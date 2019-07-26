Post Time 7:05 p.m.
1ST RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Foundonabeach (Steeven Genois);4-1
2 Manssive (Billy Dobson);3-1
3 Autumn Estelle (Jay Randall);7-2
4 Keystone Orion (Mark Beckwith);8-1
5 Dions Prayer (Brian Cross);9-2
6 Golden Tate (Jim Devaux);6-1
7 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1
8 The Royal Harry (Brett Crawford);10-1
2ND RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.
1 Delightful Joe (Jay Randall);8-1
2 Montera (Brett Crawford);25-1
3 Sofer (Shawn T Gray);20-1
4 Fashion Bythebeach (Beckwith);3-1
5 Deetzy (Billy Dobson);8-5
6 Babes Dig Me (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2
7 Jersey Jim (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
8 Kiwi Tintin N (Jim Devaux);10-1
9 Rock On Moe (Brian Cross);12-1
3RD RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Nitro Glistening (Brett Crawford);3-1
2 Pan Street Usa (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
3 Yamaka (Gerry Mattison);10-1
4 Rockin Panda (Mark Beckwith);6-1
5 Cindy’s Party Boy (Jay Randall);5-2
6 Howmacsblackjack (Jim Devaux);4-1
7 Babinga Wood (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1
4TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Mach My Point (Jim Devaux);5-2
2 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);4-1
3 Top Of The Mark (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
4 Village Jackson (Jay Randall);8-1
5 About The Benjamns (Genois);20-1
6 Cool Jack (Mark Beckwith);3-1
7 Obo Hanover (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2
5TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Swellendam (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1
2 Rocksapatriot (Shawn T Gray);7-2
3 Lear Seelster (Jay Randall);8-1
4 Nerve Of Steel N (Jim Devaux);5-2
5 Northern Rebel (Billy Dobson);3-1
6 Real Kid (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1
7 Headlights On (Brian Cross);15-1
6TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Devisser (Steven Rybka);5-2
2 Carolina Magic (Steeven Genois);9-2
3 Sassy Hanover (Billy Dobson);3-1
4 Hot Tip (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1
5 Hi Ho Steverino (Jim Devaux);4-1
6 Tomitta Bayama (Mark Beckwith);6-1
7 Major Camby (Jay Randall);8-1
7TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Solid Asa Rock A (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
2 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);10-1
3 Lockton Luck A (Mark Beckwith);12-1
4 Starznheaven (Shawn T Gray);9-2
5 Beach Boogie (Billy Dobson);3-1
6 Hudson Phil (Jay Randall);6-5
8TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,800.
1 Justin Credible (Brett Crawford);7-2
2 Jk Nowornever (Jay Randall);8-1
3 Fifth Son (Mark Beckwith);15-1
4 Sb Angelindisguise (Steeven Genois);5-1
5 Chatelroll (Shawn T Gray);5-2
6 Wood Hunter (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
7 Statement (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1
8 Abba Official (Billy Dobson);12-1
9 Pantheon Hanover (Jim Devaux);9-2
9TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Mylastdime (Shawn T Gray);6-5
2 Mikey Boy (Jay Randall);4-1
3 Disorder (Mark Beckwith);12-1
4 Mavericks Luck (Brett Crawford);15-1
5 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1
6 Ashley’s Husband (Billy Dobson);6-1
10TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Rock N Tony (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1
2 Givenupdreaming (Mark Beckwith);5-2
3 J Js Delivery (Shawn T Gray);9-2
4 Killer Thriller (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
5 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);4-1
6 In The Huddle (Steeven Genois);10-1
7 Saulsbrook Deputy (Jim Devaux);6-1
8 Bet On Brett (Billy Dobson);8-1
