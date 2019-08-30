First post: 7:05 p.m.

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Windsun Hugo (Billy Dobson);6-1

2 Too Much Man (Brian Cross);3-1

3 Holy Koly (Jim Devaux);20-1

4 Raising Kerckhaert (Mitchell Cushing);10-1

5 The Royal Harry (Brett Crawford);4-1

6 Cerveza Dinero (Jay Randall);5-2

7 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);9-2

8 Traverse Seelster (Steeven Genois);12-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Kenrick N (Gregory Merton);4-1

2 Crockets Cullen N (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

3 Jersey Jim (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

4 Military Master A (Mark Beckwith);6-1

5 Major Crocker A (Billy Dobson);3-1

6 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);5-1

7 Hudson Phil (Jay Randall);2-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.

1 Cool Jack (Mitchell Cushing);3-1

2 Shooter Mcgavin (Jay Randall);5-1

3 Rockin Panda (Alek Chartrand);6-1

4 Hot Tip (Phil Fluet);12-1

5 Shaving Mug (Billy Dobson);10-1

6 Man He Can Skoot (Mark Beckwith);7-2

7 Village Jackson (Jim Devaux);15-1

8 Teo Enteo A (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

9 Carolina Magic (Steeven Genois);8-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Winter Mint (Jim Devaux);5-1

2 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);5-2

3 Jeter’s Way (John Stark Jr);8-1

4 Railee Workable (Jay Randall);10-1

5 Victoria Swan (Billy Dobson);7-5

6 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);12-1

7 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);25-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Lord Willoughby A (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

2 Rock On Moe (Jim Devaux);8-1

3 St Lads Moonwalk (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

4 Bettor Spirits N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

5 Kiwi Tintin N (Mark Beckwith);4-1

6 Treasure Mach (Gregory Merton);9-2

7 Bet On Brett (Billy Dobson);3-1

8 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);12-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.

1 Abba Official (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

2 Dreamzzzz R For U (Brett Crawford);10-1

3 Hi Ho Steverino (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1

4 Mikey Boy (Jay Randall);0-0

5 Northern Sportsman (Mitchell Cushing);8-1

6 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);9-2

7 Gitn Drunkonaplane (Steeven Genois);3-1

8 Killer Thriller (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

9 Pantheon Hanover (Jim Devaux);5-2

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.

1 Golden Tate (Jim Devaux);2-1

2 Windsun Missile (Brett Crawford);9-2

3 Grammy Winner (Jay Randall);5-2

4 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);6-1

5 Darron Hall (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1

6 Mr Jesse (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1

7 Foundonabeach (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Tenacious One A (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

2 Pan Street Usa (Jim Devaux);9-2

3 Starznheaven (Billy Dobson);5-2

4 Ashley’s Husband (Phil Fluet);6-1

5 Rocksapatriot (Jay Randall);4-1

6 Jk Nowornever (Gregory Merton);10-1

7 Sassy Hanover (Mark Beckwith);8-1

8 Sgt Papa Daddy (Brett Crawford);12-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.

1 Montera (Brett Crawford);10-1

2 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);6-5

3 Swellendam (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

4 Olde Broadside (Jay Randall);7-2

5 Statement (Jim Devaux);6-1

6 Scott The Great (Billy Dobson);25-1

7 Top Of The Mark (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

8 I Am The Cowboy (Mitchell Cushing);20-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Givenupdreaming (Mark Beckwith);7-5

2 Avatar J (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-2

3 Simply Susational N (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

4 Some Attitude (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

5 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);9-2

6 Newbie (Gregory Merton);10-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.

1 In The Huddle (Jim Devaux);3-1

2 Major Camby (Jay Randall);5-1

3 Nerve Of Steel N (Mark Beckwith);7-2

4 Nitro Glistening (Brett Crawford);8-1

5 Yamaka (Frank Coppola Jr);25-1

6 Prologue (Billy Dobson);10-1

7 Delightful Joe (Mitchell Cushing);20-1

8 Rock N Tony (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

9 Shady City (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Headlights On (Brian Cross);7-5

2 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

3 Justin Credible (Brett Crawford);5-1

4 Sir Jake’s Z Tam (Steeven Genois);8-1

5 Star Of Terror (Billy Dobson);7-2

6 About The Benjamns (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1

7 Conman’s Dream (Mark Beckwith);25-1

8 Fifth Son (Gregory Merton);10-1

