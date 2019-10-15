First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Grandpa Erv (Chris Long);6-1
2 Roadshow Star (Alek Chartrand);8-1
3 Major Matter (Billy Dobson);10-1
4 Kennel Buddy (Brett Crawford);3-1
5 Aventure (Tony Ciuffetelli);7-2
6 All That Dazzle (Brian Cross);5-2
7 Flyhawk Thriller (Phil Fluet);5-1
8 Gifted Way (Jim Devaux);12-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 Dramatist (Chris Long);3-1
2 Doodad Hanover (Phil Fluet);4-1
3 Keystone Dakota (C. Huckabone Jr);9-2
4 Sundown Showdown (Brian Cross);6-1
5 Prove It Allnight (Steven Rybka);20-1
6 Calvery Hill (Mark Beckwith);5-2
7 Van Diesel (Jim Devaux);8-1
8 Brother James (Brett Crawford);12-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 The Magic Number (Jim Devaux);2-1
2 Chuck N Dirt (Billy Dobson);5-2
3 Bet Big On Blue (Alek Chartrand);9-2
4 Venice (Mark Beckwith);20-1
5 Best Balance (Brian Cross);15-1
6 Ainsley Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
7 Too Cool To Fool (Phil Fluet);25-1
8 Pepin Hanover (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.
1 Lucky Chap (Billy Dobson);5-1
2 Southwind Tinker (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
3 Miss Annie Lee (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1
4 Travel Winner (Mark Beckwith);7-5
5 Muscle N Beauty (Brian Connor);8-1
6 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);10-1
7 Kapow (Phil Fluet);20-1
8 Glamdring (Brett Crawford);30-1
9 Squirely Girly (Jordan Derue);7-2
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.
1 Justin Credible (Brett Crawford);9-2
2 Sports Illustrate (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1
3 Rockin Party (Jim Devaux);4-1
4 Hora Star (Brian Cross);20-1
5 Hot Tip (Jay Randall);5-2
6 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);6-1
7 Fifth Son (Mark Beckwith);8-1
8 Justice My Way (Brian Connor);10-1
9 Shooter Mcgavin (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Black Magic Storm (Brian Cross);10-1
2 Tina Rocks (Brett Crawford);5-2
3 Little Dave (Angus Mac Donald);7-2
4 Reckless Image (Jim Devaux);2-1
5 Knight Of Valour (Alek Chartrand);6-1
6 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);8-1
7 The Light In Me (Justin Huckabone);15-1
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.
1 Royal Lady (Mark Beckwith);7-5
2 Southwind Rich (Chris Long);10-1
3 Praying Angel (Brian Cross);25-1
4 Minor Obsession (Phil Fluet);7-2
5 Song Chapter (Billy Dobson);9-2
6 Goddess Ofgoodness (Jim Devaux);8-1
7 The Blazing Truth (Jay Randall);20-1
8 Royal Casanova (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
9 Okay (Claude Huckabone Jr);15-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 Fear (Jim Devaux);7-5
2 Shoemaker Hanover (Billy Dobson);8-1
3 Trump’s Rally (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1
4 Whip N Neigh Neigh (Jay Randall);4-1
5 Darron Hall (Brian Cross);6-1
6 Starlingmoon (Phil Fluet);20-1
7 Broadway Joe (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Fancy Knows (Claude Huckabone III);9-2
2 Whitemountainmoxie (A. Chartrand);15-1
3 Royal Trumpery (Angus Mac Donald);6-1
4 Sweatntears (Jim Devaux);8-5
5 Dew Can Dew (Brian Connor);3-1
6 Speedy Little Ava (Phil Fluet);10-1
7 Aileen On You (Mark Beckwith);8-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Secretly Flashy (Michael Mc Givern);8-1
2 Touche’ Away (Mark Whitcroft);6-1
3 Curly Pops (Harold Smith);12-1
4 Newyorkblueblood (C. Huckabone III);9-5
5 Southern Pines (Frank Coppola Jr);8-5
6 Chief Crazy Horse (Brett Crawford);15-1
7 Sargent Pickel (Brian Cross);20-1
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Yachtsman (Brett Crawford);7-5
2 Fantasy Maker (C. Huckabone III);20-1
3 No Hablo Ingles (Mark Beckwith);5-1
4 Smooth As Whiskey (Steeven Genois);8-1
5 Captain Cut Throat (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
6 Sociable (Billy Dobson);7-2
