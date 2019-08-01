First post: 7:05 p.m.

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Darron Hall (Dan Cappello Jr);5-2

2 Flyhawk Thriller (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1

3 Dontteasehim (Evan Hoagland);6-1

4 Leave Your Mark (Jay Randall);3-1

5 Traverse Seelster (Steeven Genois);9-2

6 Grandpa Erv (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

7 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);20-1

8 Felona (Bruce Mattison);25-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Marthas Star (Jim Devaux);5-2

2 Mississippi Charm (Mark Beckwith);4-1

3 Amazing Amanda (Jay Randall);12-1

4 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Brian Cross);3-1

5 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

6 Katie Mae Cancook (Billy Dobson);6-1

7 Miracle Ace (Steeven Genois);8-1

8 Love Over Gold (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Windsun Brooklyn (Billy Dobson);5-2

2 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

3 Duck Duck Dragon (Phil Fluet);8-1

4 Acefortyfouramanda (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1

5 Uf Lana Rae (Jay Randall);10-1

6 Lyons Hedgeabet (Jordan Derue);2-1

7 Osprey Blue Chip (Brett Crawford);9-2

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.

1 Media Queen N (Mark Beckwith);3-1

2 With Wings (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

3 Frenzie (Paul Suchow);9-2

4 Ok Jewel (Jim Devaux);5-2

5 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1

6 Velocity Layla (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

7 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);12-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Maximum Desire (Brian Cross);4-1

2 Ginger’s Bid (Zackary Gray);10-1

3 Rolling Spree (Jim Devaux);12-1

4 Cold Brew (Steeven Genois);7-2

5 Id Wanna Beme Too (Jay Randall);9-2

6 Glory Ghost (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1

7 Maggnifispin (Mark Beckwith);3-1

8 Best Choice (Billy Dobson);5-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Bye Bye Felicia (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1

2 Spreester (Jim Devaux);6-1

3 Eclipse Me N (Billy Dobson);8-5

4 Kaitlyn N (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

5 Betterb Chevron N (Mark Beckwith);5-2

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Best Honey Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

2 Lady Elvis (Jay Randall);12-1

3 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);8-1

4 Y C Easy (Steeven Genois);9-2

5 Fargo Hanover (Shawn T Gray);2-1

6 Tenwillgetutwenty (Bruce Aldrich Jr);25-1

7 Brenda’s Got It (Mark Beckwith);6-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Mccovey Cove N (Mark Beckwith);6-1

2 Queen Elsa (Steeven Genois);9-2

3 Come Get The Cash (Jay Randall);5-2

4 Robyn Camden (Billy Dobson);8-5

5 Wonderful World (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1

6 Dustlanemissmolly (Phil Fluet);12-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Queen Cora (Evan Hoagland);8-1

2 Grey Roots (Billy Dobson);5-1

3 Cornerd Beach (Jim Devaux);4-1

4 Saintsbury Lass (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

5 Aberdeen Seelster (Mark Beckwith);2-1

6 Weallgottrumped (Jay Randall);6-1

7 Sheezshirlyabeauty (Phil Fluet);15-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

2 Barynya A (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-1

3 Pasultimatedelite N (Jay Randall);9-2

4 Tempus Seelster (Jim Devaux);7-2

5 Foxy Dame N (Chris Long);10-1

6 Itty Bitty (Billy Dobson);5-2

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Cheap Thrills (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2

2 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);12-1

3 Talbot Chanel (Brett Crawford);5-1

4 Better Said (Billy Dobson);7-2

5 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);8-1

6 Party Rockin (Jim Devaux);6-1

7 Mistress Angelina (Mark Beckwith);5-2

