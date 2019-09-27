First post: 6:45 p.m.
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.
1 Headlights On (Brian Cross);4-1
2 Olde Broadside (Jay Randall);3-1
3 In The Huddle (Mark Beckwith);7-2
4 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);10-1
5 Jk Nowornever (Jim Devaux);6-1
6 Brigadoon (Billy Dobson);8-1
7 Khun Ratha A (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
8 All Music (Mitchell Cushing);12-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);4-1
2 Sassy Hanover (Mitchell Cushing);8-1
3 Sgt Papa Daddy (Jay Randall);9-2
4 Major Camby (Jim Devaux);12-1
5 Simple Kinda Man (Billy Dobson);6-1
6 Epaulette A (Mark Beckwith);5-2
7 Jersey Jim (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.
1 Real Kid (Mark Beckwith);3-1
2 Sammy B Happy (Jim Devaux);12-1
3 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);9-2
4 Ashley’s Husband (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
5 Mikey Boy (Brian Cross);6-1
6 Babinga Wood (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1
7 Fifth Son (Brett Crawford);20-1
8 Tenacious One A (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
9 Shooter Mcgavin (Jay Randall);4-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.
1 Killer Thriller (Jay Randall);7-5
2 Sneak On Bye (Jim Devaux);3-1
3 Reckless Rebel (Dan Cappello Jr);5-1
4 Swellendam (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
5 Star Of Terror (Mitchell Cushing);10-1
6 Pan Street Usa (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
7 Conman’s Dream (Mark Beckwith);15-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.
1 Top Of The Mark (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
2 Santanna One (Jim Devaux);3-1
3 Cool Jack (Mark Beckwith);5-1
4 Gitn Drunkonaplane (Billy Dobson);4-1
5 Hot Tip (Jay Randall);15-1
6 I Am The Cowboy (Mitchell Cushing);10-1
7 Northern Rebel (Jordan Derue);12-1
8 Rockin Panda (Alek Chartrand);20-1
9 Teo Enteo A (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Statement (Mark Beckwith);7-2
2 Jericho Willie (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
3 Wood Hunter (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
4 Carolina Magic (Jay Randall);15-1
5 Nagle (Billy Dobson);6-1
6 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);7-5
7 Cal (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-1
8 Virgin Gold (Brian Cross);25-1
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Lord Willoughby A (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
2 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);8-1
3 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);9-2
4 Hudson Phil (Jay Randall);6-5
5 Betterlatethnnever (Mitchell Cushing);10-1
6 Somewhere Fancy (Jordan Derue);7-2
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Keystone Orion (Billy Dobson);9-2
2 North Forty Star (Brian Cross);10-1
3 Starlingmoon (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1
4 Jeter’s Way (John Stark Jr);2-1
5 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);5-2
6 Awol Hanover (Jay Randall);15-1
7 Entranced (Jim Devaux);6-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);9-2
2 Delightful Joe (Mitchell Cushing);6-1
3 Lifeonthebeach A (Jim Devaux);8-5
4 Rocksapatriot (Jay Randall);5-2
5 Avatar J (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1
6 Simply Susational N (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Justin Credible (Brett Crawford);3-1
2 Glass Prince (Jim Devaux);4-1
3 About The Benjamns (Gerry Mattison);8-1
4 Charlie Call Home (Mark Beckwith);5-2
5 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1
6 Hora Star (Brian Cross);10-1
7 Village Jackson (Billy Dobson);9-2
8 Gibus (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1
