First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.

1 Leave Your Mark (Mark Beckwith);10-1

2 Pittstop Emerald (Brian Cross);6-1

3 Grammy Winner (Jay Randall);4-1

4 What A Hunk (Larry Stalbaum);5-1

5 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);9-2

6 Riverofroyalty (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

7 Dions Prayer (Phil Fluet);15-1

8 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);30-1

9 Keystone Orion (Billy Dobson);7-2

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.

1 Hi Ho Steverino (Chris Long);8-1

2 Lear Seelster (Mitchell Cushing);3-1

3 About The Benjamns (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

4 Killer Thriller (Jay Randall);5-2

5 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

6 Montera (Brett Crawford);4-1

7 Real Kid (Shawn T Gray);9-2

8 Glass Prince (Jim Devaux);15-1

9 Rock Icon (Billy Dobson);6-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,250.

1 Simplyamission (Jim Devaux);10-1

2 Spark A Dream (Jay Randall);2-1

3 Lous Silver Star (Steeven Genois);3-1

4 Winbak Noelle (Brett Crawford);5-1

5 Ss Tys Aflyin (Billy Dobson);4-1

6 Living Proof I Am (Brian Cross);8-1

7 Kapow (Phil Fluet);15-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.

1 Quick Feet (Billy Dobson);5-2

2 Gonna Fly (Brian Cross);3-1

3 Tournament (Mark Beckwith);9-2

4 Aerial Flight (Jim Devaux);6-1

5 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);8-1

6 Weekend Wit Bigd (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

7 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

8 Awol Hanover (Jay Randall);12-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Aces And Eights (Dan Daley);9-2

2 New York Chrome (Jordan Derue);9-5

3 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);15-1

4 The Royal Poze (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

5 Too Much Man (Jim Devaux);8-1

6 Dynamic Man (Mark Beckwith);12-1

7 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Larry Stalbaum);5-1

8 Justice Jet (Billy Dobson);10-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.

1 Justin Credible (Brett Crawford);6-1

2 Star Of Terror (Mitchell Cushing);7-2

3 Fifth Son (Shawn T Gray);12-1

4 Conman’s Dream (Mark Beckwith);8-1

5 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);10-1

6 Babinga Wood (Phil Fluet);9-2

7 Mikey Boy (Jim Devaux);15-1

8 Blade Seelster (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1

9 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);2-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);12-1

2 Uncle Leo (Jay Randall);10-1

3 Piercewave Hanover (Jordan Derue);9-2

4 Jericho (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

5 Dw’s Revenge (Mark Beckwith);5-2

6 Majestic Fire (Brian Cross);6-1

7 Mugshots Bro (Jim Devaux);3-1

8 Cash Me Out (Billy Dobson);4-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.

1 Alona (Billy Dobson);3-1

2 Full Of Pride (Jay Randall);8-1

3 Slieve League (Mark Beckwith);2-1

4 Santini (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

5 Crazyasclassic (Phil Fluet);4-1

6 Credit List (Jim Devaux);6-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 The Royal Harry (Brett Crawford);4-1

2 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);5-2

3 All That Dazzle (John Cross);15-1

4 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);9-2

5 Foundonabeach (Steeven Genois);3-1

6 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);12-1

7 Jeter’s Way (John Stark Jr);8-1

8 Bonamassa (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Victoria Swan (Billy Dobson);5-2

2 Alex The Great (Brett Crawford);9-2

3 All Night Credit (Shawn T Gray);8-1

4 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);4-1

5 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

6 J S Peyton (Jordan Derue);6-1

7 The Cuse Is Loose (Brian Cross);10-1

8 Fear (Jim Devaux);12-1

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 The Great Farini (Jim Devaux);7-5

2 I Am A Summer (Shawn T Gray);6-1

3 Gypsy Rain (Brett Crawford);8-1

4 Signal Hill Qt (Henry Westbrook III);12-1

5 Genetic Marker (Jay Randall);9-2

6 College Krystal (Brian Cross);3-1

7 Venice (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1

8 Pepin Hanover (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1

12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Mylastdime (Shawn T Gray);7-2

2 Scott The Great (Billy Dobson);12-1

3 Wood Hunter (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

4 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);7-5

5 Sb Angelindisguise (Mark Beckwith);9-2

6 Lyons Beachboy (Mitchell Cushing);10-1

7 Gibus (Brett Crawford);25-1

13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.

1 Grandpa Erv (Phil Fluet);15-1

2 Blazin Benny (Mark Beckwith);7-5

3 Alvarez (Jay Randall);5-1

4 North Forty Star (Brian Cross);10-1

5 Cash Now (Steeven Genois);25-1

6 Aventure (Tony Ciuffetelli);7-2

7 Funny Photo (Brett Crawford);12-1

8 The Lindy Treaty (Jim Devaux);8-1

9 Roadshow Star (Alek Chartrand);20-1

