Post time 5 p.m.

1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Financial Impact (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

2 Jake G’s Champion (F. Coppola Jr);5-1

3 Aerial Flight (Jim Devaux);7-5

4 Song Chapter (Billy Dobson);7-2

5 Hotfoot Hannah (Alek Chartrand);10-1

6 Explosive (Mark Beckwith);20-1

7 Pushthebuttonmax (John Stark Jr);12-1

8 Karen Hanover (Jay Randall);15-1

2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Reckless Image (Jim Devaux);4-1

2 Newyorkblueblood (Huckabone III);6-1

3 Pittstop Beki (Brian Walker);8-1

4 Ten Million (Alek Chartrand);3-1

5 Riverismydam (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

6 Assailant (Michael Mc Givern);12-1

7 Sanchez Rocks (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2

8 Design Winner (Jay Randall);10-1

3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Luke’s Rocketman (Jay Randall);3-1

2 Ideal Delight (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

3 Mach My Point (Jim Devaux);7-2

4 West Liberty (Billy Dobson);9-2

5 About The Benjamns (F.Coppola Jr);5-2

6 College Major (Mark Beckwith);15-1

7 Mavericks Luck (Brett Crawford);12-1

4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $20,000.

1 Credit List (Jim Devaux);3-1

2 Dynamic Man (Mark Beckwith);8-1

3 Amazing Sevens (F. Coppola Jr);5-2

4 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1

5 Leave Your Mark (Brett Crawford);4-1

6 Rose Run Speedster (Billy Dobson);9-2

7 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);6-1

8 Im Not Vanilla (Jay Randall);12-1

5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $20,000.

1 Pan Street Usa (Mark Beckwith);7-2

2 In The Huddle (Billy Dobson);2-1

3 Obo Hanover (Phil Fluet);5-1

4 Top Of The Mark (F. Coppola Jr);8-1

5 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);3-1

6 Amazing Amanda (B. Aldrich Jr);15-1

7 Itsallaboutmach (Jim Devaux);25-1

8 Statement (Jay Randall);20-1

6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Ej’s Last Dance (Billy Dobson);6-1

2 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);9-5

3 D Answer (Steven Rybka);20-1

4 All Heart I Am (C. Huckabone Jr);10-1

5 Howdy Jane (Frank Coppola Jr);8-5

6 Knockout Rosie (Dan Cappello Jr);25-1

7 Dions Prayer (Brett Crawford);8-1

7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Rollin In Roan (Dan Daley);6-1

2 Reggae Blue Chip (Billy Dobson);7-5

3 Party Atgheeshouse (Brian Cross);10-1

4 Bullville Terror (Jim Devaux);20-1

5 Pine Bush Rocket (B. Aldrich Jr);7-2

6 Vintage Summer (F. Coppola Jr);25-1

7 Bolt Ruler (Zackary Gray);15-1

8 No Hablo Ingles (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Beautiful Brenda (Kim Crawford);10-1

2 Gypsy Rain (Mark Beckwith);5-1

3 Speedy Little Ava (Phil Fluet);7-2

4 Rc’s Lady Royale (F. Coppola Jr);4-1

5 Leap Year Lucky (Dan Daley);3-1

6 Cassiadechakrika (Brett Crawford);9-2

7 Mitchell Hanover (Jay Randall);8-1

8 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);12-1

9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Shade Thrower (Jay Randall);10-1

2 Lyons Amusements (Billy Dobson);7-5

3 Smooth As Whiskey (S. Genois);12-1

4 Brad’s Buddy (Frank Coppola Jr);9-5

5 Its Just Numbers (J. Hathaway);25-1

6 Dali’s Memorial (Alek Chartrand);15-1

7 Calvery Hill (Mark Beckwith);5-1

8 Smitty (Brian Cross);20-1

10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Rx For Success (Jim Devaux);8-1

2 Hope’s Candor (Huckabone-Miller);25-1

3 Fashion For Credit (John Stark Jr);15-1

4 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);20-1

5 Market Bre (Jay Randall);6-5

6 Squee Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

7 Mason Blues (Gates Brunet);5-2

8 Hack A Shaq (Steeven Genois);12-1

11TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Ideal Camo (Kenneth Cross);20-1

2 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);6-5

3 Master Faster (Jay Randall);8-1

4 Regal Escape (Brett Crawford);12-1

5 Rollinwithambition (Phil Fluet);6-1

6 Surprising Credit (Billy Dobson);10-1

7 Stud Muffin (Steven Rybka);25-1

8 Sweet Deisel (Dan Daley);4-1

12TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,630.

1 Ss Tys Aflyin (Billy Dobson);7-5

2 Grandpa Erv (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1

3 The Royal Poze (Frank Coppola Jr);8-5

4 Citi Z Tam (Evan Hoagland);20-1

5 Royal Bahama (Jim Devaux);6-1

6 Southwind Rich (Chris Long);15-1

7 Mr Gerrity (Kim Crawford);30-1

8 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);25-1

9 Frank Hanover (Jay Randall);10-1

