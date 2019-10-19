First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 I’mallthatmatters (Billy Dobson);5-2

2 Charismo (Steeven Genois);5-1

3 Genetic Marker (Mark Beckwith);10-1

4 Celebrity Bianca (Haralabos Giannoulis);30-1

5 Whitemountainmaple (Alek Chartrand);20-1

6 Burgundy B (Brian Cross);9-5

7 Citi Z Tam (Mark Whitcroft);8-1

8 Grand Man (Jim Devaux);12-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 I M Fishin (Dan Cappello Jr);5-2

2 No Recess (Billy Dobson);4-1

3 Lady Macbeth (Phil Fluet);6-1

4 Grammy Winner (Mark Beckwith);3-1

5 Winter Mint (Alek Chartrand);9-2

6 Pistols Aspiration (Brian Cross);8-1

7 Aerial Flight (Jim Devaux);10-1

8 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);12-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.

1 Glencove Carter (Steven Rybka);12-1

2 Credit List (Jim Devaux);2-1

3 J S Peyton (Jordan Derue);5-2

4 Living Proof I Am (Brian Cross);9-2

5 Dynamic Man (Brett Crawford);6-1

6 Crazyasclassic (Phil Fluet);15-1

7 Spark A Dream (Jay Randall);10-1

8 Slieve League (Mark Beckwith);8-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Mass Confession (Billy Dobson);3-1

2 All Heart I Am (Brian Cross);10-1

3 Big Weezy (Brett Crawford);5-2

4 It’s My Party (John Stark Jr);4-1

5 Liquorstoreblues (Jim Devaux);8-1

6 Zack To The Max (Phil Fluet);9-2

7 It Aint The Whisky (Steeven Genois);6-1

8 Frank Hanover (Jay Randall);15-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,770.

1 The Royal Harry (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

2 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);12-1

3 Fear (Jim Devaux);4-1

4 Pittstop Emerald (Jay Randall);5-1

5 Alex The Great (Brett Crawford);3-1

6 Gigfy (Brian Cross);6-1

7 Riverofroyalty (Billy Dobson);15-1

8 Uncle Leo (Mark Beckwith);9-2

9 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);7-2

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 The Great Farini (Jim Devaux);7-5

2 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);5-1

3 Striking Star (Phil Fluet);8-1

4 Amazing Sevens (Brett Crawford);15-1

5 Alvarez (Jay Randall);3-1

6 Uriel (Jordan Derue);20-1

7 Absolut Uncertenty (Billy Dobson);12-1

8 Mr Powers (Mark Beckwith);10-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.

1 Justice Jet (Billy Dobson);8-1

2 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);10-1

3 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);12-1

4 Mugshots Bro (Jim Devaux);4-1

5 Cartier Volo (Brian Cross);6-1

6 Cash Me Out (Brett Crawford);9-2

7 Wings Of Royalty (Jay Randall);5-2

8 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);3-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Tt’s D-jay (Jordan Derue);8-5

2 Leap Year Lucky (Jim Devaux);10-1

3 Shake A Leg (Jay Randall);5-2

4 Warrior Way (Brett Crawford);20-1

5 Halliama (Alek Chartrand);7-2

6 Lous Silver Star (Steeven Genois);12-1

7 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);15-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Someway Same Hall (Jordan Derue);4-1

2 Windsun Hugo (Billy Dobson);5-2

3 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);10-1

4 The Lindy Treaty (Phil Fluet);6-1

5 The Royal Poze (Jim Devaux);9-2

6 Windsun Missile (Brett Crawford);8-1

7 Rose Run Speedster (Steeven Genois);3-1

8 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);20-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Daylon Phantom (Mark Beckwith);3-1

2 Jeter’s Way (John Stark Jr);5-2

3 Explosive (Brett Crawford);9-2

4 Quick Feet (Jim Devaux);6-1

5 New York Chrome (Jordan Derue);4-1

6 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);8-1

7 Awol Hanover (Jay Randall);12-1

8 Victoria Swan (Billy Dobson);10-1

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Match My Miracle (Brian Cross);12-1

2 Southwind Falcon (Ronald Harp);6-1

3 Franky Two Times (Jordan Derue);8-1

4 Certify (Mark Beckwith);6-5

5 Rc’s Lady Royale (Brett Crawford);15-1

6 Lucky June Bug (Billy Dobson);10-1

7 Hl Revadon (Jay Randall);7-2

