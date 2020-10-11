Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,300.
1 Halliama (Alek Chartrand);5-2
2 Mass Confession (Billy Dobson);9-2
3 Winter Mint (Jim Devaux);8-1
4 Lucky June Bug (Jay Randall);4-1
5 Cartier Volo (Brett Crawford);3-1
6 Wings Up (Jordan Derue);6-1
7 Lifetime Credit (John Stark Jr);10-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,850.
1 Leviathan (George Harrison);10-1
2 No Recess (Mark Beckwith);4-1
3 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);3-1
4 Funny Photo (Alek Chartrand);12-1
5 Amazing Sevens (Brett Crawford);9-2
6 Living Proof I Am (Jim Devaux);6-1
7 Cc Bank (Jay Randall);5-2
8 Whip N Neigh Neigh (Billy Dobson);15-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,850.
1 Lucky Sevens (Jim Devaux);2-1
2 Itsoneofthose (Brett Crawford);9-2
3 Starrystarrynight (Billy Dobson);8-1
4 Quiet Heiress (Jay Randall);20-1
5 Im A Little Crazed (Scott Mongeon);3-1
6 Step Forward (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1
7 Concerted Hanover (Chris Long);12-1
8 Black Magic Storm (Brian Cross);25-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,300.
1 C And T’s Credit (John Stark Jr);3-1
2 Deplorable Tom (Mark Beckwith);4-1
3 Piercewave Hanover (Jordan Derue);5-2
4 Navarone Hanover (Chris Long);9-2
5 J S Peyton (Jim Devaux);6-1
6 Cash N Chrome (Brett Crawford);10-1
7 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);12-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,225.
1 Pistols Aspiration (Jim Devaux);3-1
2 Sammy De Vie (Bob Davis);15-1
3 Im Tp’s Crazed Bro (Billy Dobson);5-2
4 Flyhawk Thriller (Jay Randall);6-1
5 Frisky Joe (Chris Long);20-1
6 Jeter’s Way (Mark Beckwith);8-1
7 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);7-2
8 Cupcake Boss (Larry Stalbaum);12-1
9 Amityville Lindy (Stanley Zombick Jr);10-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,350.
1 Xcuseme (John Stark Jr);5-2
2 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);4-1
3 Inxs (Jay Randall);8-1
4 Powerscourt (Michael Mc Givern);6-1
5 Someway Same Hall (Alek Chartrand);12-1
6 Gruden (Billy Dobson);3-1
7 Stone In Love (Brian Cross);9-2
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,700.
1 Beautiful Brenda (Jim Devaux);10-1
2 Flotus (John Stark Jr);6-5
3 Phine By Me (Brian Cross);4-1
4 Kasha’s Boy (Chris Long);6-1
5 Okay (Jay Randall);25-1
6 Liquorstoreblues (Jordan Derue);8-1
7 Southeaster (Brett Crawford);20-1
8 Desert Sheik (Mark Beckwith);12-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,850.
1 Weekend Wit Bigd (Mark Beckwith);10-1
2 Massamillion (Jim Devaux);8-1
3 Full Of Pride (Chris Long);6-1
4 Bold Creation (Larry Stalbaum);4-1
5 Kanthaka (Brett Crawford);3-1
6 Mystical Somolli (Phil Fluet);9-2
7 Cordoba Hall (Jordan Derue);5-2
8 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);15-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,850.
1 Condescending (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
2 Riverismydam (Brian Cross);8-1
3 Magnetar (John Stark Jr);10-1
4 Manruptcy (Brett Crawford);4-1
5 Hit Show (Billy Dobson);3-1
6 Mitchell Hanover (Jay Randall);9-2
7 Southern Pines (Jim Devaux);15-1
8 Rafiki As (Phil Fluet);12-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,750.
1 Dotheboogaloolindy (Alek Chartrand);8-1
2 Dont Call Me Crazy (Scott Mongeon);15-1
3 Riveroffire (Brian Cross);7-2
4 Spyder El (Jim Devaux);6-1
5 Deli Dream (Jay Randall);10-1
6 Notoutofthewoods (Mark Whitcroft);12-1
7 Standing Man (Billy Dobson);7-5
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,700.
1 War Story (Billy Dobson);6-5
2 Jenny Lake (Jay Randall);7-2
3 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);15-1
4 Match My Miracle (Brett Crawford);6-1
5 Song Chapter (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
6 Grandpa Erv (Chris Long);25-1
7 Celebrity Stallone (Jordan Derue);10-1
12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,225.
1 The Royal Poze (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
2 All Heart I Am (Jay Randall);6-1
3 Lugar (Alek Chartrand);20-1
4 Duluth (Brett Crawford);8-1
5 Mr Gerrity (Mark Whitcroft);12-1
6 Howd Ya Like That (Jim Devaux);10-1
7 Royal Soldier (John Stark Jr);15-1
8 Namje (Billy Dobson);4-1
9 East To Cincy (Brian Cross);7-2
13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,850.
1 Riverofroyalty (Brett Crawford);9-2
2 Lous Silver Star (Jay Randall);5-2
3 Skyway Jaguar (Billy Dobson);10-1
4 Schwarber (Brian Cross);6-1
5 Friend Of Nature S (Jordan Derue);4-1
6 I M Fishin (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1
7 Ladyyouaregorgeous (L. Stalbaum);20-1
8 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);8-1
