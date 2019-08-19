Post time 7:05 p.m.

1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,630.

1 Trendy Kim (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

2 Charismo (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

3 Citizenship (John Stark Jr);10-1

4 North Forty Star (Brian Cross);12-1

5 Royal Lady (Mark Beckwith);5-2

6 Mr Gerrity (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1

7 Aerial Flight (Jim Devaux);5-1

8 Mass Confession (Steeven Genois);25-1

9 Southwind Rich (Chris Long);8-1

2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Piercewave Hanover (J. Derue);6-1

2 I M Fishin (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

3 Justice Jet (Billy Dobson);3-1

4 Mayfair Johnny B (Jay Randall);4-1

5 Mugshots Bro (Jim Devaux);5-2

6 Winter Mint (Alek Chartrand);10-1

7 Royal Surprise (Mark Beckwith);9-2

8 Alex The Great (Brett Crawford);12-1

3RD RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,250.

1 Real World Goal (Jordan Derue);9-2

2 Priest Man (Steeven Genois);8-1

3 Simplyamission (Jim Devaux);12-1

4 Ss Tys Aflyin (Billy Dobson);5-2

5 Living Proof I Am (Phil Fluet);10-1

6 Spark A Dream (Jay Randall);2-1

7 Winbak Noelle (Brett Crawford);6-1

8 The Great Farini (Mark Beckwith);15-1

4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.

1 Grammy Winner (Jay Randall);3-1

2 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);15-1

3 Iamnotlefthanded (F. Coppola Jr);6-1

4 Kennel Buddy (Brett Crawford);10-1

5 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);4-1

6 Jeter’s Way (John Stark Jr);8-1

7 Railee Workable (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1

8 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);20-1

9 Victoria Swan (Billy Dobson);2-1

5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,630.

1 Goddess Ofgoodness (Jim Devaux);3-1

2 Liquorstoreblues (Billy Dobson);5-2

3 Praying Angel (Phil Fluet);8-1

4 Glamdring (Brett Crawford);6-1

5 Handsome Devil (Jay Randall);12-1

6 Jake G’s Champion (Shawn T Gray);7-2

7 Halliama (Alek Chartrand);5-1

8 Signal Hill Qt (Brian Cross);30-1

9 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);20-1

6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);9-2

2 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);10-1

3 Pistols Aspiration (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1

4 Fear (Jim Devaux);5-2

5 Fluff Me Up (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

6 All That Dazzle (Brian Cross);20-1

7 Uncle Leo (Jay Randall);6-1

8 Triumphant’s Chip (S. Genois);15-1

7TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);9-2

2 Gigfy (Gerry Mattison);15-1

3 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);12-1

4 Dw’s Revenge (Mark Beckwith);8-1

5 Cash Me Out (Jim Devaux);2-1

6 Wings Of Royalty (Shawn T Gray);5-2

7 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.

1 Cc Bank (Jay Randall);6-1

2 Alona (Billy Dobson);6-5

3 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

4 J S Peyton (Jordan Derue);4-1

5 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);8-1

6 Full Of Pride (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1

7 Credit List (Jim Devaux);15-1

9TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Natl Guard Hanover (B. Aldrich Jr);5-2

2 Puma Blue Chip (Billy Dobson);5-1

3 Weekend Wit Chucky (Beckwith);10-1

4 Venice (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

5 Hypocrisy (Michael McGivern);15-1

6 Pepin Hanover (Glenn Bailey);25-1

7 Queen For Life (Todd Frocione);7-5

8 O’riley (Mark Whitcroft);30-1

10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.

1 Starlingmoon (Jim Devaux);8-1

2 Entranced (Steeven Genois);4-1

3 Roadshow Star (Alek Chartrand);15-1

4 Noble Warrawee (F. Coppola Jr);5-2

5 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);9-2

6 Blazin Benny (Mark Beckwith);6-1

7 Crazy Ponda (Jay Randall);10-1

8 Dontteasehim (Evan Hoagland);20-1

9 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);3-1

11TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,800.

1 Weekend Wit Bigd (F. Coppola Jr);3-1

2 Keystone Orion (Mark Beckwith);6-1

3 Too Much Man (Brian Cross);4-1

4 Herbie Hammer (Jay Randall);10-1

5 Mr Jesse (Jim Devaux);12-1

6 Bonamassa (Brett Crawford);7-2

7 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);8-1

8 Autumn Estelle (Billy Dobson);15-1

9 New York Chrome (Jordan Derue);9-2

12TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Bradylicious (Brian Cross);4-1

2 Sachiko (Frank Coppola Jr);25-1

3 Insane Chase (Mark Whitcroft);10-1

4 Secretly Flashy (M. McGivern);12-1

5 Zazu As (Chris Long);6-1

6 Grand Man (Jim Devaux);5-1

7 The Magic Number (Billy Dobson);5-2

8 Quadratic Bluechip (G. Mattison);7-2

13TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);7-2

2 Leave Your Mark (Mark Beckwith);3-1

3 Manssive (Billy Dobson);5-2

4 Darron Hall (Brian Cross);9-2

5 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);20-1

6 Flyhawk Thriller (Phil Fluet);6-1

7 Funny Photo (Brett Crawford);15-1

