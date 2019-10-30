First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Broncos Sena (Steeven Genois);3-1

2 Kissesfromheaven (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

3 Bella Visa (Mark Beckwith);6-1

4 More More More (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

5 Dreams Panther (Chris Long);9-2

6 Sheezshirlyabeauty (Phil Fluet);12-1

7 Gussy’s Realdeal (Jay Randall);4-1

8 Glory Ghost (Jim Devaux);25-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Celebrity Bianca (Haralabos Giannoulis);8-1

2 Curly Pops (Harold Smith);10-1

3 Chief Crazy Horse (Brett Crawford);15-1

4 Touche’ Away (Mark Whitcroft);3-1

5 Psycho Cinderella (Phil Fluet);5-2

6 Nora Elizabeth (Michael Mc Givern);20-1

7 Hika’s Queen (Jay Randall);7-2

8 Sargent Pickel (Brian Cross);25-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.

1 Miss Irish Rose A (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

2 Tiger’s Sue (Dan Cappello Jr);9-2

3 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);7-2

4 Bontz N (Shawn T Gray);6-5

5 Sheer Talent (Jim Devaux);10-1

6 Western Stepp (Jay Randall);8-1

7 Surreal Feeling (Phil Fluet);15-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Blackjack (Shawn T Gray);6-5

2 Steel Deal (Chris Long);9-2

3 Celebrity Serena (Haralabos Giannoulis);10-1

4 Ten Million (Alek Chartrand);7-2

5 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);8-1

6 Bambi (Jay Randall);30-1

7 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);15-1

8 Got No Money Honey (Mark Whitcroft);20-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Lune Bleu (Steeven Genois);5-2

2 Delightful Trysta (Phil Fluet);4-1

3 Better Said (Mark Beckwith);9-2

4 Little Liza Jane (Brett Crawford);20-1

5 Ok Jewel (Jay Randall);3-1

6 I Got The Boy (Jim Devaux);8-1

7 Candyapple Hanover (Chris Long);10-1

8 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);25-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Daily Sports (Brett Crawford);6-1

2 West Liberty (Brian Cross);9-2

3 Under The Bus (Jay Randall);8-1

4 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);5-2

5 Sally De Vie (Mark Beckwith);4-1

6 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

7 Check Mach (Jim Devaux);3-1

8 Surreality (Phil Fluet);12-1

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.

1 Gina Grace N (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

2 Hilaria (Brett Crawford);10-1

3 Bye Bye Felicia (Mark Beckwith);5-1

4 Hp Sissy (Jim Devaux);7-2

5 Lady Dela Renta A (Frank Coppola Jr);6-5

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 With Wings (Alek Chartrand);10-1

2 Hazels Dream (Brian Cross);12-1

3 Pancakes (Jay Randall);6-1

4 Mccovey Cove N (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

5 A Oliveinmymartini (Mark Beckwith);6-5

6 The Bay Front (Phil Fluet);4-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Jay Randall);7-2

2 One Hand Keg Stand (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

3 Excelant Chance (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1

4 Culinary Delight N (Larry Stalbaum);6-5

5 Bluewater Beach (Mark Beckwith);5-1

6 Southwind Marilyn (Jim Devaux);25-1

7 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);20-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.

1 Stonebridge Honey (Brett Crawford);8-1

2 Jericho Diva (Larry Stalbaum);12-1

3 Frenzie (John Stark Jr);10-1

4 Shezallapples A (Mark Beckwith);8-5

5 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

6 Spreester (Jim Devaux);3-1

7 Shutthefrontdoor (Phil Fluet);5-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Unapologetically (Brett Crawford);12-1

2 Coromandel (Shawn T Gray);5-1

3 American Sombrero (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

4 Grey Roots (Jay Randall);5-2

5 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);7-5

6 Mach Of Shame (Mark Beckwith);8-1

7 I’m Over The Enjen (Phil Fluet);15-1

8 Maggnifispin (Chris Long);20-1

12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Sunshine Inn (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

2 Baddabingbaddabang (Shawn T Gray);6-1

3 Aberdeen Seelster (Mark Beckwith);10-1

4 Mistress Angelina (Chris Long);3-1

5 Y C Easy (Steeven Genois);4-1

6 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);9-2

7 Princess Glydana (Jim Devaux);8-1

