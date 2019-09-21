First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.
1 Leave Your Mark (Mark Beckwith);10-1
2 Pittstop Emerald (Brian Cross);6-1
3 Grammy Winner (Jay Randall);4-1
4 What A Hunk (Larry Stalbaum);5-1
5 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);9-2
6 Riverofroyalty (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
7 Dions Prayer (Phil Fluet);15-1
8 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);30-1
9 Keystone Orion (Billy Dobson);7-2
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.
1 Hi Ho Steverino (Chris Long);8-1
2 Lear Seelster (Mitchell Cushing);3-1
3 About The Benjamns (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
4 Killer Thriller (Jay Randall);5-2
5 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1
6 Montera (Brett Crawford);4-1
7 Real Kid (Shawn T Gray);9-2
8 Glass Prince (Jim Devaux);15-1
9 Rock Icon (Billy Dobson);6-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,250.
1 Simplyamission (Jim Devaux);10-1
2 Spark A Dream (Jay Randall);2-1
3 Lous Silver Star (Steeven Genois);3-1
4 Winbak Noelle (Brett Crawford);5-1
5 Ss Tys Aflyin (Billy Dobson);4-1
6 Living Proof I Am (Brian Cross);8-1
7 Kapow (Phil Fluet);15-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.
1 Quick Feet (Billy Dobson);5-2
2 Gonna Fly (Brian Cross);3-1
3 Tournament (Mark Beckwith);9-2
4 Aerial Flight (Jim Devaux);6-1
5 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);8-1
6 Weekend Wit Bigd (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
7 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1
8 Awol Hanover (Jay Randall);12-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Aces And Eights (Dan Daley);9-2
2 New York Chrome (Jordan Derue);9-5
3 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);15-1
4 The Royal Poze (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
5 Too Much Man (Jim Devaux);8-1
6 Dynamic Man (Mark Beckwith);12-1
7 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Larry Stalbaum);5-1
8 Justice Jet (Billy Dobson);10-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.
1 Justin Credible (Brett Crawford);6-1
2 Star Of Terror (Mitchell Cushing);7-2
3 Fifth Son (Shawn T Gray);12-1
4 Conman’s Dream (Mark Beckwith);8-1
5 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);10-1
6 Babinga Wood (Phil Fluet);9-2
7 Mikey Boy (Jim Devaux);15-1
8 Blade Seelster (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1
9 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);2-1
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);12-1
2 Uncle Leo (Jay Randall);10-1
3 Piercewave Hanover (Jordan Derue);9-2
4 Jericho (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
5 Dw’s Revenge (Mark Beckwith);5-2
6 Majestic Fire (Brian Cross);6-1
7 Mugshots Bro (Jim Devaux);3-1
8 Cash Me Out (Billy Dobson);4-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.
1 Alona (Billy Dobson);3-1
2 Full Of Pride (Jay Randall);8-1
3 Slieve League (Mark Beckwith);2-1
4 Santini (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
5 Crazyasclassic (Phil Fluet);4-1
6 Credit List (Jim Devaux);6-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 The Royal Harry (Brett Crawford);4-1
2 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);5-2
3 All That Dazzle (John Cross);15-1
4 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);9-2
5 Foundonabeach (Steeven Genois);3-1
6 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);12-1
7 Jeter’s Way (John Stark Jr);8-1
8 Bonamassa (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Victoria Swan (Billy Dobson);5-2
2 Alex The Great (Brett Crawford);9-2
3 All Night Credit (Shawn T Gray);8-1
4 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);4-1
5 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
6 J S Peyton (Jordan Derue);6-1
7 The Cuse Is Loose (Brian Cross);10-1
8 Fear (Jim Devaux);12-1
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 The Great Farini (Jim Devaux);7-5
2 I Am A Summer (Shawn T Gray);6-1
3 Gypsy Rain (Brett Crawford);8-1
4 Signal Hill Qt (Henry Westbrook III);12-1
5 Genetic Marker (Jay Randall);9-2
6 College Krystal (Brian Cross);3-1
7 Venice (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1
8 Pepin Hanover (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1
12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Mylastdime (Shawn T Gray);7-2
2 Scott The Great (Billy Dobson);12-1
3 Wood Hunter (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
4 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);7-5
5 Sb Angelindisguise (Mark Beckwith);9-2
6 Lyons Beachboy (Mitchell Cushing);10-1
7 Gibus (Brett Crawford);25-1
13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.
1 Grandpa Erv (Phil Fluet);15-1
2 Blazin Benny (Mark Beckwith);7-5
3 Alvarez (Jay Randall);5-1
4 North Forty Star (Brian Cross);10-1
5 Cash Now (Steeven Genois);25-1
6 Aventure (Tony Ciuffetelli);7-2
7 Funny Photo (Brett Crawford);12-1
8 The Lindy Treaty (Jim Devaux);8-1
9 Roadshow Star (Alek Chartrand);20-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.