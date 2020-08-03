Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.
1 Maximum Desire (Brett Crawford);6-1
2 Skyway Leda (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
3 Lady Limelight (Shawn T Gray);5-2
4 Luck B Mine (Mitchell Cushing);4-1
5 Gracie Lane (John Macdonald);3-1
6 Xenia Onatopp (Brian Cross);9-2
7 Ideal Kattimon (Jim Devaux);12-1
8 Calswickeddream (Billy Dobson);25-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,550.
1 Two Fiftyeight N (Jim Devaux);9-2
2 Energyzone Hanover (Billy Dobson);3-1
3 Stonebridge Mach (Mitchell Cushing);6-1
4 Nagle (Dan Cappello Jr);5-2
5 Stud Muffin (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
6 Brad’s Buddy (Phil Fluet);15-1
7 Record Year (Shawn T Gray);4-1
8 Rollinwithambition (Brett Crawford);12-1
9 Statement (Jay Randall);8-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $2,500.
1 Mistress Angelina (Jim Devaux);8-1
2 American Sombrero (Brett Crawford);7-2
3 Our Els Dream N (Billy Dobson);10-1
4 Grays Slick (Brian Cross);20-1
5 Jk Kissntell (Joseph Chindano Jr);5-2
6 Excelant Chance (Jay Randall);9-2
7 Amazing Amanda (Phil Fluet);6-1
8 Some Fancy Beach (Mitchell Cushing);4-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,400.
1 Hired Hand (Joseph Chindano Jr);12-1
2 Sociable (Mitchell Cushing);6-5
3 Jack Rock (Billy Dobson);7-2
4 Stickemup Pickemup (John Macdonald);8-1
5 Downbythebeachside (Larry Stalbaum);20-1
6 Chrysagon (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1
7 Sheriff Major (Shawn T Gray);9-2
8 Guide Master (Bruce Mattison);30-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,300.
1 Brookdale Bruiser (John Macdonald);7-2
2 Lodi Machette Man (Jay Randall);10-1
3 Cool Jack (Billy Dobson);7-5
4 Let’s Foal Around (Mitchell Cushing);5-1
5 Rockaholic (Evan Hoagland);15-1
6 Teo Enteo A (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
7 Rural Art (Samuel King);12-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.
1 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);9-2
2 Marthas Star (Billy Dobson);6-1
3 Daily Sports (Mitchell Cushing);7-2
4 Under The Bus (Jay Randall);8-1
5 Book The Bet (Steven Rybka);10-1
6 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);3-1
7 Sheeza Shark N (Shawn T Gray);4-1
8 Wynnfrith (Phil Fluet);12-1
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,800.
1 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);6-1
2 Kiwi Tintin N (Billy Dobson);3-1
3 No Ordinary Man (Phil Fluet);8-5
4 Headlights On (Brian Cross);10-1
5 Juxlivin My Dream (Mitchell Cushing);12-1
6 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
7 Conman’s Dream (Samuel King);25-1
8 Rock N Tony (Shawn T Gray);15-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,550.
1 Onspeed N (Alek Chartrand);5-2
2 Trussed Up Trudy (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
3 Major Maid (Joseph Chindano Jr);20-1
4 Cruisin Camnation (Billy Dobson);6-1
5 Jumping Jillybean (Shawn T Gray);9-2
6 Best Honey Hanover (Mitchell Cushing);2-1
7 Cash Crazy Express (John Stark Jr);15-1
8 Hereslooknatyou N (Jim Devaux);8-1
9 Sunshine Inn (Steven Rybka);12-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $2,500.
1 Jk Nowornever (Jay Randall);7-2
2 Mavericks Luck (John Stark Jr);6-1
3 Upfront Lorne (Mitchell Cushing);3-1
4 Rocknroll Delight (Brett Crawford);4-1
5 About The Benjamns (Alek Chartrand);15-1
6 This Or That (Jim Devaux);9-2
7 Bankin On Bomb (John Lister);10-1
8 On The Big Swing (Billy Dobson);12-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,800.
1 All Speed Rising (Brian Cross);4-1
2 Eden Paige N (Billy Dobson);3-1
3 Audrey Anna (Jay Randall);8-1
4 Pasultimatedelite N (Shawn T Gray);5-2
5 Frenzie (John Stark Jr);12-1
6 Aberdeen Seelster (Mitchell Cushing);9-2
7 Culinary Delight N (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
8 Spreester (Jim Devaux);6-1
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.
1 Smooth As Whiskey (Brian Cross);8-1
2 No Hablo Ingles (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1
3 Notwithoutafight (John Macdonald);5-2
4 Georgereallyrocks (Jim Devaux);4-1
5 Hope For Heaven (Billy Dobson);9-2
6 Major Escape (Mitchell Cushing);3-1
7 Cache All The Way (Shawn T Gray);6-1
12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $2,675.
1 Brimfield (Jay Randall);6-1
2 Galows Nightmare (Phil Fluet);20-1
3 Pantheon Hanover (Jim Devaux);9-2
4 Jus Chillin It (Billy Dobson);2-1
5 Feel The Need A (Larry Stalbaum);7-2
6 Babinga Wood (Brett Crawford);8-1
7 Wyn (Mitchell Cushing);10-1
8 Shooter Mcgavin (Shawn T Gray);15-1
9 Gibus (Brian Cross);12-1
13TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.
1 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Brett Crawford);7-2
2 West Liberty (Billy Dobson);9-2
3 Jericho Diva (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
4 Pancakes (Mitchell Cushing);4-1
5 Moonshinecharleigh (Phil Fluet);5-1
6 Wonderful World (Jay Randall);8-1
7 With Wings (Brian Cross);15-1
8 Fox Valley Hotcake (Jim Devaux);25-1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!