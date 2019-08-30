First post: 7:05 p.m.
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Windsun Hugo (Billy Dobson);6-1
2 Too Much Man (Brian Cross);3-1
3 Holy Koly (Jim Devaux);20-1
4 Raising Kerckhaert (Mitchell Cushing);10-1
5 The Royal Harry (Brett Crawford);4-1
6 Cerveza Dinero (Jay Randall);5-2
7 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);9-2
8 Traverse Seelster (Steeven Genois);12-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Kenrick N (Gregory Merton);4-1
2 Crockets Cullen N (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
3 Jersey Jim (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
4 Military Master A (Mark Beckwith);6-1
5 Major Crocker A (Billy Dobson);3-1
6 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);5-1
7 Hudson Phil (Jay Randall);2-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.
1 Cool Jack (Mitchell Cushing);3-1
2 Shooter Mcgavin (Jay Randall);5-1
3 Rockin Panda (Alek Chartrand);6-1
4 Hot Tip (Phil Fluet);12-1
5 Shaving Mug (Billy Dobson);10-1
6 Man He Can Skoot (Mark Beckwith);7-2
7 Village Jackson (Jim Devaux);15-1
8 Teo Enteo A (Larry Stalbaum);4-1
9 Carolina Magic (Steeven Genois);8-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Winter Mint (Jim Devaux);5-1
2 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);5-2
3 Jeter’s Way (John Stark Jr);8-1
4 Railee Workable (Jay Randall);10-1
5 Victoria Swan (Billy Dobson);7-5
6 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);12-1
7 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);25-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Lord Willoughby A (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
2 Rock On Moe (Jim Devaux);8-1
3 St Lads Moonwalk (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
4 Bettor Spirits N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
5 Kiwi Tintin N (Mark Beckwith);4-1
6 Treasure Mach (Gregory Merton);9-2
7 Bet On Brett (Billy Dobson);3-1
8 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);12-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.
1 Abba Official (Larry Stalbaum);4-1
2 Dreamzzzz R For U (Brett Crawford);10-1
3 Hi Ho Steverino (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1
4 Mikey Boy (Jay Randall);0-0
5 Northern Sportsman (Mitchell Cushing);8-1
6 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);9-2
7 Gitn Drunkonaplane (Steeven Genois);3-1
8 Killer Thriller (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
9 Pantheon Hanover (Jim Devaux);5-2
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.
1 Golden Tate (Jim Devaux);2-1
2 Windsun Missile (Brett Crawford);9-2
3 Grammy Winner (Jay Randall);5-2
4 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);6-1
5 Darron Hall (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1
6 Mr Jesse (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1
7 Foundonabeach (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Tenacious One A (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
2 Pan Street Usa (Jim Devaux);9-2
3 Starznheaven (Billy Dobson);5-2
4 Ashley’s Husband (Phil Fluet);6-1
5 Rocksapatriot (Jay Randall);4-1
6 Jk Nowornever (Gregory Merton);10-1
7 Sassy Hanover (Mark Beckwith);8-1
8 Sgt Papa Daddy (Brett Crawford);12-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.
1 Montera (Brett Crawford);10-1
2 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);6-5
3 Swellendam (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
4 Olde Broadside (Jay Randall);7-2
5 Statement (Jim Devaux);6-1
6 Scott The Great (Billy Dobson);25-1
7 Top Of The Mark (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
8 I Am The Cowboy (Mitchell Cushing);20-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Givenupdreaming (Mark Beckwith);7-5
2 Avatar J (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-2
3 Simply Susational N (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
4 Some Attitude (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
5 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);9-2
6 Newbie (Gregory Merton);10-1
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.
1 In The Huddle (Jim Devaux);3-1
2 Major Camby (Jay Randall);5-1
3 Nerve Of Steel N (Mark Beckwith);7-2
4 Nitro Glistening (Brett Crawford);8-1
5 Yamaka (Frank Coppola Jr);25-1
6 Prologue (Billy Dobson);10-1
7 Delightful Joe (Mitchell Cushing);20-1
8 Rock N Tony (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
9 Shady City (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Headlights On (Brian Cross);7-5
2 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1
3 Justin Credible (Brett Crawford);5-1
4 Sir Jake’s Z Tam (Steeven Genois);8-1
5 Star Of Terror (Billy Dobson);7-2
6 About The Benjamns (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1
7 Conman’s Dream (Mark Beckwith);25-1
8 Fifth Son (Gregory Merton);10-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.