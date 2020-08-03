You have permission to edit this article.
Saratoga Harness Entries
First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.

1 Maximum Desire (Brett Crawford);6-1

2 Skyway Leda (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

3 Lady Limelight (Shawn T Gray);5-2

4 Luck B Mine (Mitchell Cushing);4-1

5 Gracie Lane (John Macdonald);3-1

6 Xenia Onatopp (Brian Cross);9-2

7 Ideal Kattimon (Jim Devaux);12-1

8 Calswickeddream (Billy Dobson);25-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,550.

1 Two Fiftyeight N (Jim Devaux);9-2

2 Energyzone Hanover (Billy Dobson);3-1

3 Stonebridge Mach (Mitchell Cushing);6-1

4 Nagle (Dan Cappello Jr);5-2

5 Stud Muffin (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

6 Brad’s Buddy (Phil Fluet);15-1

7 Record Year (Shawn T Gray);4-1

8 Rollinwithambition (Brett Crawford);12-1

9 Statement (Jay Randall);8-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $2,500.

1 Mistress Angelina (Jim Devaux);8-1

2 American Sombrero (Brett Crawford);7-2

3 Our Els Dream N (Billy Dobson);10-1

4 Grays Slick (Brian Cross);20-1

5 Jk Kissntell (Joseph Chindano Jr);5-2

6 Excelant Chance (Jay Randall);9-2

7 Amazing Amanda (Phil Fluet);6-1

8 Some Fancy Beach (Mitchell Cushing);4-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,400.

1 Hired Hand (Joseph Chindano Jr);12-1

2 Sociable (Mitchell Cushing);6-5

3 Jack Rock (Billy Dobson);7-2

4 Stickemup Pickemup (John Macdonald);8-1

5 Downbythebeachside (Larry Stalbaum);20-1

6 Chrysagon (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1

7 Sheriff Major (Shawn T Gray);9-2

8 Guide Master (Bruce Mattison);30-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,300.

1 Brookdale Bruiser (John Macdonald);7-2

2 Lodi Machette Man (Jay Randall);10-1

3 Cool Jack (Billy Dobson);7-5

4 Let’s Foal Around (Mitchell Cushing);5-1

5 Rockaholic (Evan Hoagland);15-1

6 Teo Enteo A (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

7 Rural Art (Samuel King);12-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.

1 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);9-2

2 Marthas Star (Billy Dobson);6-1

3 Daily Sports (Mitchell Cushing);7-2

4 Under The Bus (Jay Randall);8-1

5 Book The Bet (Steven Rybka);10-1

6 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);3-1

7 Sheeza Shark N (Shawn T Gray);4-1

8 Wynnfrith (Phil Fluet);12-1

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,800.

1 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);6-1

2 Kiwi Tintin N (Billy Dobson);3-1

3 No Ordinary Man (Phil Fluet);8-5

4 Headlights On (Brian Cross);10-1

5 Juxlivin My Dream (Mitchell Cushing);12-1

6 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

7 Conman’s Dream (Samuel King);25-1

8 Rock N Tony (Shawn T Gray);15-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,550.

1 Onspeed N (Alek Chartrand);5-2

2 Trussed Up Trudy (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

3 Major Maid (Joseph Chindano Jr);20-1

4 Cruisin Camnation (Billy Dobson);6-1

5 Jumping Jillybean (Shawn T Gray);9-2

6 Best Honey Hanover (Mitchell Cushing);2-1

7 Cash Crazy Express (John Stark Jr);15-1

8 Hereslooknatyou N (Jim Devaux);8-1

9 Sunshine Inn (Steven Rybka);12-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $2,500.

1 Jk Nowornever (Jay Randall);7-2

2 Mavericks Luck (John Stark Jr);6-1

3 Upfront Lorne (Mitchell Cushing);3-1

4 Rocknroll Delight (Brett Crawford);4-1

5 About The Benjamns (Alek Chartrand);15-1

6 This Or That (Jim Devaux);9-2

7 Bankin On Bomb (John Lister);10-1

8 On The Big Swing (Billy Dobson);12-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,800.

1 All Speed Rising (Brian Cross);4-1

2 Eden Paige N (Billy Dobson);3-1

3 Audrey Anna (Jay Randall);8-1

4 Pasultimatedelite N (Shawn T Gray);5-2

5 Frenzie (John Stark Jr);12-1

6 Aberdeen Seelster (Mitchell Cushing);9-2

7 Culinary Delight N (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

8 Spreester (Jim Devaux);6-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.

1 Smooth As Whiskey (Brian Cross);8-1

2 No Hablo Ingles (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

3 Notwithoutafight (John Macdonald);5-2

4 Georgereallyrocks (Jim Devaux);4-1

5 Hope For Heaven (Billy Dobson);9-2

6 Major Escape (Mitchell Cushing);3-1

7 Cache All The Way (Shawn T Gray);6-1

12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $2,675.

1 Brimfield (Jay Randall);6-1

2 Galows Nightmare (Phil Fluet);20-1

3 Pantheon Hanover (Jim Devaux);9-2

4 Jus Chillin It (Billy Dobson);2-1

5 Feel The Need A (Larry Stalbaum);7-2

6 Babinga Wood (Brett Crawford);8-1

7 Wyn (Mitchell Cushing);10-1

8 Shooter Mcgavin (Shawn T Gray);15-1

9 Gibus (Brian Cross);12-1

13TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.

1 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Brett Crawford);7-2

2 West Liberty (Billy Dobson);9-2

3 Jericho Diva (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

4 Pancakes (Mitchell Cushing);4-1

5 Moonshinecharleigh (Phil Fluet);5-1

6 Wonderful World (Jay Randall);8-1

7 With Wings (Brian Cross);15-1

8 Fox Valley Hotcake (Jim Devaux);25-1

