Post time noon
1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 My Blue Opal (Jimmy Whittemore);5-1
2 Discus Hanover (Jim Devaux);12-1
3 Bradylicious (Brian Cross);8-5
4 Summertime Muscle (Whitcroft);10-1
5 Yonkers Hanover (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1
6 Conway Deli (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Herecomesbullville (Jim Devaux);2-1
2 Han Solo (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
3 Talking Tom (Alek Chartrand);7-2
4 Vintage Summer (Glenn Raia);12-1
5 Shade Thrower (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1
6 Party Atgheeshouse (G.Mattison);10-1
7 Fantasy Maker (Mark Beckwith);15-1
3RD RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 My Mother Theresa (John Stark Jr);10-1
2 Market Bre (Jay Randall);6-5
3 Partingoftheways (Steeven Genois);20-1
4 Royalpine Princess (Billy Dobson);4-1
5 Dak Tothefuture (Brian Cross);25-1
6 Beautiful Brenda (Kim Crawford);15-1
7 Royalty On Ice (Shawn T Gray);6-1
8 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);12-1
4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Its Just Numbers (J. Hathaway);15-1
2 Sweet Deisel (Gerry Mattison);6-5
3 Prove It Allnight (Steeven Genois);20-1
4 Just Wave Goodbye (Jim Devaux);7-2
5 Master Faster (Jay Randall);9-2
6 Jl Thatsoveryfancy (John Stark Jr);25-1
7 Regal Escape (Brett Crawford);12-1
8 No Hablo Ingles (Mark Beckwith);10-1
5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Lady Rapidash (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-2
2 Hotfoot Hannah (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
3 Rx For Success (Jim Devaux);9-2
4 Glamdring (Phil Fluet);12-1
5 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);20-1
6 Liquorstoreblues (Billy Dobson);6-1
7 Mason Blues (Gates Brunet);2-1
8 Naughty Fenn Way (Jay Randall);30-1
6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 The Royal Poze (Frank Coppola Jr);2-1
2 Aerial Flight (Jim Devaux);6-1
3 Pappagiorgio (Jay Randall);10-1
4 Im Tp’s Crazed Bro (Brian Cross);5-2
5 Golden Gypsy (Billy Dobson);9-2
6 Mr Gerrity (Kim Crawford);25-1
7 Certify (Claude Huckabone III);8-1
7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Smitty (Jay Randall);12-1
2 Sundown Showdown (Brian Cross);6-1
3 Calvery Hill (Mark Beckwith);7-5
4 Lyons Amusements (Billy Dobson);8-5
5 Smooth As Whiskey (S. Genois);8-1
6 High Far And Gone (C.Huckabone);25-1
7 Chestatha Cheetah (Jim Devaux);30-1
8 Dali’s Memorial (Alek Chartrand);15-1
8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Dew Can Dew (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
2 Tina Rocks (Brett Crawford);7-2
3 Speedy Little Ava (Phil Fluet);9-2
4 My Sister’s A Pain (M. McGivern);10-1
5 Riverismydam (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
6 Newyorkblueblood (Huckabone);15-1
7 Pittstop Beki (Brian Walker);20-1
9TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Conman Crown (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1
2 Goddess Ofgoodness (B. Crawford);3-1
3 Iamnotlefthanded (B. Aldrich Jr.);4-1
4 Squirely Girly (Jordan Derue);9-2
5 Powerscourt (Michael Mc Givern);5-2
6 Royal Bahama (Jim Devaux);8-1
7 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);20-1
10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);4-1
2 Assailant (Michael Mc Givern);12-1
3 Squee Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
4 Electroya (Billy Dobson);25-1
5 First Response (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1
6 Deplorable Tom (Shawn T Gray);6-5
7 Something Fine (Jim Devaux);8-1
8 Red Eye Wiggler (Phil Fluet);20-1
11TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Jake G’s Champion (Shawn T Gray);7-5
2 Frank Hanover (Jay Randall);3-1
3 Mr French (Brian Cross);20-1
4 Explosive (Mark Beckwith);12-1
5 Agent Bach (Jordan Derue);5-1
6 Song Chapter (Jim Devaux);8-1
7 Pushthebuttonmax (John Stark Jr);10-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.