First post: 7:05 p.m.

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Dear You (Brett Crawford);8-1

2 Cold Brew (Jim Devaux);10-1

3 Clemmie Hanover (Mark Beckwith);6-1

4 Try For Art (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1

5 Sing The Blues (Jay Randall);7-5

6 Bella Cookie (Brian Cross);25-1

7 Duck N Roll (Harry Landy);3-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Shake A Leg (Billy Dobson);5-2

2 Lous Silver Star (Steeven Genois);8-1

3 Natl Guard Hanover (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2

4 Grandpa Erv (Phil Fluet);25-1

5 Hotfoot Hannah (Alek Chartrand);7-2

6 Striking Star (Jim Devaux);3-1

7 Citi Z Tam (Mark Whitcroft);10-1

8 Jnr Express (Jay Randall);6-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Amazing Amanda (Jay Randall);5-2

2 Hazels Dream (Jim Devaux);3-1

3 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);8-1

4 Qing Qong Bluechip (Henry Westbrook III);6-1

5 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);10-1

6 Feelinupbeat (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-2

7 With Wings (Alek Chartrand);5-1

8 Mississippi Charm (Billy Dobson);12-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Windsun Brooklyn (Phil Fluet);8-1

2 Queen Elsa (Jim Devaux);3-1

3 Lyons Hedgeabet (Billy Dobson);7-5

4 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Brian Cross);9-2

5 Mccovey Cove N (Brett Crawford);10-1

6 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);6-1

7 One Hand Keg Stand (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1

8 Lean On Who (Jay Randall);25-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.

1 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);2-1

2 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);7-2

3 The Bay Front (Phil Fluet);6-1

4 Wonderful World (Jay Randall);5-2

5 Love Over Gold (Jim Devaux);12-1

6 Frenzie (Paul Suchow);10-1

7 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);15-1

8 Mrs Krabappel (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Lune Bleu (Steeven Genois);9-2

2 Chuppah On (Phil Fluet);2-1

3 Justabitofcharm (Billy Dobson);8-1

4 Aberdeen Seelster (Mark Beckwith);7-2

5 American Sombrero (Alek Chartrand);6-1

6 Saintsbury Lass (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1

7 Weallgottrumped (Jay Randall);10-1

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Tempus Seelster (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

2 Come Get The Cash (Jay Randall);9-2

3 Surreal Feeling (Mark Beckwith);6-1

4 Bontz N (Billy Dobson);5-2

5 Lyons River Pride (Jordan Derue);3-1

6 Spreester (Jim Devaux);4-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Smokin On By (Brian Cross);7-2

2 Whitemountainmoxie (Alek Chartrand);20-1

3 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);15-1

4 Jenny Lake (Jim Devaux);6-5

5 Lucky Chap (Billy Dobson);12-1

6 Lady Rapidash (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

7 Divine Wind (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

8 Southwind Falcon (Ronald Harp);8-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Marthas Star (Chris Long);8-1

2 Brenda’s Got It (Mark Beckwith);5-2

3 Casie’s Believer (Joseph Chindano Jr);4-1

4 Katie Mae Cancook (Billy Dobson);10-1

5 Jive Dancing A (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

6 Im On Schedule (D Huckabone-miller);25-1

7 Mistress Angelina (Jay Randall);20-1

8 Y C Easy (Jim Devaux);6-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Poppy Drayton N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-5

2 Pasultimatedelite N (Chris Long);4-1

3 Ok Jewel (Jim Devaux);8-1

4 Barynya A (Mark Beckwith);6-1

5 All Speed Rising (Billy Dobson);12-1

6 Duck Duck Dragon (Phil Fluet);10-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Maggnifispin (Chris Long);6-1

2 You Aint Dolly (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2

3 Age Is A Number (Billy Dobson);3-1

4 Cornerd Beach (Jay Randall);4-1

5 Queen Cora (Evan Hoagland);15-1

6 Rolling Spree (Jim Devaux);8-1

7 Mach Of Shame (Mark Beckwith);9-2

12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Half Moon Rising (Billy Dobson);6-1

2 Real World Goal (Jordan Derue);10-1

3 Dynamic Man (Mark Beckwith);5-2

4 Big Weezy (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-2

5 It Aint The Whisky (Jay Randall);3-1

6 North Forty Star (Brian Cross);25-1

7 Southwind Tinker (Jim Devaux);15-1

8 Certify (Earl Sauve);8-1

13TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Talbot Chanel (Brett Crawford);8-5

2 Sun Viser (Billy Dobson);10-1

3 Larjon Laney (Phil Fluet);20-1

4 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Jim Devaux);5-2

5 Better Said (Mark Beckwith);7-2

6 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);8-1

7 Ideal Delight (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1

