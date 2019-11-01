First post: 6:45 p.m.

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Northern Sportsman (Shawn T Gray);3-1

2 Stud Muffin (Jim Devaux);6-1

3 Jericho Willie (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

4 Wood Hunter (Billy Dobson);4-1

5 Charlie Call Home (Mark Beckwith);9-2

6 So So Incredible (Jay Randall);8-1

7 Gibus (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);8-5

2 Blade Seelster (Mark Beckwith);9-2

3 Mikey Boy (Chris Long);3-1

4 Six Before Seven (Evan Hoagland);10-1

5 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1

6 Twin B Famous (Jim Devaux);15-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Simply Susational N (Larry Stalbaum);7-5

2 Fifth Son (Mark Beckwith);6-1

3 Justin Credible (Brett Crawford);8-1

4 Reckless Rebel (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1

5 Cerisier (Jim Devaux);20-1

6 Daliocity (Chris Long);12-1

7 Northern Rebel (Billy Dobson);10-1

8 Quick Art (Jay Randall);15-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Olde Broadside (Billy Dobson);5-2

2 Khun Ratha A (Larry Stalbaum);2-1

3 Killer Thriller (Jay Randall);9-2

4 Conman’s Dream (Mark Beckwith);12-1

5 Headlights On (Brian Cross);6-1

6 Sofer (Phil Fluet);8-1

7 Devisser (Shawn T Gray);25-1

8 Newbie (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.

1 Glass Prince (Jim Devaux);5-2

2 Cool Jack (Mark Beckwith);3-1

3 I Am The Cowboy (Chris Long);9-2

4 Lodi Machette Man (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

5 Teo Enteo A (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

6 About The Benjamns (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

7 Pan Street Usa (Jay Randall);8-1

8 Dreamzzzz R For U (Shawn T Gray);12-1

9 Preacher Ollie (Billy Dobson);5-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,000.

1 Shady City (Larry Stalbaum);2-1

2 Brigadoon (Billy Dobson);8-1

3 Bettor Spirits N (Jim Devaux);10-1

4 In The Huddle (Mark Beckwith);7-2

5 Warrawee Nonsuch (Shawn T Gray);9-2

6 Heaven’s Gait (Jay Randall);6-1

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.

1 Texas Terror N (Billy Dobson);10-1

2 Funknwaffles (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

3 Betterlatethnnever (Phil Fluet);4-1

4 Sneak On Bye (Mark Beckwith);15-1

5 Vasari N (Jim Devaux);8-1

6 Hudson Phil (Jay Randall);7-2

7 Bettor Notbitter A (Brian Cross);5-1

8 Crockets Cullen N (Larry Stalbaum);2-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,150.

1 Givenupdreaming (Mark Beckwith);6-5

2 Star Of Terror (Jim Devaux);6-1

3 Major Camby (Jay Randall);4-1

4 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);15-1

5 Santanna One (Chris Long);20-1

6 Tenacious One A (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

7 Moonshine Kisses (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

8 Sassy Hanover (Shawn T Gray);12-1

9 Swellendam (Brian Cross);25-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Maximum Ideal (Brian Cross);8-1

2 Mylastdime (Shawn T Gray);7-2

3 Scott The Great (Mark Beckwith);20-1

4 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);6-5

5 Major Escape (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

6 Regal Escape (Brett Crawford);15-1

7 Dramatist (Chris Long);10-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.

1 Epaulette A (Mark Beckwith);6-5

2 Passport To Art (Shawn T Gray);8-1

3 Starznheaven (Jay Randall);7-2

4 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);9-2

5 Nitro Glistening (Brett Crawford);12-1

6 Notabadgame (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

7 Rockin Inthe Hills (Jim Devaux);6-1

8 Kiwi Tintin N (Brian Cross);20-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,000.

1 Some Attitude (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

2 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);9-2

3 Lifeonthebeach A (Jim Devaux);7-5

4 Delightful Joe (Shawn T Gray);10-1

5 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

6 Brookdale Bruiser (Mark Beckwith);8-1

