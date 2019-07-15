First post: 7:05 p.m.
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,250.
1 Alona (Billy Dobson);7-5
2 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1
3 Living Proof I Am (Brian Cross);15-1
4 Spark A Dream (Jay Randall);7-2
5 Slieve League (Mark Beckwith);10-1
6 Glencove Carter (Shawn T Gray);8-1
7 Mystical Somolli (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
8 Priest Man (Steeven Genois);12-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Pistols Aspiration (Jay Randall);5-2
2 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1
3 Railee Workable (Mark Beckwith);4-1
4 The Cuse Is Loose (Brian Cross);9-2
5 Noble Warrawee (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
6 Golden Tate (Billy Dobson);3-1
7 Cerveza Dinero (Steeven Genois);10-1
8 Darron Hall (Brett Crawford);25-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Royal Surprise (Jordan Derue);3-1
2 Rose Run Speedster (Billy Dobson);5-2
3 Too Much Man (Brian Cross);9-2
4 Grammy Winner (Jay Randall);4-1
5 Bonamassa (Brett Crawford);6-1
6 Broadway Joe (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
7 Blitz Victory (Steeven Genois);8-1
8 Victory Blitz (Brian Walker);12-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,800.
1 Mr Jesse (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1
2 Absolut Uncertenty (Mark Beckwith);8-1
3 New York Chrome (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
4 Winbak Noelle (Billy Dobson);3-1
5 Sweet Royalty (Jay Randall);4-1
6 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);10-1
7 No Recess (Shawn T Gray);9-2
8 Tropical Storm Bi (Jordan Derue);15-1
9 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);6-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Fancy Knows (Claude Huckabone III);7-2
2 Weekend Wit Chucky (Mark Beckwith);6-1
3 Chasing The Storm (Francis Raia II);8-1
4 College Krystal (Brian Cross);9-2
5 Pepin Hanover (Glenn Bailey);30-1
6 Quiet Danger (Billy Dobson);12-1
7 J-s Miss Carolyn (Steeven Genois);10-1
8 It Aint The Whisky (Shawn T Gray);2-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.
1 Madhatter Bluechip (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-5
2 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);12-1
3 I M Fishin (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
4 Cordoba Hall (Jordan Derue);10-1
5 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);15-1
6 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);8-1
7 Fear (Brett Crawford);12-1
8 Tymal Signature (Mark Beckwith);20-1
9 Uncle Leo (Jay Randall);6-1
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Ulster (Jay Randall);5-2
2 Front Street (Billy Dobson);7-2
3 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
4 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);3-1
5 Justice Jet (Brett Crawford);8-1
6 Andi’s Unreal (Shawn T Gray);10-1
7 Gigfy (Gerry Mattison);20-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.
1 With Our Luck (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1
2 Notmeitsyou (Billy Dobson);5-2
3 Quick Feet (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
4 Manssive (Jay Randall);9-2
5 Autumn Estelle (Shawn T Gray);6-1
6 The Royal Harry (Brett Crawford);8-1
7 Foundonabeach (Steeven Genois);20-1
8 Southwind Larado (Mark Beckwith);25-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Hard Rockin Hound (Billy Dobson);8-1
2 Ainsley Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
3 I Am The Storm (Matthew Butcher Jr);6-1
4 Assailant (Michael Mc Givern);15-1
5 Sweet Kadillac (Brett Crawford);20-1
6 Queen For Life (Shawn T Gray);6-5
7 Newyorkblueblood (Claude Huckabone III);10-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Starlingmoon (Brian Cross);3-1
2 Felona (Billy Dobson);10-1
3 Cc Bank (Jay Randall);5-2
4 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);5-1
5 Funny Photo (Brett Crawford);4-1
6 Grandpa Erv (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
7 Traverse Seelster (Steeven Genois);8-1
