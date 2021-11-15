Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.
1 Black Magic Storm (Brett Crawford);8-1
2 Outback Jack (Brian Cross);4-1
3 Lexa Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);12-1
4 The Blazing Truth (Jay Randall);3-1
5 Suzy Star (Jordan Derue);15-1
6 Credit Skill (Luke Hanners);9-2
7 Mr Gerrity (Mark Whitcroft);25-1
8 Cryptocraze (Billy Dobson);6-1
9 Battle Queen (Jim Devaux);5-2
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.
1 My Josephine (Brett Crawford);7-5
2 Quikzotic Bluechip (John Cross);20-1
3 Generation Sissie (Phil Fluet);15-1
4 Selfmademillionair (Michael D Miller);12-1
5 Sweetest Ideal (Brett Beckwith);9-2
6 Bastanteporfavor (Leon Bailey);30-1
7 Panatee (Dustin Miller);3-1
8 The Tricks On Me (Robert Leslie);10-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Donegalartchokin N (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
2 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Phil Fluet);12-1
3 The Charging Moa N (Jay Randall);2-1
4 Luck B Mine (Jim Devaux);7-2
5 Under The Bus (Luke Hanners);6-1
6 Arrival (Brett Crawford);10-1
7 Spilling The Beans (Billy Dobson);20-1
8 Treasurethosechips (Leon Bailey);8-1
9 Qing Qong Bluechip (Brian Cross);15-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Oceanview Echo (Jay Randall);3-1
2 Movie Maven (Brett Crawford);20-1
3 Saylavie Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);7-5
4 Prettyinclined (Billy Dobson);6-1
5 Calswickeddream (Brian Cross);15-1
6 Dance Or Romance (Chris Long);10-1
7 We The Female (Luke Hanners);9-2
8 Mom’s Command (Leon Bailey);12-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.
1 Southwind Rich (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
2 Maddys Leading Man (Jim Devaux);3-1
3 Plumb (Billy Dobson);5-2
4 Dejarwin (Mark Beckwith);4-1
5 Uncle Andy (Brett Beckwith);6-1
6 Deli Dream (Chris Long);9-2
7 Kasha’s Boy (Brian Cross);20-1
8 Askmenoquestions (Phil Fluet);15-1
9 Nancy Bar (Jay Randall);8-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Bontz N (Shawn T Gray);5-1
2 Miss Irish Rose A (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
3 Pammy Jo (Brett Beckwith);12-1
4 Birch Island Betty (Billy Dobson);10-1
5 Robyn Camden (Jay Randall);8-5
6 Surreal Feeling (Alek Chartrand);7-5
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Shallow (Luke Hanners);3-1
2 Princesa Alta (Shawn T Gray);10-1
3 American Chance (Phil Fluet);8-1
4 Tsimis (Jim Devaux);7-2
5 Sportjet Ray (Billy Dobson);4-1
6 Lady Limelight (Chris Long);9-2
7 Rigginswind (Larry Stalbaum);5-1
8 Unstoppable Hall (Jay Randall);25-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.
1 New Number Who Dis (Jim Devaux);6-1
2 The Big Bankroll (Brett Crawford);7-2
3 Tenwillgetutwenty (Larry Stalbaum);20-1
4 Jeannies Terror (Leon Bailey);9-2
5 For Chips Sake (Brett Beckwith);4-1
6 Acefortyfour River (Mark Beckwith);5-1
7 Onspeed N (Alek Chartrand);5-2
8 Always B Hanny (Shawn T Gray);10-1
9 Heavenly Way (Chris Long);12-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.
1 Clemmie Hanover (Brian Cross);4-1
2 All Speed Rising (Billy Dobson);3-1
3 Amini (Jim Devaux);8-1
4 Come Get The Cash (Jay Randall);6-1
5 Stowaway Hanover (Mark Beckwith);5-2
6 Hereslooknatyou N (Shawn T Gray);9-2
7 One Hand Keg Stand (Alek Chartrand);25-1
8 Lyons Girlhanover (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Glory Ghost (Jim Devaux);12-1
2 Gingerbred Girl (Larry Stalbaum);2-1
3 Hiphopmomma (Phil Fluet);4-1
4 Delightful Trysta (Luke Hanners);7-2
5 Southwind Xena (Billy Dobson);5-1
6 My Rugala (Jay Randall);20-1
7 Madam Dolce (Alek Chartrand);8-1
8 Era Of Change (Brian Cross);10-1
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Sakebomb Blue Chip (Brian Cross);10-1
2 Southern Memories (John Stark Jr);8-5
3 Arianna Grandeo (Jim Devaux);3-1
4 Lyons Anita (Jay Randall);15-1
5 Theskysthelimit (Leon Bailey);12-1
6 Broadway Role (Phil Fluet);6-1
7 Gucciriffic (Billy Dobson);9-2
8 Sunburst Kada (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Pass Key (Jordan Derue);7-5
2 Itsoneofthose (Shawn T Gray);6-1
3 Immaculate Prayer (Jay Randall);20-1
4 Remember Titans (Billy Dobson);8-1
5 Spotlessreputation (Brian Cross);10-1
6 Oceanview Archie (Jim Devaux);7-2
7 Malibu Kid (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
8 Abs Hanover (Brett Beckwith);15-1