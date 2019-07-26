Post Time 7:05 p.m.

1ST RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Foundonabeach (Steeven Genois);4-1

2 Manssive (Billy Dobson);3-1

3 Autumn Estelle (Jay Randall);7-2

4 Keystone Orion (Mark Beckwith);8-1

5 Dions Prayer (Brian Cross);9-2

6 Golden Tate (Jim Devaux);6-1

7 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

8 The Royal Harry (Brett Crawford);10-1

2ND RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.

1 Delightful Joe (Jay Randall);8-1

2 Montera (Brett Crawford);25-1

3 Sofer (Shawn T Gray);20-1

4 Fashion Bythebeach (Beckwith);3-1

5 Deetzy (Billy Dobson);8-5

6 Babes Dig Me (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2

7 Jersey Jim (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

8 Kiwi Tintin N (Jim Devaux);10-1

9 Rock On Moe (Brian Cross);12-1

3RD RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Nitro Glistening (Brett Crawford);3-1

2 Pan Street Usa (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

3 Yamaka (Gerry Mattison);10-1

4 Rockin Panda (Mark Beckwith);6-1

5 Cindy’s Party Boy (Jay Randall);5-2

6 Howmacsblackjack (Jim Devaux);4-1

7 Babinga Wood (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1

4TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Mach My Point (Jim Devaux);5-2

2 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);4-1

3 Top Of The Mark (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

4 Village Jackson (Jay Randall);8-1

5 About The Benjamns (Genois);20-1

6 Cool Jack (Mark Beckwith);3-1

7 Obo Hanover (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2

5TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Swellendam (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1

2 Rocksapatriot (Shawn T Gray);7-2

3 Lear Seelster (Jay Randall);8-1

4 Nerve Of Steel N (Jim Devaux);5-2

5 Northern Rebel (Billy Dobson);3-1

6 Real Kid (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1

7 Headlights On (Brian Cross);15-1

6TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Devisser (Steven Rybka);5-2

2 Carolina Magic (Steeven Genois);9-2

3 Sassy Hanover (Billy Dobson);3-1

4 Hot Tip (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1

5 Hi Ho Steverino (Jim Devaux);4-1

6 Tomitta Bayama (Mark Beckwith);6-1

7 Major Camby (Jay Randall);8-1

7TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Solid Asa Rock A (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

2 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);10-1

3 Lockton Luck A (Mark Beckwith);12-1

4 Starznheaven (Shawn T Gray);9-2

5 Beach Boogie (Billy Dobson);3-1

6 Hudson Phil (Jay Randall);6-5

8TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,800.

1 Justin Credible (Brett Crawford);7-2

2 Jk Nowornever (Jay Randall);8-1

3 Fifth Son (Mark Beckwith);15-1

4 Sb Angelindisguise (Steeven Genois);5-1

5 Chatelroll (Shawn T Gray);5-2

6 Wood Hunter (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

7 Statement (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1

8 Abba Official (Billy Dobson);12-1

9 Pantheon Hanover (Jim Devaux);9-2

9TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Mylastdime (Shawn T Gray);6-5

2 Mikey Boy (Jay Randall);4-1

3 Disorder (Mark Beckwith);12-1

4 Mavericks Luck (Brett Crawford);15-1

5 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

6 Ashley’s Husband (Billy Dobson);6-1

10TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Rock N Tony (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

2 Givenupdreaming (Mark Beckwith);5-2

3 J Js Delivery (Shawn T Gray);9-2

4 Killer Thriller (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

5 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);4-1

6 In The Huddle (Steeven Genois);10-1

7 Saulsbrook Deputy (Jim Devaux);6-1

8 Bet On Brett (Billy Dobson);8-1

