Post Time 12 p.m.
1ST RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
2 Miracle Ace (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
3 Dancin Daisy (Billy Dobson);7-2
4 The Band K (Jay Randall);5-2
5 Sally De Vie (Steven Rybka);15-1
6 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);4-1
7 Mississippi Charm (Jim Devaux);5-1
8 Brenda’s Got It (Mark Beckwith);10-1
2ND RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Rockin Ellie (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
2 Rock The Casbah (Kimelman);5-1
3 Dw’s Hanna (Billy Dobson);8-1
4 Heaven’s Rising (Jim Devaux);7-2
5 Kissesfromheaven (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1
6 Sophie’s Surreal (Phil Fluet);6-1
7 Rockin Roxine (Chris Long);10-1
8 Im On Schedule (Huckabone III);30-1
3RD RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.
1 Cheyenne Deo (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1
2 Candyapple Hanover (Chris Long);10-1
3 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);3-1
4 Under The Bus (Jay Randall);7-2
5 Party Rockin (Jim Devaux);6-1
6 Open Table (Frank Coppola Jr);25-1
7 Marthas Star (Steeven Genois);9-2
8 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);20-1
9 Dov’s Song (Mark Beckwith);8-1
4TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Twin B Halo (Jay Randall);5-2
2 Simone (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-5
3 Grays Slick (Billy Dobson);15-1
4 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Coppola Jr);6-1
5 Blush (Alek Chartrand);8-1
6 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);25-1
7 One Hand Keg Stand (Huckabne III);10-1
8 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Jim Devaux);20-1
5TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Dw’sblissfulthinkn (Coppola Jr);3-1
2 Gottalovemyshadow (Jim Devaux);4-1
3 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);5-2
4 Frenzie (Paul Suchow);8-1
5 Foxy Dame N (Chris Long);10-1
6 Fanticipation (Jay Randall);9-2
7 Tempus Seelster (Billy Dobson);6-1
8 Dustlanemissmolly (Phil Fluet);25-1
6TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Spreester (Jim Devaux);3-1
2 Cherry Bliss (Jay Randall);9-2
3 Sandy Sue (Billy Dobson);5-2
4 Osprey Blue Chip (Brett Crawford);8-1
5 Betterb Chevron N (Mark Beckwith);7-2
7TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Mitchell Hanover (Jay Randall);9-5
2 Aurora’s Action (Billy Dobson);6-5
3 Sweatntears (Jim Devaux);10-1
4 Aileen On You (Michael McGivern);8-1
5 Atomic Mass (Glenn Bailey);30-1
6 Girlslovepearls (Zombick Jr);12-1
7 Bambi (Brian Cross);15-1
8TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,885.
1 Go Sandy Go (Mark Beckwith);5-2
2 Jk Pearls Delight (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
3 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
4 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1
5 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);4-1
6 Wonderful World (Jay Randall);6-1
7 Sweet You (Michael Kimelman);10-1
8 With Wings (Brett Crawford);15-1
9 Ok Jewel (Jim Devaux);9-2
9TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Stella Z Tam (Mark Beckwith);6-1
2 Miss Surreal (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1
3 Xenia Onatopp (Brian Cross);4-1
4 Katie Mae Cancook (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 Best Honey Hanover (Jim Devaux);3-1
6 Lady Elvis (Jay Randall);9-2
7 American Sombrero (Coppola Jr);8-1
10TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Dontteasehim (Evan Hoagland);8-1
2 Darron Hall (Phil Fluet);3-1
3 Aventure (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
4 Quiet Danger (Billy Dobson);6-1
5 Flyhawk Thriller (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1
6 Striking Star (Jim Devaux);10-1
7 Anja (Brian Cross);9-2
11TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Averys Hailstorm (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1
2 Grey Roots (Michael Kimelman);15-1
3 Cornerd Beach (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
4 Queen Cora (Evan Hoagland);20-1
5 Justabitofcharm (Jay Randall);6-5
6 Slow Roll (Brett Crawford);25-1
7 Raven Seelster (Mark Beckwith);8-1
8 Ideal Gemini (Jim Devaux);12-1
