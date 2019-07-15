First post: 7:05 p.m.

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,250.

1 Alona (Billy Dobson);7-5

2 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1

3 Living Proof I Am (Brian Cross);15-1

4 Spark A Dream (Jay Randall);7-2

5 Slieve League (Mark Beckwith);10-1

6 Glencove Carter (Shawn T Gray);8-1

7 Mystical Somolli (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

8 Priest Man (Steeven Genois);12-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Pistols Aspiration (Jay Randall);5-2

2 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1

3 Railee Workable (Mark Beckwith);4-1

4 The Cuse Is Loose (Brian Cross);9-2

5 Noble Warrawee (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

6 Golden Tate (Billy Dobson);3-1

7 Cerveza Dinero (Steeven Genois);10-1

8 Darron Hall (Brett Crawford);25-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Royal Surprise (Jordan Derue);3-1

2 Rose Run Speedster (Billy Dobson);5-2

3 Too Much Man (Brian Cross);9-2

4 Grammy Winner (Jay Randall);4-1

5 Bonamassa (Brett Crawford);6-1

6 Broadway Joe (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

7 Blitz Victory (Steeven Genois);8-1

8 Victory Blitz (Brian Walker);12-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,800.

1 Mr Jesse (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1

2 Absolut Uncertenty (Mark Beckwith);8-1

3 New York Chrome (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

4 Winbak Noelle (Billy Dobson);3-1

5 Sweet Royalty (Jay Randall);4-1

6 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);10-1

7 No Recess (Shawn T Gray);9-2

8 Tropical Storm Bi (Jordan Derue);15-1

9 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);6-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Fancy Knows (Claude Huckabone III);7-2

2 Weekend Wit Chucky (Mark Beckwith);6-1

3 Chasing The Storm (Francis Raia II);8-1

4 College Krystal (Brian Cross);9-2

5 Pepin Hanover (Glenn Bailey);30-1

6 Quiet Danger (Billy Dobson);12-1

7 J-s Miss Carolyn (Steeven Genois);10-1

8 It Aint The Whisky (Shawn T Gray);2-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.

1 Madhatter Bluechip (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-5

2 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);12-1

3 I M Fishin (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

4 Cordoba Hall (Jordan Derue);10-1

5 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);15-1

6 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);8-1

7 Fear (Brett Crawford);12-1

8 Tymal Signature (Mark Beckwith);20-1

9 Uncle Leo (Jay Randall);6-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Ulster (Jay Randall);5-2

2 Front Street (Billy Dobson);7-2

3 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

4 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);3-1

5 Justice Jet (Brett Crawford);8-1

6 Andi’s Unreal (Shawn T Gray);10-1

7 Gigfy (Gerry Mattison);20-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.

1 With Our Luck (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1

2 Notmeitsyou (Billy Dobson);5-2

3 Quick Feet (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

4 Manssive (Jay Randall);9-2

5 Autumn Estelle (Shawn T Gray);6-1

6 The Royal Harry (Brett Crawford);8-1

7 Foundonabeach (Steeven Genois);20-1

8 Southwind Larado (Mark Beckwith);25-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Hard Rockin Hound (Billy Dobson);8-1

2 Ainsley Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

3 I Am The Storm (Matthew Butcher Jr);6-1

4 Assailant (Michael Mc Givern);15-1

5 Sweet Kadillac (Brett Crawford);20-1

6 Queen For Life (Shawn T Gray);6-5

7 Newyorkblueblood (Claude Huckabone III);10-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Starlingmoon (Brian Cross);3-1

2 Felona (Billy Dobson);10-1

3 Cc Bank (Jay Randall);5-2

4 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);5-1

5 Funny Photo (Brett Crawford);4-1

6 Grandpa Erv (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

7 Traverse Seelster (Steeven Genois);8-1

