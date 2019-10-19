First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 I’mallthatmatters (Billy Dobson);5-2
2 Charismo (Steeven Genois);5-1
3 Genetic Marker (Mark Beckwith);10-1
4 Celebrity Bianca (Haralabos Giannoulis);30-1
5 Whitemountainmaple (Alek Chartrand);20-1
6 Burgundy B (Brian Cross);9-5
7 Citi Z Tam (Mark Whitcroft);8-1
8 Grand Man (Jim Devaux);12-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 I M Fishin (Dan Cappello Jr);5-2
2 No Recess (Billy Dobson);4-1
3 Lady Macbeth (Phil Fluet);6-1
4 Grammy Winner (Mark Beckwith);3-1
5 Winter Mint (Alek Chartrand);9-2
6 Pistols Aspiration (Brian Cross);8-1
7 Aerial Flight (Jim Devaux);10-1
8 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);12-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.
1 Glencove Carter (Steven Rybka);12-1
2 Credit List (Jim Devaux);2-1
3 J S Peyton (Jordan Derue);5-2
4 Living Proof I Am (Brian Cross);9-2
5 Dynamic Man (Brett Crawford);6-1
6 Crazyasclassic (Phil Fluet);15-1
7 Spark A Dream (Jay Randall);10-1
8 Slieve League (Mark Beckwith);8-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Mass Confession (Billy Dobson);3-1
2 All Heart I Am (Brian Cross);10-1
3 Big Weezy (Brett Crawford);5-2
4 It’s My Party (John Stark Jr);4-1
5 Liquorstoreblues (Jim Devaux);8-1
6 Zack To The Max (Phil Fluet);9-2
7 It Aint The Whisky (Steeven Genois);6-1
8 Frank Hanover (Jay Randall);15-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,770.
1 The Royal Harry (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1
2 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);12-1
3 Fear (Jim Devaux);4-1
4 Pittstop Emerald (Jay Randall);5-1
5 Alex The Great (Brett Crawford);3-1
6 Gigfy (Brian Cross);6-1
7 Riverofroyalty (Billy Dobson);15-1
8 Uncle Leo (Mark Beckwith);9-2
9 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);7-2
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 The Great Farini (Jim Devaux);7-5
2 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);5-1
3 Striking Star (Phil Fluet);8-1
4 Amazing Sevens (Brett Crawford);15-1
5 Alvarez (Jay Randall);3-1
6 Uriel (Jordan Derue);20-1
7 Absolut Uncertenty (Billy Dobson);12-1
8 Mr Powers (Mark Beckwith);10-1
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.
1 Justice Jet (Billy Dobson);8-1
2 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);10-1
3 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);12-1
4 Mugshots Bro (Jim Devaux);4-1
5 Cartier Volo (Brian Cross);6-1
6 Cash Me Out (Brett Crawford);9-2
7 Wings Of Royalty (Jay Randall);5-2
8 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);3-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Tt’s D-jay (Jordan Derue);8-5
2 Leap Year Lucky (Jim Devaux);10-1
3 Shake A Leg (Jay Randall);5-2
4 Warrior Way (Brett Crawford);20-1
5 Halliama (Alek Chartrand);7-2
6 Lous Silver Star (Steeven Genois);12-1
7 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);15-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
1 Someway Same Hall (Jordan Derue);4-1
2 Windsun Hugo (Billy Dobson);5-2
3 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);10-1
4 The Lindy Treaty (Phil Fluet);6-1
5 The Royal Poze (Jim Devaux);9-2
6 Windsun Missile (Brett Crawford);8-1
7 Rose Run Speedster (Steeven Genois);3-1
8 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);20-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Daylon Phantom (Mark Beckwith);3-1
2 Jeter’s Way (John Stark Jr);5-2
3 Explosive (Brett Crawford);9-2
4 Quick Feet (Jim Devaux);6-1
5 New York Chrome (Jordan Derue);4-1
6 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);8-1
7 Awol Hanover (Jay Randall);12-1
8 Victoria Swan (Billy Dobson);10-1
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Match My Miracle (Brian Cross);12-1
2 Southwind Falcon (Ronald Harp);6-1
3 Franky Two Times (Jordan Derue);8-1
4 Certify (Mark Beckwith);6-5
5 Rc’s Lady Royale (Brett Crawford);15-1
6 Lucky June Bug (Billy Dobson);10-1
7 Hl Revadon (Jay Randall);7-2
