Post time 5 p.m.
1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Financial Impact (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
2 Jake G’s Champion (F. Coppola Jr);5-1
3 Aerial Flight (Jim Devaux);7-5
4 Song Chapter (Billy Dobson);7-2
5 Hotfoot Hannah (Alek Chartrand);10-1
6 Explosive (Mark Beckwith);20-1
7 Pushthebuttonmax (John Stark Jr);12-1
8 Karen Hanover (Jay Randall);15-1
2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Reckless Image (Jim Devaux);4-1
2 Newyorkblueblood (Huckabone III);6-1
3 Pittstop Beki (Brian Walker);8-1
4 Ten Million (Alek Chartrand);3-1
5 Riverismydam (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
6 Assailant (Michael Mc Givern);12-1
7 Sanchez Rocks (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2
8 Design Winner (Jay Randall);10-1
3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Luke’s Rocketman (Jay Randall);3-1
2 Ideal Delight (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
3 Mach My Point (Jim Devaux);7-2
4 West Liberty (Billy Dobson);9-2
5 About The Benjamns (F.Coppola Jr);5-2
6 College Major (Mark Beckwith);15-1
7 Mavericks Luck (Brett Crawford);12-1
4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $20,000.
1 Credit List (Jim Devaux);3-1
2 Dynamic Man (Mark Beckwith);8-1
3 Amazing Sevens (F. Coppola Jr);5-2
4 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1
5 Leave Your Mark (Brett Crawford);4-1
6 Rose Run Speedster (Billy Dobson);9-2
7 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);6-1
8 Im Not Vanilla (Jay Randall);12-1
5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $20,000.
1 Pan Street Usa (Mark Beckwith);7-2
2 In The Huddle (Billy Dobson);2-1
3 Obo Hanover (Phil Fluet);5-1
4 Top Of The Mark (F. Coppola Jr);8-1
5 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);3-1
6 Amazing Amanda (B. Aldrich Jr);15-1
7 Itsallaboutmach (Jim Devaux);25-1
8 Statement (Jay Randall);20-1
6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Ej’s Last Dance (Billy Dobson);6-1
2 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);9-5
3 D Answer (Steven Rybka);20-1
4 All Heart I Am (C. Huckabone Jr);10-1
5 Howdy Jane (Frank Coppola Jr);8-5
6 Knockout Rosie (Dan Cappello Jr);25-1
7 Dions Prayer (Brett Crawford);8-1
7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Rollin In Roan (Dan Daley);6-1
2 Reggae Blue Chip (Billy Dobson);7-5
3 Party Atgheeshouse (Brian Cross);10-1
4 Bullville Terror (Jim Devaux);20-1
5 Pine Bush Rocket (B. Aldrich Jr);7-2
6 Vintage Summer (F. Coppola Jr);25-1
7 Bolt Ruler (Zackary Gray);15-1
8 No Hablo Ingles (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1
8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Beautiful Brenda (Kim Crawford);10-1
2 Gypsy Rain (Mark Beckwith);5-1
3 Speedy Little Ava (Phil Fluet);7-2
4 Rc’s Lady Royale (F. Coppola Jr);4-1
5 Leap Year Lucky (Dan Daley);3-1
6 Cassiadechakrika (Brett Crawford);9-2
7 Mitchell Hanover (Jay Randall);8-1
8 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);12-1
9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Shade Thrower (Jay Randall);10-1
2 Lyons Amusements (Billy Dobson);7-5
3 Smooth As Whiskey (S. Genois);12-1
4 Brad’s Buddy (Frank Coppola Jr);9-5
5 Its Just Numbers (J. Hathaway);25-1
6 Dali’s Memorial (Alek Chartrand);15-1
7 Calvery Hill (Mark Beckwith);5-1
8 Smitty (Brian Cross);20-1
10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Rx For Success (Jim Devaux);8-1
2 Hope’s Candor (Huckabone-Miller);25-1
3 Fashion For Credit (John Stark Jr);15-1
4 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);20-1
5 Market Bre (Jay Randall);6-5
6 Squee Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
7 Mason Blues (Gates Brunet);5-2
8 Hack A Shaq (Steeven Genois);12-1
11TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Ideal Camo (Kenneth Cross);20-1
2 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);6-5
3 Master Faster (Jay Randall);8-1
4 Regal Escape (Brett Crawford);12-1
5 Rollinwithambition (Phil Fluet);6-1
6 Surprising Credit (Billy Dobson);10-1
7 Stud Muffin (Steven Rybka);25-1
8 Sweet Deisel (Dan Daley);4-1
12TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,630.
1 Ss Tys Aflyin (Billy Dobson);7-5
2 Grandpa Erv (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1
3 The Royal Poze (Frank Coppola Jr);8-5
4 Citi Z Tam (Evan Hoagland);20-1
5 Royal Bahama (Jim Devaux);6-1
6 Southwind Rich (Chris Long);15-1
7 Mr Gerrity (Kim Crawford);30-1
8 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);25-1
9 Frank Hanover (Jay Randall);10-1
