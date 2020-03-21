Saratoga Harness Entries
First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.

1 Teo Enteo A (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

2 Bringer Of Rain (Jay Randall);2-1

3 Final Justice (Mark Beckwith);6-1

4 Major Escape (Billy Dobson);5-1

5 Lyons Beachboy (Steven Rybka);12-1

6 Cool Jack (Mitchell Cushing);4-1

7 Wood Hunter (Jim Devaux);10-1

8 Mylastdime (Shawn T Gray);15-1

9 Blade Seelster (Steeven Genois);8-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.

1 Awol Hanover (Jay Randall);5-2

2 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);4-1

3 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);10-1

4 I M Fishin (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1

5 Weekend Wit Bigd (Shawn T Gray);9-2

6 No Recess (Mitchell Cushing);12-1

7 Jeter’s Way (Mark Beckwith);6-1

8 Blitz Victory (Steeven Genois);8-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Waiting On A Woman (Billy Dobson);2-1

2 Charlie Ona Harley (Mitchell Cushing);4-1

3 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);10-1

4 Quick Feet (Jay Randall);12-1

5 Wardan Destroyer A (Jim Devaux);3-1

6 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);8-1

7 Xcuseme (John Stark Jr);5-1

8 Tropical Storm Bi (Jordan Derue);15-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Givenupdreaming (Mark Beckwith);5-2

2 Chip Walther (Phil Fluet);3-1

3 Delightful Joe (Mitchell Cushing);4-1

4 Thisishowwedoit (Billy Dobson);6-1

5 Tuapeka Trick N (Jay Randall);10-1

6 Howmacsblackjack (Jim Devaux);9-2

7 In The Huddle (Larry Stalbaum);15-1

8 Gibus (Brian Cross);20-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.

1 Sb Angelindisguise (Mark Beckwith);9-2

2 Devisser (Steven Rybka);3-1

3 About The Benjamns (Steeven Genois);25-1

4 Lodi Machette Man (Jim Devaux);10-1

5 Glass Prince (Billy Dobson);8-1

6 Daliocity (Chris Long);12-1

7 Jk Nowornever (Jay Randall);6-1

8 J Js Delivery (Mitchell Cushing);5-2

9 Carolina Magic (Phil Fluet);4-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Stone In Love (Brian Cross);2-1

2 Pop I (Mark Beckwith);6-1

3 Pound Sterling (Phil Fluet);4-1

4 Namje (Billy Dobson);5-2

5 Rose Run Speedster (Steeven Genois);5-1

6 Lifetime Credit (John Stark Jr);8-1

7 Halliama (Alek Chartrand);10-1

8 Living Proof I Am (Jim Devaux);15-1

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.

1 Calvin B (Mitchell Cushing);3-1

2 Morning Cam (Steeven Genois);10-1

3 Rock N Tony (Billy Dobson);5-2

4 Wyn (Shawn T Gray);8-1

5 Kevndan Fraudsters (Steven Rybka);15-1

6 Brigadoon (Mark Beckwith);4-1

7 Nitro Glistening (Brett Crawford);6-1

8 Jk Heaven Sent (Phil Fluet);12-1

9 Dramatist (Chris Long);9-2

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,760.

1 Fear (Mitchell Cushing);4-1

2 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);8-1

3 Revrac Harbour (Tony Ciuffetelli);12-1

4 The Lindy Treaty (Jim Devaux);9-2

5 Alex The Great (Brett Crawford);3-1

6 Piercewave Hanover (Jordan Derue);5-2

7 Victoria Swan (Jay Randall);15-1

8 Windsong Ingenius (Billy Dobson);10-1

9 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);6-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.

1 Windsun Hugo (Billy Dobson);6-1

2 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);4-1

3 Prince C Hall (Jay Randall);8-1

4 Duluth (Jim Devaux);10-1

5 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);5-2

6 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);9-2

7 J S Peyton (Jordan Derue);3-1

8 Cerveza Dinero (Mark Beckwith);12-1

9 Mass Confession (Chris Long);25-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.

1 Khun Ratha A (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

2 Headlights On (Brian Cross);4-1

3 Epaulette A (Mark Beckwith);5-2

4 Reckless Rebel (Jim Devaux);12-1

5 Some Attitude (Billy Dobson);6-1

6 Passport To Art (Shawn T Gray);9-2

7 Rural Art (Mitchell Cushing);15-1

8 Sneak On Bye (Phil Fluet);10-1

9 Imsporty (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $16,050.

1 Riverofroyalty (Brian Cross);20-1

2 Gigfy (Gerry Mattison);12-1

3 Trixie Dust (Alek Chartrand);7-2

4 Mister Muscle (Jim Devaux);8-5

5 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

6 Justice Jet (Shawn T Gray);8-1

7 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);10-1

8 If Not Why Not (Phil Fluet);15-1

9 Tt’s D-jay (Billy Dobson);6-1

12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,760.

1 Stud Muffin (Larry Stalbaum);15-1

2 Brad’s Buddy (Billy Dobson);8-5

3 So So Incredible (Jay Randall);4-1

4 Nagle (Mark Beckwith);10-1

5 Record Year (Shawn T Gray);3-1

6 Major Crisis A (Jim Devaux);6-1

7 Rollinwithambition (Brett Crawford);8-1

8 Ok Kudo (Mitchell Cushing);12-1

9 Transatlantic (Brian Cross);25-1

13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 All That Dazzle (Brian Cross);4-1

2 Mayfair Johnny B (Shawn T Gray);5-2

3 Caravelle (Bob Davis);15-1

4 Aggressive (Larry Stalbaum);20-1

5 Kennel Buddy (Brett Crawford);6-1

6 All Heart I Am (Jay Randall);9-2

7 Wings Up (Billy Dobson);7-2

8 Flyhawk Thriller (Phil Fluet);10-1

