Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.
1 Teo Enteo A (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
2 Bringer Of Rain (Jay Randall);2-1
3 Final Justice (Mark Beckwith);6-1
4 Major Escape (Billy Dobson);5-1
5 Lyons Beachboy (Steven Rybka);12-1
6 Cool Jack (Mitchell Cushing);4-1
7 Wood Hunter (Jim Devaux);10-1
8 Mylastdime (Shawn T Gray);15-1
9 Blade Seelster (Steeven Genois);8-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.
1 Awol Hanover (Jay Randall);5-2
2 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);4-1
3 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);10-1
4 I M Fishin (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1
5 Weekend Wit Bigd (Shawn T Gray);9-2
6 No Recess (Mitchell Cushing);12-1
7 Jeter’s Way (Mark Beckwith);6-1
8 Blitz Victory (Steeven Genois);8-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Waiting On A Woman (Billy Dobson);2-1
2 Charlie Ona Harley (Mitchell Cushing);4-1
3 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);10-1
4 Quick Feet (Jay Randall);12-1
5 Wardan Destroyer A (Jim Devaux);3-1
6 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);8-1
7 Xcuseme (John Stark Jr);5-1
8 Tropical Storm Bi (Jordan Derue);15-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Givenupdreaming (Mark Beckwith);5-2
2 Chip Walther (Phil Fluet);3-1
3 Delightful Joe (Mitchell Cushing);4-1
4 Thisishowwedoit (Billy Dobson);6-1
5 Tuapeka Trick N (Jay Randall);10-1
6 Howmacsblackjack (Jim Devaux);9-2
7 In The Huddle (Larry Stalbaum);15-1
8 Gibus (Brian Cross);20-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.
1 Sb Angelindisguise (Mark Beckwith);9-2
2 Devisser (Steven Rybka);3-1
3 About The Benjamns (Steeven Genois);25-1
4 Lodi Machette Man (Jim Devaux);10-1
5 Glass Prince (Billy Dobson);8-1
6 Daliocity (Chris Long);12-1
7 Jk Nowornever (Jay Randall);6-1
8 J Js Delivery (Mitchell Cushing);5-2
9 Carolina Magic (Phil Fluet);4-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Stone In Love (Brian Cross);2-1
2 Pop I (Mark Beckwith);6-1
3 Pound Sterling (Phil Fluet);4-1
4 Namje (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 Rose Run Speedster (Steeven Genois);5-1
6 Lifetime Credit (John Stark Jr);8-1
7 Halliama (Alek Chartrand);10-1
8 Living Proof I Am (Jim Devaux);15-1
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.
1 Calvin B (Mitchell Cushing);3-1
2 Morning Cam (Steeven Genois);10-1
3 Rock N Tony (Billy Dobson);5-2
4 Wyn (Shawn T Gray);8-1
5 Kevndan Fraudsters (Steven Rybka);15-1
6 Brigadoon (Mark Beckwith);4-1
7 Nitro Glistening (Brett Crawford);6-1
8 Jk Heaven Sent (Phil Fluet);12-1
9 Dramatist (Chris Long);9-2
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,760.
1 Fear (Mitchell Cushing);4-1
2 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);8-1
3 Revrac Harbour (Tony Ciuffetelli);12-1
4 The Lindy Treaty (Jim Devaux);9-2
5 Alex The Great (Brett Crawford);3-1
6 Piercewave Hanover (Jordan Derue);5-2
7 Victoria Swan (Jay Randall);15-1
8 Windsong Ingenius (Billy Dobson);10-1
9 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);6-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.
1 Windsun Hugo (Billy Dobson);6-1
2 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);4-1
3 Prince C Hall (Jay Randall);8-1
4 Duluth (Jim Devaux);10-1
5 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);5-2
6 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);9-2
7 J S Peyton (Jordan Derue);3-1
8 Cerveza Dinero (Mark Beckwith);12-1
9 Mass Confession (Chris Long);25-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.
1 Khun Ratha A (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
2 Headlights On (Brian Cross);4-1
3 Epaulette A (Mark Beckwith);5-2
4 Reckless Rebel (Jim Devaux);12-1
5 Some Attitude (Billy Dobson);6-1
6 Passport To Art (Shawn T Gray);9-2
7 Rural Art (Mitchell Cushing);15-1
8 Sneak On Bye (Phil Fluet);10-1
9 Imsporty (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $16,050.
1 Riverofroyalty (Brian Cross);20-1
2 Gigfy (Gerry Mattison);12-1
3 Trixie Dust (Alek Chartrand);7-2
4 Mister Muscle (Jim Devaux);8-5
5 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
6 Justice Jet (Shawn T Gray);8-1
7 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);10-1
8 If Not Why Not (Phil Fluet);15-1
9 Tt’s D-jay (Billy Dobson);6-1
12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,760.
1 Stud Muffin (Larry Stalbaum);15-1
2 Brad’s Buddy (Billy Dobson);8-5
3 So So Incredible (Jay Randall);4-1
4 Nagle (Mark Beckwith);10-1
5 Record Year (Shawn T Gray);3-1
6 Major Crisis A (Jim Devaux);6-1
7 Rollinwithambition (Brett Crawford);8-1
8 Ok Kudo (Mitchell Cushing);12-1
9 Transatlantic (Brian Cross);25-1
13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 All That Dazzle (Brian Cross);4-1
2 Mayfair Johnny B (Shawn T Gray);5-2
3 Caravelle (Bob Davis);15-1
4 Aggressive (Larry Stalbaum);20-1
5 Kennel Buddy (Brett Crawford);6-1
6 All Heart I Am (Jay Randall);9-2
7 Wings Up (Billy Dobson);7-2
8 Flyhawk Thriller (Phil Fluet);10-1