First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 Broncos Sena (Steeven Genois);3-1
2 Kissesfromheaven (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1
3 Bella Visa (Mark Beckwith);6-1
4 More More More (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
5 Dreams Panther (Chris Long);9-2
6 Sheezshirlyabeauty (Phil Fluet);12-1
7 Gussy’s Realdeal (Jay Randall);4-1
8 Glory Ghost (Jim Devaux);25-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Celebrity Bianca (Haralabos Giannoulis);8-1
2 Curly Pops (Harold Smith);10-1
3 Chief Crazy Horse (Brett Crawford);15-1
4 Touche’ Away (Mark Whitcroft);3-1
5 Psycho Cinderella (Phil Fluet);5-2
6 Nora Elizabeth (Michael Mc Givern);20-1
7 Hika’s Queen (Jay Randall);7-2
8 Sargent Pickel (Brian Cross);25-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.
1 Miss Irish Rose A (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
2 Tiger’s Sue (Dan Cappello Jr);9-2
3 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);7-2
4 Bontz N (Shawn T Gray);6-5
5 Sheer Talent (Jim Devaux);10-1
6 Western Stepp (Jay Randall);8-1
7 Surreal Feeling (Phil Fluet);15-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Blackjack (Shawn T Gray);6-5
2 Steel Deal (Chris Long);9-2
3 Celebrity Serena (Haralabos Giannoulis);10-1
4 Ten Million (Alek Chartrand);7-2
5 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);8-1
6 Bambi (Jay Randall);30-1
7 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);15-1
8 Got No Money Honey (Mark Whitcroft);20-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Lune Bleu (Steeven Genois);5-2
2 Delightful Trysta (Phil Fluet);4-1
3 Better Said (Mark Beckwith);9-2
4 Little Liza Jane (Brett Crawford);20-1
5 Ok Jewel (Jay Randall);3-1
6 I Got The Boy (Jim Devaux);8-1
7 Candyapple Hanover (Chris Long);10-1
8 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);25-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Daily Sports (Brett Crawford);6-1
2 West Liberty (Brian Cross);9-2
3 Under The Bus (Jay Randall);8-1
4 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);5-2
5 Sally De Vie (Mark Beckwith);4-1
6 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
7 Check Mach (Jim Devaux);3-1
8 Surreality (Phil Fluet);12-1
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.
1 Gina Grace N (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
2 Hilaria (Brett Crawford);10-1
3 Bye Bye Felicia (Mark Beckwith);5-1
4 Hp Sissy (Jim Devaux);7-2
5 Lady Dela Renta A (Frank Coppola Jr);6-5
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 With Wings (Alek Chartrand);10-1
2 Hazels Dream (Brian Cross);12-1
3 Pancakes (Jay Randall);6-1
4 Mccovey Cove N (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
5 A Oliveinmymartini (Mark Beckwith);6-5
6 The Bay Front (Phil Fluet);4-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Jay Randall);7-2
2 One Hand Keg Stand (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
3 Excelant Chance (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1
4 Culinary Delight N (Larry Stalbaum);6-5
5 Bluewater Beach (Mark Beckwith);5-1
6 Southwind Marilyn (Jim Devaux);25-1
7 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);20-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.
1 Stonebridge Honey (Brett Crawford);8-1
2 Jericho Diva (Larry Stalbaum);12-1
3 Frenzie (John Stark Jr);10-1
4 Shezallapples A (Mark Beckwith);8-5
5 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
6 Spreester (Jim Devaux);3-1
7 Shutthefrontdoor (Phil Fluet);5-1
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 Unapologetically (Brett Crawford);12-1
2 Coromandel (Shawn T Gray);5-1
3 American Sombrero (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
4 Grey Roots (Jay Randall);5-2
5 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);7-5
6 Mach Of Shame (Mark Beckwith);8-1
7 I’m Over The Enjen (Phil Fluet);15-1
8 Maggnifispin (Chris Long);20-1
12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Sunshine Inn (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
2 Baddabingbaddabang (Shawn T Gray);6-1
3 Aberdeen Seelster (Mark Beckwith);10-1
4 Mistress Angelina (Chris Long);3-1
5 Y C Easy (Steeven Genois);4-1
6 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);9-2
7 Princess Glydana (Jim Devaux);8-1
