbaum);5-1

8 Unstoppable Hall (Jay Randall);25-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.

1 New Number Who Dis (Jim Devaux);6-1

2 The Big Bankroll (Brett Crawford);7-2

3 Tenwillgetutwenty (Larry Stalbaum);20-1

4 Jeannies Terror (Leon Bailey);9-2

5 For Chips Sake (Brett Beckwith);4-1

6 Acefortyfour River (Mark Beckwith);5-1

7 Onspeed N (Alek Chartrand);5-2

8 Always B Hanny (Shawn T Gray);10-1

9 Heavenly Way (Chris Long);12-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.

1 Clemmie Hanover (Brian Cross);4-1

2 All Speed Rising (Billy Dobson);3-1

3 Amini (Jim Devaux);8-1

4 Come Get The Cash (Jay Randall);6-1

5 Stowaway Hanover (Mark Beckwith);5-2

6 Hereslooknatyou N (Shawn T Gray);9-2

7 One Hand Keg Stand (Alek Chartrand);25-1

8 Lyons Girlhanover (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Glory Ghost (Jim Devaux);12-1

2 Gingerbred Girl (Larry Stalbaum);2-1

3 Hiphopmomma (Phil Fluet);4-1

4 Delightful Trysta (Luke Hanners);7-2

5 Southwind Xena (Billy Dobson);5-1

6 My Rugala (Jay Randall);20-1

7 Madam Dolce (Alek Chartrand);8-1

8 Era Of Change (Brian Cross);10-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Sakebomb Blue Chip (Brian Cross);10-1

2 Southern Memories (John Stark Jr);8-5

3 Arianna Grandeo (Jim Devaux);3-1

4 Lyons Anita (Jay Randall);15-1

5 Theskysthelimit (Leon Bailey);12-1

6 Broadway Role (Phil Fluet);6-1

7 Gucciriffic (Billy Dobson);9-2

8 Sunburst Kada (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Pass Key (Jordan Derue);7-5

2 Itsoneofthose (Shawn T Gray);6-1

3 Immaculate Prayer (Jay Randall);20-1

4 Remember Titans (Billy Dobson);8-1

5 Spotlessreputation (Brian Cross);10-1

6 Oceanview Archie (Jim Devaux);7-2

7 Malibu Kid (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

8 Abs Hanover (Brett Beckwith);15-1

