First post: 6:45 p.m.

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Wood Hunter (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

2 Bringer Of Rain (Steven Rybka);10-1

3 Dream Of Fortune (Claude Huckabone III);5-1

4 Kevndan Fraudsters (Billy Dobson);12-1

5 Sb Angelindisguise (Mark Beckwith);8-5

6 Rollinwithambition (Phil Fluet);15-1

7 Rollonhighway (Brett Crawford);8-1

8 Major Escape (Jim Devaux);20-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Olde Broadside (Billy Dobson);6-1

2 Jk Nowornever (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

3 Devisser (Steven Rybka);20-1

4 Killer Thriller (Jay Randall);10-1

5 Lifeonthebeach A (Jim Devaux);7-5

6 Tenacious One A (Larry Stalbaum);12-1

7 Jersey Jim (Dan Cappello Jr);5-1

8 Givenupdreaming (Mark Beckwith);3-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Twin B Famous (Chris Long);8-1

2 Jericho Willie (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

3 Glass Prince (Jim Devaux);4-1

4 Pantheon Hanover (Billy Dobson);3-1

5 Lucky Times (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

6 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

7 Mikey Boy (Jay Randall);6-1

8 In The Huddle (Mark Beckwith);9-2

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Brigadoon (Shawn T Gray);9-2

2 Sofer (Phil Fluet);3-1

3 Conman’s Dream (Mark Beckwith);8-1

4 Treasure Mach (Jim Devaux);5-2

5 Reckless Rebel (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

6 Carolina Magic (Jay Randall);12-1

7 Newbie (Billy Dobson);4-1

8 Simply Susational N (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 I Am The Cowboy (Mark Beckwith);5-2

2 All Music (Steeven Genois);4-1

3 Rockin Panda (Billy Dobson);9-2

4 Dreamzzzz R For U (Shawn T Gray);3-1

5 About The Benjamns (Gerry Mattison);12-1

6 Star Of Terror (Jay Randall);10-1

7 Lodi Machette Man (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

8 Teo Enteo A (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.

1 Sgt Papa Daddy (Brett Crawford);10-1

2 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);9-2

3 Hudson Phil (Jay Randall);4-1

4 Vasari N (Jim Devaux);3-1

5 Crockets Cullen N (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

6 Betterlatethnnever (Billy Dobson);6-1

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Swellendam (Jim Devaux);12-1

2 Moonshine Kisses (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

3 Rocksapatriot (Shawn T Gray);2-1

4 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);10-1

5 Major Camby (Mark Beckwith);6-1

6 Warrawee Nonsuch (Billy Dobson);8-1

7 Khun Ratha A (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

8 Headlights On (Brian Cross);20-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Bro (Jay Randall);3-1

2 Regal Escape (Brett Crawford);6-1

3 Gibus (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

4 Sweet Deisel (Dan Daley);5-2

5 Nagle (Mark Beckwith);8-1

6 Northern Rein (Claude Huckabone III);15-1

7 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);7-2

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.

1 Sneak On Bye (Mark Beckwith);3-1

2 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);6-1

3 Notabadgame (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

4 Panocchio (Gerry Mattison);4-1

5 Sassy Hanover (Jim Devaux);8-1

6 Chatelroll (Shawn T Gray);5-2

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Scott The Great (Billy Dobson);8-1

2 Maximum Ideal (Brian Cross);20-1

3 Stud Muffin (Steven Rybka);25-1

4 Northern Sportsman (Shawn T Gray);10-1

5 Mister Miami (Claude Huckabone III);6-5

6 Two Fiftyeight N (Jim Devaux);4-1

7 Dramatist (Chris Long);6-1

8 Brad’s Buddy (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.

1 Kiwi Tintin N (Brian Cross);5-1

2 Some Attitude (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

3 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

4 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);5-2

5 Epaulette A (Mark Beckwith);3-1

6 Bettor Notbitter A (Jay Randall);7-2

