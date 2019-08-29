First post: 7:05 p.m.
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Dear You (Brett Crawford);8-1
2 Cold Brew (Jim Devaux);10-1
3 Clemmie Hanover (Mark Beckwith);6-1
4 Try For Art (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1
5 Sing The Blues (Jay Randall);7-5
6 Bella Cookie (Brian Cross);25-1
7 Duck N Roll (Harry Landy);3-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Shake A Leg (Billy Dobson);5-2
2 Lous Silver Star (Steeven Genois);8-1
3 Natl Guard Hanover (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2
4 Grandpa Erv (Phil Fluet);25-1
5 Hotfoot Hannah (Alek Chartrand);7-2
6 Striking Star (Jim Devaux);3-1
7 Citi Z Tam (Mark Whitcroft);10-1
8 Jnr Express (Jay Randall);6-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Amazing Amanda (Jay Randall);5-2
2 Hazels Dream (Jim Devaux);3-1
3 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);8-1
4 Qing Qong Bluechip (Henry Westbrook III);6-1
5 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);10-1
6 Feelinupbeat (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-2
7 With Wings (Alek Chartrand);5-1
8 Mississippi Charm (Billy Dobson);12-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Windsun Brooklyn (Phil Fluet);8-1
2 Queen Elsa (Jim Devaux);3-1
3 Lyons Hedgeabet (Billy Dobson);7-5
4 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Brian Cross);9-2
5 Mccovey Cove N (Brett Crawford);10-1
6 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);6-1
7 One Hand Keg Stand (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1
8 Lean On Who (Jay Randall);25-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.
1 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);2-1
2 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);7-2
3 The Bay Front (Phil Fluet);6-1
4 Wonderful World (Jay Randall);5-2
5 Love Over Gold (Jim Devaux);12-1
6 Frenzie (Paul Suchow);10-1
7 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);15-1
8 Mrs Krabappel (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Lune Bleu (Steeven Genois);9-2
2 Chuppah On (Phil Fluet);2-1
3 Justabitofcharm (Billy Dobson);8-1
4 Aberdeen Seelster (Mark Beckwith);7-2
5 American Sombrero (Alek Chartrand);6-1
6 Saintsbury Lass (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1
7 Weallgottrumped (Jay Randall);10-1
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Tempus Seelster (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
2 Come Get The Cash (Jay Randall);9-2
3 Surreal Feeling (Mark Beckwith);6-1
4 Bontz N (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 Lyons River Pride (Jordan Derue);3-1
6 Spreester (Jim Devaux);4-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Smokin On By (Brian Cross);7-2
2 Whitemountainmoxie (Alek Chartrand);20-1
3 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);15-1
4 Jenny Lake (Jim Devaux);6-5
5 Lucky Chap (Billy Dobson);12-1
6 Lady Rapidash (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
7 Divine Wind (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1
8 Southwind Falcon (Ronald Harp);8-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Marthas Star (Chris Long);8-1
2 Brenda’s Got It (Mark Beckwith);5-2
3 Casie’s Believer (Joseph Chindano Jr);4-1
4 Katie Mae Cancook (Billy Dobson);10-1
5 Jive Dancing A (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1
6 Im On Schedule (D Huckabone-miller);25-1
7 Mistress Angelina (Jay Randall);20-1
8 Y C Easy (Jim Devaux);6-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Poppy Drayton N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-5
2 Pasultimatedelite N (Chris Long);4-1
3 Ok Jewel (Jim Devaux);8-1
4 Barynya A (Mark Beckwith);6-1
5 All Speed Rising (Billy Dobson);12-1
6 Duck Duck Dragon (Phil Fluet);10-1
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Maggnifispin (Chris Long);6-1
2 You Aint Dolly (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
3 Age Is A Number (Billy Dobson);3-1
4 Cornerd Beach (Jay Randall);4-1
5 Queen Cora (Evan Hoagland);15-1
6 Rolling Spree (Jim Devaux);8-1
7 Mach Of Shame (Mark Beckwith);9-2
12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Half Moon Rising (Billy Dobson);6-1
2 Real World Goal (Jordan Derue);10-1
3 Dynamic Man (Mark Beckwith);5-2
4 Big Weezy (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-2
5 It Aint The Whisky (Jay Randall);3-1
6 North Forty Star (Brian Cross);25-1
7 Southwind Tinker (Jim Devaux);15-1
8 Certify (Earl Sauve);8-1
13TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Talbot Chanel (Brett Crawford);8-5
2 Sun Viser (Billy Dobson);10-1
3 Larjon Laney (Phil Fluet);20-1
4 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Jim Devaux);5-2
5 Better Said (Mark Beckwith);7-2
6 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);8-1
7 Ideal Delight (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1
