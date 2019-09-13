First post: 6:45 p.m.
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Im Tp’s Crazed Bro (Brian Cross);7-5
2 C And T’s Credit (John Stark Jr);7-2
3 Traverse Seelster (Justin Huckabone);12-1
4 Keystone Orion (Billy Dobson);8-1
5 Riverofroyalty (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
6 Quick Deal (Jay Randall);5-1
7 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);15-1
8 Dions Prayer (Phil Fluet);20-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Sassy Hanover (Mark Beckwith);7-2
2 Lifeonthebeach A (Jim Devaux);6-5
3 Yamaka (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
4 All Music (Mitchell Cushing);10-1
5 Jk Nowornever (Jay Randall);15-1
6 Bet On Brett (Billy Dobson);5-1
7 Nitro Glistening (Brett Crawford);20-1
8 Treasure Mach (Justin Huckabone);8-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Hot Tip (Phil Fluet);5-2
2 Montera (Brett Crawford);9-2
3 Olde Broadside (Jay Randall);3-1
4 Santanna One (Jim Devaux);4-1
5 Mikey Boy (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
6 Conman’s Dream (Mark Beckwith);10-1
7 I Rolled The Dice (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
8 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);12-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 I Am The Cowboy (Mitchell Cushing);4-1
2 Shooter Mcgavin (Jay Randall);8-1
3 Cool Jack (Zackary Gray);6-1
4 Top Of The Mark (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
5 Gitn Drunkonaplane (Billy Dobson);3-1
6 Dreamzzzz R For U (Shawn T Gray);10-1
7 Camsking (Jim Devaux);20-1
8 Man He Can Skoot (Mark Beckwith);9-2
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,760.
1 Lyons Beachboy (Mitchell Cushing);5-1
2 Sb Angelindisguise (Mark Beckwith);5-2
3 Statement (Jay Randall);3-1
4 Abba Official (Billy Dobson);12-1
5 Scott The Great (James Allen Sr);20-1
6 Wood Hunter (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
7 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);7-2
8 Gibus (Brett Crawford);25-1
9 Goose Mountain (Steeven Genois);10-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Prologue (Steeven Genois);5-2
2 Devisser (Steven Rybka);9-2
3 Bettor Spirits N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
4 Calvin B (Billy Dobson);3-1
5 Brigadoon (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
6 Major Camby (Jay Randall);4-1
7 Newbie (Mitchell Cushing);6-1
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);9-2
2 Kenrick N (Jim Devaux);6-1
3 Lets Roll (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1
4 Jersey Jim (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
5 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);4-1
6 Givenupdreaming (Mark Beckwith);8-1
7 Betterlatethnnever (Mitchell Cushing);10-1
8 Hudson Phil (Jay Randall);5-2
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Justin Credible (Brett Crawford);3-1
2 Killer Thriller (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
3 Rock Icon (Jim Devaux);6-1
4 Lear Seelster (Mitchell Cushing);7-2
5 Blade Seelster (Billy Dobson);10-1
6 Babinga Wood (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2
7 Fifth Son (Jay Randall);12-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,800.
1 Michaels Boy (Gerry Mattison);2-1
2 St Lads Moonwalk (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
3 Headlights On (Brian Cross);6-1
4 Carolina Magic (Jay Randall);10-1
5 Swellendam (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1
6 Star Of Terror (Billy Dobson);12-1
7 Ashley’s Husband (Phil Fluet);8-1
8 Pan Street Usa (Jim Devaux);20-1
9 Delightful Joe (Mitchell Cushing);9-2
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Charlie Call Home (Mark Beckwith);5-2
2 Bankin On Bomb (Steven Rybka);8-1
3 Hi Ho Steverino (Chris Long);5-1
4 Sneak On Bye (Jim Devaux);7-2
5 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);9-2
6 About The Benjamns (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
7 Sir Jake’s Z Tam (Justin Huckabone);10-1
