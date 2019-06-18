Post time noon

1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 My Blue Opal (Jimmy Whittemore);5-1

2 Discus Hanover (Jim Devaux);12-1

3 Bradylicious (Brian Cross);8-5

4 Summertime Muscle (Whitcroft);10-1

5 Yonkers Hanover (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

6 Conway Deli (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Herecomesbullville (Jim Devaux);2-1

2 Han Solo (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2

3 Talking Tom (Alek Chartrand);7-2

4 Vintage Summer (Glenn Raia);12-1

5 Shade Thrower (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1

6 Party Atgheeshouse (G.Mattison);10-1

7 Fantasy Maker (Mark Beckwith);15-1

3RD RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 My Mother Theresa (John Stark Jr);10-1

2 Market Bre (Jay Randall);6-5

3 Partingoftheways (Steeven Genois);20-1

4 Royalpine Princess (Billy Dobson);4-1

5 Dak Tothefuture (Brian Cross);25-1

6 Beautiful Brenda (Kim Crawford);15-1

7 Royalty On Ice (Shawn T Gray);6-1

8 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);12-1

4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Its Just Numbers (J. Hathaway);15-1

2 Sweet Deisel (Gerry Mattison);6-5

3 Prove It Allnight (Steeven Genois);20-1

4 Just Wave Goodbye (Jim Devaux);7-2

5 Master Faster (Jay Randall);9-2

6 Jl Thatsoveryfancy (John Stark Jr);25-1

7 Regal Escape (Brett Crawford);12-1

8 No Hablo Ingles (Mark Beckwith);10-1

5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Lady Rapidash (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-2

2 Hotfoot Hannah (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

3 Rx For Success (Jim Devaux);9-2

4 Glamdring (Phil Fluet);12-1

5 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);20-1

6 Liquorstoreblues (Billy Dobson);6-1

7 Mason Blues (Gates Brunet);2-1

8 Naughty Fenn Way (Jay Randall);30-1

6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 The Royal Poze (Frank Coppola Jr);2-1

2 Aerial Flight (Jim Devaux);6-1

3 Pappagiorgio (Jay Randall);10-1

4 Im Tp’s Crazed Bro (Brian Cross);5-2

5 Golden Gypsy (Billy Dobson);9-2

6 Mr Gerrity (Kim Crawford);25-1

7 Certify (Claude Huckabone III);8-1

7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Smitty (Jay Randall);12-1

2 Sundown Showdown (Brian Cross);6-1

3 Calvery Hill (Mark Beckwith);7-5

4 Lyons Amusements (Billy Dobson);8-5

5 Smooth As Whiskey (S. Genois);8-1

6 High Far And Gone (C.Huckabone);25-1

7 Chestatha Cheetah (Jim Devaux);30-1

8 Dali’s Memorial (Alek Chartrand);15-1

8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Dew Can Dew (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2

2 Tina Rocks (Brett Crawford);7-2

3 Speedy Little Ava (Phil Fluet);9-2

4 My Sister’s A Pain (M. McGivern);10-1

5 Riverismydam (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

6 Newyorkblueblood (Huckabone);15-1

7 Pittstop Beki (Brian Walker);20-1

9TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Conman Crown (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1

2 Goddess Ofgoodness (B. Crawford);3-1

3 Iamnotlefthanded (B. Aldrich Jr.);4-1

4 Squirely Girly (Jordan Derue);9-2

5 Powerscourt (Michael Mc Givern);5-2

6 Royal Bahama (Jim Devaux);8-1

7 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);20-1

10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);4-1

2 Assailant (Michael Mc Givern);12-1

3 Squee Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

4 Electroya (Billy Dobson);25-1

5 First Response (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1

6 Deplorable Tom (Shawn T Gray);6-5

7 Something Fine (Jim Devaux);8-1

8 Red Eye Wiggler (Phil Fluet);20-1

11TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Jake G’s Champion (Shawn T Gray);7-5

2 Frank Hanover (Jay Randall);3-1

3 Mr French (Brian Cross);20-1

4 Explosive (Mark Beckwith);12-1

5 Agent Bach (Jordan Derue);5-1

6 Song Chapter (Jim Devaux);8-1

7 Pushthebuttonmax (John Stark Jr);10-1

