Post Time 12 p.m.

1ST RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.

1 Dw’sblissfulthinkn (Mark Beckwith);2-1

2 Gimmesomeroom (Ben McNeil);6-1

3 Daily Sports (Chris Long);3-1

4 Little Liza Jane (Brett Crawford);25-1

5 I Got The Boy (Steven Rybka);12-1

6 Antiguan Art (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

7 Wonderful World (Jay Randall);9-2

8 Coromandel (Billy Dobson);20-1

9 Dixieland Classic (Jim Devaux);8-1

2ND RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,420.

1 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Chris Long);4-1

2 Mccovey Cove N (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

3 Our Els Dream N (Billy Dobson);5-2

4 Hope Hotspur (Ben Mcneil);12-1

5 Rockin Desire (Jay Randall);8-1

6 Myeyesadoreya N (Jim Devaux);6-1

7 The Bay Front (Phil Fluet);7-2

8 A Oliveinmymartini (Mark Beckwith);5-1

9 Awake My Soul (Brett Crawford);15-1

3RD RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,560.

1 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);7-2

2 Amazing Amanda (Billy Dobson);12-1

3 Miss Real Ideal (Chuck Connor Jr);15-1

4 Best Honey Hanover (Beckwith);7-5

5 Sunshine Inn (Steven Rybka);6-1

6 Delightful Trysta (Phil Fluet);9-2

7 Y C Easy (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

8 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);20-1

9 Mightyoaks Katara (Jay Randall);10-1

4TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Muscle N Beauty (Chuck Connor Jr);6-5

2 Hika’s Queen (Jay Randall);4-1

3 Maureen’s Nitemare (Crawford);12-1

4 Seven Chapters (Mark Beckwith);6-1

5 Sargent Pickel (Jim Devaux);20-1

6 Touche’ Away (Mark Whitcroft);15-1

7 Nora Elizabeth (Michael Mc Givern);25-1

8 Quiet Heiress (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1

5TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Check Mach (Jim Devaux);5-2

2 Glamorgal (Phil Fluet);3-1

3 Under The Bus (Jay Randall);8-1

4 Culinary Delight N (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

5 Frenzie (John Stark Jr);9-2

6 Sally De Vie (Mark Beckwith);10-1

7 Lean On Who (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

8 Twist Of Fate (Billy Dobson);12-1

6TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.

1 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);9-2

2 Hilaria (Brett Crawford);10-1

3 Miss Irish Rose A (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

4 Bontz N (Jim Devaux);7-2

5 Dibaba N (Billy Dobson);6-5

7TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Maggnifispin (Chris Long);6-5

2 Trussed Up Trudy (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

3 I’m Over The Enjen (Phil Fluet);7-2

4 Kissesfromheaven (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1

5 Bluewater Beach (Mark Beckwith);5-1

6 More More More (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

7 Unapologetically (Jim Devaux);10-1

8 Broncos Sena (Steeven Genois);25-1

8TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Tiger’s Sue (Jay Randall);4-1

2 Gina Grace N (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

3 Poppy Drayton N (Billy Dobson);9-2

4 Pretty Image (Phil Fluet);6-1

5 Surreal Feeling (Chris Long);12-1

6 Barynya A (Brett Crawford);10-1

7 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1

8 Bye Bye Felicia (Mark Beckwith);8-1

9 Spreester (Jim Devaux);5-2

9TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 One Hand Keg Stand (Jay Randall);15-1

2 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1

3 Betabcool N (Billy Dobson);7-5

4 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Coppola Jr);8-1

5 Jericho Diva (Larry Stalbaum);7-2

6 Mach Of Shame (Mark Beckwith);10-1

7 Surreality (Brett Crawford);25-1

8 Lk’s Nancy Lee (Jim Devaux);12-1

10TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

2 Quick Trot (Jay Randall);5-1

3 Aberdeen Seelster (Mark Beckwith);3-1

4 Lune Bleu (Jim Devaux);7-2

5 Tenwillgetutwenty (Brett Crawford);15-1

6 Excelant Chance (Larry Stalbaum);20-1

7 Marthas Star (Billy Dobson);10-1

8 Mistress Angelina (Chris Long);8-1

