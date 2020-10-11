 Skip to main content
Saratoga Harness Entries
agate

First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,300.

1 Halliama (Alek Chartrand);5-2

2 Mass Confession (Billy Dobson);9-2

3 Winter Mint (Jim Devaux);8-1

4 Lucky June Bug (Jay Randall);4-1

5 Cartier Volo (Brett Crawford);3-1

6 Wings Up (Jordan Derue);6-1

7 Lifetime Credit (John Stark Jr);10-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,850.

1 Leviathan (George Harrison);10-1

2 No Recess (Mark Beckwith);4-1

3 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);3-1

4 Funny Photo (Alek Chartrand);12-1

5 Amazing Sevens (Brett Crawford);9-2

6 Living Proof I Am (Jim Devaux);6-1

7 Cc Bank (Jay Randall);5-2

8 Whip N Neigh Neigh (Billy Dobson);15-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,850.

1 Lucky Sevens (Jim Devaux);2-1

2 Itsoneofthose (Brett Crawford);9-2

3 Starrystarrynight (Billy Dobson);8-1

4 Quiet Heiress (Jay Randall);20-1

5 Im A Little Crazed (Scott Mongeon);3-1

6 Step Forward (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

7 Concerted Hanover (Chris Long);12-1

8 Black Magic Storm (Brian Cross);25-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,300.

1 C And T’s Credit (John Stark Jr);3-1

2 Deplorable Tom (Mark Beckwith);4-1

3 Piercewave Hanover (Jordan Derue);5-2

4 Navarone Hanover (Chris Long);9-2

5 J S Peyton (Jim Devaux);6-1

6 Cash N Chrome (Brett Crawford);10-1

7 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);12-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,225.

1 Pistols Aspiration (Jim Devaux);3-1

2 Sammy De Vie (Bob Davis);15-1

3 Im Tp’s Crazed Bro (Billy Dobson);5-2

4 Flyhawk Thriller (Jay Randall);6-1

5 Frisky Joe (Chris Long);20-1

6 Jeter’s Way (Mark Beckwith);8-1

7 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);7-2

8 Cupcake Boss (Larry Stalbaum);12-1

9 Amityville Lindy (Stanley Zombick Jr);10-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,350.

1 Xcuseme (John Stark Jr);5-2

2 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);4-1

3 Inxs (Jay Randall);8-1

4 Powerscourt (Michael Mc Givern);6-1

5 Someway Same Hall (Alek Chartrand);12-1

6 Gruden (Billy Dobson);3-1

7 Stone In Love (Brian Cross);9-2

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,700.

1 Beautiful Brenda (Jim Devaux);10-1

2 Flotus (John Stark Jr);6-5

3 Phine By Me (Brian Cross);4-1

4 Kasha’s Boy (Chris Long);6-1

5 Okay (Jay Randall);25-1

6 Liquorstoreblues (Jordan Derue);8-1

7 Southeaster (Brett Crawford);20-1

8 Desert Sheik (Mark Beckwith);12-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,850.

1 Weekend Wit Bigd (Mark Beckwith);10-1

2 Massamillion (Jim Devaux);8-1

3 Full Of Pride (Chris Long);6-1

4 Bold Creation (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

5 Kanthaka (Brett Crawford);3-1

6 Mystical Somolli (Phil Fluet);9-2

7 Cordoba Hall (Jordan Derue);5-2

8 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);15-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,850.

1 Condescending (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

2 Riverismydam (Brian Cross);8-1

3 Magnetar (John Stark Jr);10-1

4 Manruptcy (Brett Crawford);4-1

5 Hit Show (Billy Dobson);3-1

6 Mitchell Hanover (Jay Randall);9-2

7 Southern Pines (Jim Devaux);15-1

8 Rafiki As (Phil Fluet);12-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,750.

1 Dotheboogaloolindy (Alek Chartrand);8-1

2 Dont Call Me Crazy (Scott Mongeon);15-1

3 Riveroffire (Brian Cross);7-2

4 Spyder El (Jim Devaux);6-1

5 Deli Dream (Jay Randall);10-1

6 Notoutofthewoods (Mark Whitcroft);12-1

7 Standing Man (Billy Dobson);7-5

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,700.

1 War Story (Billy Dobson);6-5

2 Jenny Lake (Jay Randall);7-2

3 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);15-1

4 Match My Miracle (Brett Crawford);6-1

5 Song Chapter (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

6 Grandpa Erv (Chris Long);25-1

7 Celebrity Stallone (Jordan Derue);10-1

12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,225.

1 The Royal Poze (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

2 All Heart I Am (Jay Randall);6-1

3 Lugar (Alek Chartrand);20-1

4 Duluth (Brett Crawford);8-1

5 Mr Gerrity (Mark Whitcroft);12-1

6 Howd Ya Like That (Jim Devaux);10-1

7 Royal Soldier (John Stark Jr);15-1

8 Namje (Billy Dobson);4-1

9 East To Cincy (Brian Cross);7-2

13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,850.

1 Riverofroyalty (Brett Crawford);9-2

2 Lous Silver Star (Jay Randall);5-2

3 Skyway Jaguar (Billy Dobson);10-1

4 Schwarber (Brian Cross);6-1

5 Friend Of Nature S (Jordan Derue);4-1

6 I M Fishin (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1

7 Ladyyouaregorgeous (L. Stalbaum);20-1

8 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);8-1

