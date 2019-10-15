First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Grandpa Erv (Chris Long);6-1

2 Roadshow Star (Alek Chartrand);8-1

3 Major Matter (Billy Dobson);10-1

4 Kennel Buddy (Brett Crawford);3-1

5 Aventure (Tony Ciuffetelli);7-2

6 All That Dazzle (Brian Cross);5-2

7 Flyhawk Thriller (Phil Fluet);5-1

8 Gifted Way (Jim Devaux);12-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Dramatist (Chris Long);3-1

2 Doodad Hanover (Phil Fluet);4-1

3 Keystone Dakota (C. Huckabone Jr);9-2

4 Sundown Showdown (Brian Cross);6-1

5 Prove It Allnight (Steven Rybka);20-1

6 Calvery Hill (Mark Beckwith);5-2

7 Van Diesel (Jim Devaux);8-1

8 Brother James (Brett Crawford);12-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 The Magic Number (Jim Devaux);2-1

2 Chuck N Dirt (Billy Dobson);5-2

3 Bet Big On Blue (Alek Chartrand);9-2

4 Venice (Mark Beckwith);20-1

5 Best Balance (Brian Cross);15-1

6 Ainsley Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

7 Too Cool To Fool (Phil Fluet);25-1

8 Pepin Hanover (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.

1 Lucky Chap (Billy Dobson);5-1

2 Southwind Tinker (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

3 Miss Annie Lee (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1

4 Travel Winner (Mark Beckwith);7-5

5 Muscle N Beauty (Brian Connor);8-1

6 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);10-1

7 Kapow (Phil Fluet);20-1

8 Glamdring (Brett Crawford);30-1

9 Squirely Girly (Jordan Derue);7-2

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.

1 Justin Credible (Brett Crawford);9-2

2 Sports Illustrate (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

3 Rockin Party (Jim Devaux);4-1

4 Hora Star (Brian Cross);20-1

5 Hot Tip (Jay Randall);5-2

6 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);6-1

7 Fifth Son (Mark Beckwith);8-1

8 Justice My Way (Brian Connor);10-1

9 Shooter Mcgavin (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Black Magic Storm (Brian Cross);10-1

2 Tina Rocks (Brett Crawford);5-2

3 Little Dave (Angus Mac Donald);7-2

4 Reckless Image (Jim Devaux);2-1

5 Knight Of Valour (Alek Chartrand);6-1

6 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);8-1

7 The Light In Me (Justin Huckabone);15-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.

1 Royal Lady (Mark Beckwith);7-5

2 Southwind Rich (Chris Long);10-1

3 Praying Angel (Brian Cross);25-1

4 Minor Obsession (Phil Fluet);7-2

5 Song Chapter (Billy Dobson);9-2

6 Goddess Ofgoodness (Jim Devaux);8-1

7 The Blazing Truth (Jay Randall);20-1

8 Royal Casanova (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

9 Okay (Claude Huckabone Jr);15-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Fear (Jim Devaux);7-5

2 Shoemaker Hanover (Billy Dobson);8-1

3 Trump’s Rally (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

4 Whip N Neigh Neigh (Jay Randall);4-1

5 Darron Hall (Brian Cross);6-1

6 Starlingmoon (Phil Fluet);20-1

7 Broadway Joe (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Fancy Knows (Claude Huckabone III);9-2

2 Whitemountainmoxie (A. Chartrand);15-1

3 Royal Trumpery (Angus Mac Donald);6-1

4 Sweatntears (Jim Devaux);8-5

5 Dew Can Dew (Brian Connor);3-1

6 Speedy Little Ava (Phil Fluet);10-1

7 Aileen On You (Mark Beckwith);8-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Secretly Flashy (Michael Mc Givern);8-1

2 Touche’ Away (Mark Whitcroft);6-1

3 Curly Pops (Harold Smith);12-1

4 Newyorkblueblood (C. Huckabone III);9-5

5 Southern Pines (Frank Coppola Jr);8-5

6 Chief Crazy Horse (Brett Crawford);15-1

7 Sargent Pickel (Brian Cross);20-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Yachtsman (Brett Crawford);7-5

2 Fantasy Maker (C. Huckabone III);20-1

3 No Hablo Ingles (Mark Beckwith);5-1

4 Smooth As Whiskey (Steeven Genois);8-1

5 Captain Cut Throat (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

6 Sociable (Billy Dobson);7-2

