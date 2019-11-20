Post Time 12 p.m.
1ST RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.
1 Dw’sblissfulthinkn (Mark Beckwith);2-1
2 Gimmesomeroom (Ben McNeil);6-1
3 Daily Sports (Chris Long);3-1
4 Little Liza Jane (Brett Crawford);25-1
5 I Got The Boy (Steven Rybka);12-1
6 Antiguan Art (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1
7 Wonderful World (Jay Randall);9-2
8 Coromandel (Billy Dobson);20-1
9 Dixieland Classic (Jim Devaux);8-1
2ND RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,420.
1 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Chris Long);4-1
2 Mccovey Cove N (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
3 Our Els Dream N (Billy Dobson);5-2
4 Hope Hotspur (Ben Mcneil);12-1
5 Rockin Desire (Jay Randall);8-1
6 Myeyesadoreya N (Jim Devaux);6-1
7 The Bay Front (Phil Fluet);7-2
8 A Oliveinmymartini (Mark Beckwith);5-1
9 Awake My Soul (Brett Crawford);15-1
3RD RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,560.
1 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);7-2
2 Amazing Amanda (Billy Dobson);12-1
3 Miss Real Ideal (Chuck Connor Jr);15-1
4 Best Honey Hanover (Beckwith);7-5
5 Sunshine Inn (Steven Rybka);6-1
6 Delightful Trysta (Phil Fluet);9-2
7 Y C Easy (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
8 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);20-1
9 Mightyoaks Katara (Jay Randall);10-1
4TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Muscle N Beauty (Chuck Connor Jr);6-5
2 Hika’s Queen (Jay Randall);4-1
3 Maureen’s Nitemare (Crawford);12-1
4 Seven Chapters (Mark Beckwith);6-1
5 Sargent Pickel (Jim Devaux);20-1
6 Touche’ Away (Mark Whitcroft);15-1
7 Nora Elizabeth (Michael Mc Givern);25-1
8 Quiet Heiress (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1
5TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Check Mach (Jim Devaux);5-2
2 Glamorgal (Phil Fluet);3-1
3 Under The Bus (Jay Randall);8-1
4 Culinary Delight N (Larry Stalbaum);4-1
5 Frenzie (John Stark Jr);9-2
6 Sally De Vie (Mark Beckwith);10-1
7 Lean On Who (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
8 Twist Of Fate (Billy Dobson);12-1
6TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.
1 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);9-2
2 Hilaria (Brett Crawford);10-1
3 Miss Irish Rose A (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
4 Bontz N (Jim Devaux);7-2
5 Dibaba N (Billy Dobson);6-5
7TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 Maggnifispin (Chris Long);6-5
2 Trussed Up Trudy (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
3 I’m Over The Enjen (Phil Fluet);7-2
4 Kissesfromheaven (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1
5 Bluewater Beach (Mark Beckwith);5-1
6 More More More (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
7 Unapologetically (Jim Devaux);10-1
8 Broncos Sena (Steeven Genois);25-1
8TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Tiger’s Sue (Jay Randall);4-1
2 Gina Grace N (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
3 Poppy Drayton N (Billy Dobson);9-2
4 Pretty Image (Phil Fluet);6-1
5 Surreal Feeling (Chris Long);12-1
6 Barynya A (Brett Crawford);10-1
7 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1
8 Bye Bye Felicia (Mark Beckwith);8-1
9 Spreester (Jim Devaux);5-2
9TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 One Hand Keg Stand (Jay Randall);15-1
2 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1
3 Betabcool N (Billy Dobson);7-5
4 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Coppola Jr);8-1
5 Jericho Diva (Larry Stalbaum);7-2
6 Mach Of Shame (Mark Beckwith);10-1
7 Surreality (Brett Crawford);25-1
8 Lk’s Nancy Lee (Jim Devaux);12-1
10TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
2 Quick Trot (Jay Randall);5-1
3 Aberdeen Seelster (Mark Beckwith);3-1
4 Lune Bleu (Jim Devaux);7-2
5 Tenwillgetutwenty (Brett Crawford);15-1
6 Excelant Chance (Larry Stalbaum);20-1
7 Marthas Star (Billy Dobson);10-1
8 Mistress Angelina (Chris Long);8-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.