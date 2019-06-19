Post Time 12 p.m.

1ST RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

2 Miracle Ace (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

3 Dancin Daisy (Billy Dobson);7-2

4 The Band K (Jay Randall);5-2

5 Sally De Vie (Steven Rybka);15-1

6 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);4-1

7 Mississippi Charm (Jim Devaux);5-1

8 Brenda’s Got It (Mark Beckwith);10-1

2ND RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Rockin Ellie (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

2 Rock The Casbah (Kimelman);5-1

3 Dw’s Hanna (Billy Dobson);8-1

4 Heaven’s Rising (Jim Devaux);7-2

5 Kissesfromheaven (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

6 Sophie’s Surreal (Phil Fluet);6-1

7 Rockin Roxine (Chris Long);10-1

8 Im On Schedule (Huckabone III);30-1

3RD RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.

1 Cheyenne Deo (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1

2 Candyapple Hanover (Chris Long);10-1

3 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);3-1

4 Under The Bus (Jay Randall);7-2

5 Party Rockin (Jim Devaux);6-1

6 Open Table (Frank Coppola Jr);25-1

7 Marthas Star (Steeven Genois);9-2

8 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);20-1

9 Dov’s Song (Mark Beckwith);8-1

4TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Twin B Halo (Jay Randall);5-2

2 Simone (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-5

3 Grays Slick (Billy Dobson);15-1

4 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Coppola Jr);6-1

5 Blush (Alek Chartrand);8-1

6 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);25-1

7 One Hand Keg Stand (Huckabne III);10-1

8 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Jim Devaux);20-1

5TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Dw’sblissfulthinkn (Coppola Jr);3-1

2 Gottalovemyshadow (Jim Devaux);4-1

3 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);5-2

4 Frenzie (Paul Suchow);8-1

5 Foxy Dame N (Chris Long);10-1

6 Fanticipation (Jay Randall);9-2

7 Tempus Seelster (Billy Dobson);6-1

8 Dustlanemissmolly (Phil Fluet);25-1

6TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Spreester (Jim Devaux);3-1

2 Cherry Bliss (Jay Randall);9-2

3 Sandy Sue (Billy Dobson);5-2

4 Osprey Blue Chip (Brett Crawford);8-1

5 Betterb Chevron N (Mark Beckwith);7-2

7TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Mitchell Hanover (Jay Randall);9-5

2 Aurora’s Action (Billy Dobson);6-5

3 Sweatntears (Jim Devaux);10-1

4 Aileen On You (Michael McGivern);8-1

5 Atomic Mass (Glenn Bailey);30-1

6 Girlslovepearls (Zombick Jr);12-1

7 Bambi (Brian Cross);15-1

8TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,885.

1 Go Sandy Go (Mark Beckwith);5-2

2 Jk Pearls Delight (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

3 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

4 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

5 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);4-1

6 Wonderful World (Jay Randall);6-1

7 Sweet You (Michael Kimelman);10-1

8 With Wings (Brett Crawford);15-1

9 Ok Jewel (Jim Devaux);9-2

9TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Stella Z Tam (Mark Beckwith);6-1

2 Miss Surreal (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1

3 Xenia Onatopp (Brian Cross);4-1

4 Katie Mae Cancook (Billy Dobson);5-2

5 Best Honey Hanover (Jim Devaux);3-1

6 Lady Elvis (Jay Randall);9-2

7 American Sombrero (Coppola Jr);8-1

10TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Dontteasehim (Evan Hoagland);8-1

2 Darron Hall (Phil Fluet);3-1

3 Aventure (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

4 Quiet Danger (Billy Dobson);6-1

5 Flyhawk Thriller (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1

6 Striking Star (Jim Devaux);10-1

7 Anja (Brian Cross);9-2

11TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Averys Hailstorm (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1

2 Grey Roots (Michael Kimelman);15-1

3 Cornerd Beach (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

4 Queen Cora (Evan Hoagland);20-1

5 Justabitofcharm (Jay Randall);6-5

6 Slow Roll (Brett Crawford);25-1

7 Raven Seelster (Mark Beckwith);8-1

8 Ideal Gemini (Jim Devaux);12-1

