First post: 6:45 p.m.
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Wood Hunter (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
2 Bringer Of Rain (Steven Rybka);10-1
3 Dream Of Fortune (Claude Huckabone III);5-1
4 Kevndan Fraudsters (Billy Dobson);12-1
5 Sb Angelindisguise (Mark Beckwith);8-5
6 Rollinwithambition (Phil Fluet);15-1
7 Rollonhighway (Brett Crawford);8-1
8 Major Escape (Jim Devaux);20-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
1 Olde Broadside (Billy Dobson);6-1
2 Jk Nowornever (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
3 Devisser (Steven Rybka);20-1
4 Killer Thriller (Jay Randall);10-1
5 Lifeonthebeach A (Jim Devaux);7-5
6 Tenacious One A (Larry Stalbaum);12-1
7 Jersey Jim (Dan Cappello Jr);5-1
8 Givenupdreaming (Mark Beckwith);3-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 Twin B Famous (Chris Long);8-1
2 Jericho Willie (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
3 Glass Prince (Jim Devaux);4-1
4 Pantheon Hanover (Billy Dobson);3-1
5 Lucky Times (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
6 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1
7 Mikey Boy (Jay Randall);6-1
8 In The Huddle (Mark Beckwith);9-2
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Brigadoon (Shawn T Gray);9-2
2 Sofer (Phil Fluet);3-1
3 Conman’s Dream (Mark Beckwith);8-1
4 Treasure Mach (Jim Devaux);5-2
5 Reckless Rebel (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1
6 Carolina Magic (Jay Randall);12-1
7 Newbie (Billy Dobson);4-1
8 Simply Susational N (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 I Am The Cowboy (Mark Beckwith);5-2
2 All Music (Steeven Genois);4-1
3 Rockin Panda (Billy Dobson);9-2
4 Dreamzzzz R For U (Shawn T Gray);3-1
5 About The Benjamns (Gerry Mattison);12-1
6 Star Of Terror (Jay Randall);10-1
7 Lodi Machette Man (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1
8 Teo Enteo A (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.
1 Sgt Papa Daddy (Brett Crawford);10-1
2 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);9-2
3 Hudson Phil (Jay Randall);4-1
4 Vasari N (Jim Devaux);3-1
5 Crockets Cullen N (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
6 Betterlatethnnever (Billy Dobson);6-1
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
1 Swellendam (Jim Devaux);12-1
2 Moonshine Kisses (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
3 Rocksapatriot (Shawn T Gray);2-1
4 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);10-1
5 Major Camby (Mark Beckwith);6-1
6 Warrawee Nonsuch (Billy Dobson);8-1
7 Khun Ratha A (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
8 Headlights On (Brian Cross);20-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Bro (Jay Randall);3-1
2 Regal Escape (Brett Crawford);6-1
3 Gibus (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
4 Sweet Deisel (Dan Daley);5-2
5 Nagle (Mark Beckwith);8-1
6 Northern Rein (Claude Huckabone III);15-1
7 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);7-2
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.
1 Sneak On Bye (Mark Beckwith);3-1
2 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);6-1
3 Notabadgame (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
4 Panocchio (Gerry Mattison);4-1
5 Sassy Hanover (Jim Devaux);8-1
6 Chatelroll (Shawn T Gray);5-2
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Scott The Great (Billy Dobson);8-1
2 Maximum Ideal (Brian Cross);20-1
3 Stud Muffin (Steven Rybka);25-1
4 Northern Sportsman (Shawn T Gray);10-1
5 Mister Miami (Claude Huckabone III);6-5
6 Two Fiftyeight N (Jim Devaux);4-1
7 Dramatist (Chris Long);6-1
8 Brad’s Buddy (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.
1 Kiwi Tintin N (Brian Cross);5-1
2 Some Attitude (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
3 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
4 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 Epaulette A (Mark Beckwith);3-1
6 Bettor Notbitter A (Jay Randall);7-2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.