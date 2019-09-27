First post: 6:45 p.m.

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.

1 Headlights On (Brian Cross);4-1

2 Olde Broadside (Jay Randall);3-1

3 In The Huddle (Mark Beckwith);7-2

4 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);10-1

5 Jk Nowornever (Jim Devaux);6-1

6 Brigadoon (Billy Dobson);8-1

7 Khun Ratha A (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

8 All Music (Mitchell Cushing);12-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

2 Sassy Hanover (Mitchell Cushing);8-1

3 Sgt Papa Daddy (Jay Randall);9-2

4 Major Camby (Jim Devaux);12-1

5 Simple Kinda Man (Billy Dobson);6-1

6 Epaulette A (Mark Beckwith);5-2

7 Jersey Jim (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.

1 Real Kid (Mark Beckwith);3-1

2 Sammy B Happy (Jim Devaux);12-1

3 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);9-2

4 Ashley’s Husband (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

5 Mikey Boy (Brian Cross);6-1

6 Babinga Wood (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1

7 Fifth Son (Brett Crawford);20-1

8 Tenacious One A (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

9 Shooter Mcgavin (Jay Randall);4-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.

1 Killer Thriller (Jay Randall);7-5

2 Sneak On Bye (Jim Devaux);3-1

3 Reckless Rebel (Dan Cappello Jr);5-1

4 Swellendam (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

5 Star Of Terror (Mitchell Cushing);10-1

6 Pan Street Usa (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

7 Conman’s Dream (Mark Beckwith);15-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.

1 Top Of The Mark (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

2 Santanna One (Jim Devaux);3-1

3 Cool Jack (Mark Beckwith);5-1

4 Gitn Drunkonaplane (Billy Dobson);4-1

5 Hot Tip (Jay Randall);15-1

6 I Am The Cowboy (Mitchell Cushing);10-1

7 Northern Rebel (Jordan Derue);12-1

8 Rockin Panda (Alek Chartrand);20-1

9 Teo Enteo A (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Statement (Mark Beckwith);7-2

2 Jericho Willie (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

3 Wood Hunter (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

4 Carolina Magic (Jay Randall);15-1

5 Nagle (Billy Dobson);6-1

6 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);7-5

7 Cal (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-1

8 Virgin Gold (Brian Cross);25-1

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Lord Willoughby A (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

2 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);8-1

3 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);9-2

4 Hudson Phil (Jay Randall);6-5

5 Betterlatethnnever (Mitchell Cushing);10-1

6 Somewhere Fancy (Jordan Derue);7-2

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Keystone Orion (Billy Dobson);9-2

2 North Forty Star (Brian Cross);10-1

3 Starlingmoon (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1

4 Jeter’s Way (John Stark Jr);2-1

5 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);5-2

6 Awol Hanover (Jay Randall);15-1

7 Entranced (Jim Devaux);6-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);9-2

2 Delightful Joe (Mitchell Cushing);6-1

3 Lifeonthebeach A (Jim Devaux);8-5

4 Rocksapatriot (Jay Randall);5-2

5 Avatar J (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1

6 Simply Susational N (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Justin Credible (Brett Crawford);3-1

2 Glass Prince (Jim Devaux);4-1

3 About The Benjamns (Gerry Mattison);8-1

4 Charlie Call Home (Mark Beckwith);5-2

5 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1

6 Hora Star (Brian Cross);10-1

7 Village Jackson (Billy Dobson);9-2

8 Gibus (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1

