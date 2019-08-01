First post: 7:05 p.m.
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Darron Hall (Dan Cappello Jr);5-2
2 Flyhawk Thriller (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1
3 Dontteasehim (Evan Hoagland);6-1
4 Leave Your Mark (Jay Randall);3-1
5 Traverse Seelster (Steeven Genois);9-2
6 Grandpa Erv (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
7 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);20-1
8 Felona (Bruce Mattison);25-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Marthas Star (Jim Devaux);5-2
2 Mississippi Charm (Mark Beckwith);4-1
3 Amazing Amanda (Jay Randall);12-1
4 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Brian Cross);3-1
5 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
6 Katie Mae Cancook (Billy Dobson);6-1
7 Miracle Ace (Steeven Genois);8-1
8 Love Over Gold (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Windsun Brooklyn (Billy Dobson);5-2
2 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
3 Duck Duck Dragon (Phil Fluet);8-1
4 Acefortyfouramanda (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1
5 Uf Lana Rae (Jay Randall);10-1
6 Lyons Hedgeabet (Jordan Derue);2-1
7 Osprey Blue Chip (Brett Crawford);9-2
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.
1 Media Queen N (Mark Beckwith);3-1
2 With Wings (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
3 Frenzie (Paul Suchow);9-2
4 Ok Jewel (Jim Devaux);5-2
5 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1
6 Velocity Layla (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
7 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);12-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Maximum Desire (Brian Cross);4-1
2 Ginger’s Bid (Zackary Gray);10-1
3 Rolling Spree (Jim Devaux);12-1
4 Cold Brew (Steeven Genois);7-2
5 Id Wanna Beme Too (Jay Randall);9-2
6 Glory Ghost (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1
7 Maggnifispin (Mark Beckwith);3-1
8 Best Choice (Billy Dobson);5-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Bye Bye Felicia (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1
2 Spreester (Jim Devaux);6-1
3 Eclipse Me N (Billy Dobson);8-5
4 Kaitlyn N (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
5 Betterb Chevron N (Mark Beckwith);5-2
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Best Honey Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
2 Lady Elvis (Jay Randall);12-1
3 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);8-1
4 Y C Easy (Steeven Genois);9-2
5 Fargo Hanover (Shawn T Gray);2-1
6 Tenwillgetutwenty (Bruce Aldrich Jr);25-1
7 Brenda’s Got It (Mark Beckwith);6-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Mccovey Cove N (Mark Beckwith);6-1
2 Queen Elsa (Steeven Genois);9-2
3 Come Get The Cash (Jay Randall);5-2
4 Robyn Camden (Billy Dobson);8-5
5 Wonderful World (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1
6 Dustlanemissmolly (Phil Fluet);12-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Queen Cora (Evan Hoagland);8-1
2 Grey Roots (Billy Dobson);5-1
3 Cornerd Beach (Jim Devaux);4-1
4 Saintsbury Lass (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
5 Aberdeen Seelster (Mark Beckwith);2-1
6 Weallgottrumped (Jay Randall);6-1
7 Sheezshirlyabeauty (Phil Fluet);15-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
2 Barynya A (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-1
3 Pasultimatedelite N (Jay Randall);9-2
4 Tempus Seelster (Jim Devaux);7-2
5 Foxy Dame N (Chris Long);10-1
6 Itty Bitty (Billy Dobson);5-2
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Cheap Thrills (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2
2 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);12-1
3 Talbot Chanel (Brett Crawford);5-1
4 Better Said (Billy Dobson);7-2
5 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);8-1
6 Party Rockin (Jim Devaux);6-1
7 Mistress Angelina (Mark Beckwith);5-2
