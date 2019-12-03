First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Give Angel Credit (Joe Nassimos);7-2

2 It’s My Party (John Stark Jr);6-5

3 Rc’s Lady Royale (Jay Randall);6-1

4 Song Chapter (Billy Dobson);10-1

5 Lindy In The Sky (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

6 Leap Year Lucky (Jim Devaux);15-1

7 Ev’s Girl (Phil Fluet);8-1

8 Ronnie Goldstein (Brett Crawford);25-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Record Year (Chris Long);12-1

2 You’re So Right (Jim Devaux);7-2

3 Brad’s Buddy (Frank Coppola Jr);7-5

4 Prove It Allnight (Henry Westbrook III);20-1

5 Master Faster (Mitchell Cushing);10-1

6 Wanna B Bigtime (Phil Fluet);6-1

7 Smooth As Whiskey (Dan Cappello Jr);25-1

8 Oh Toodles (Jay Randall);9-2

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);3-1

2 Nanuet (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

3 Fancy Knows (Claude Huckabone III);6-1

4 Whitemountainmoxie (Alek Chartrand);25-1

5 Aileen On You (Mark Beckwith);8-5

6 Black Magic Storm (Brian Cross);15-1

7 Tina Rocks (Brett Crawford);20-1

8 Something Fine (Jim Devaux);8-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 The Blazing Truth (C. Huckabone III);10-1

2 Miss Annie Lee (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

3 Sevens Up (Phil Fluet);3-1

4 Southwind Rich (Chris Long);8-1

5 Guilty Desire (Billy Dobson);7-2

6 Frank Hanover (Jay Randall);4-1

7 Reckless Image (Jim Devaux);9-2

8 Squee Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.

1 Northern Rebel (Billy Dobson);7-5

2 Mcdan (Josh Kinney);12-1

3 Hora Star (Chris Long);25-1

4 Release The Terror (Jay Randall);10-1

5 Our Walden Bury N (Phil Fluet);20-1

6 Twin B Famous (Claude Huckabone III);6-1

7 Scott The Great (James Allen Sr);8-1

8 Shooter Mcgavin (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

9 Banacek (Dan Cappello Jr);7-2

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Beautiful Brenda (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

2 Psycho Cinderella (Phil Fluet);7-2

3 Loyalty Hanover (Jay Randall);12-1

4 Blackjack (Billy Dobson);7-5

5 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);5-1

6 Barn Blaze (Jim Devaux);25-1

7 Steel Deal (Chris Long);20-1

8 Newyorkblueblood (C. Huckabone III);15-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Little Dave (Jim Devaux);12-1

2 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);5-2

3 Funny Photo (Brett Crawford);10-1

4 Darron Hall (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1

5 Awol Hanover (Jay Randall);6-5

6 Southwind Larado (Billy Dobson);15-1

7 A Lister (Mark Beckwith);30-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Love Trumps Hate (C. Huckabone Jr);8-1

2 Zack To The Max (Phil Fluet);3-1

3 Royal Casanova (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1

4 Wishyou’dtellme (Billy Dobson);2-1

5 Cupcake Boss (Jordan Derue);4-1

6 Flippen Creek (Jim Devaux);20-1

7 Jenny Lake (Chris Long);6-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Got No Money Honey (Mark Whitcroft);8-1

2 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);5-2

3 Schwarber (Brian Cross);3-1

4 Cc Bank (Jim Devaux);9-2

5 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);4-1

6 She’s Uncorked (Mark Beckwith);20-1

7 Collector Classic (Billy Dobson);6-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Ms O’reilly (Mark Beckwith);8-1

2 Bluebird Fancy (Brett Crawford);9-2

3 Stone In Love (Brian Cross);3-1

4 Southwind Tinker (Jim Devaux);4-1

5 Genetic Marker (Jay Randall);10-1

6 Esa (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

7 Bat Chip Crazy (Billy Dobson);6-1

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Grandpa Erv (Chris Long);6-1

2 Duluth (Frank Coppola Jr);2-1

3 Frisky Joe (Claude Huckabone III);8-1

4 Akhenaton (Claude Huckabone Jr);10-1

5 All Heart I Am (Brian Cross);3-1

6 Signal Hill Qt (Henry Westbrook III);15-1

7 Aventure (Billy Dobson);7-2

12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Hollywood Deemon (Mitchell Cushing);6-1

2 Keystone Magneto (Jim Devaux);12-1

3 Kevndan Fraudsters (Steven Rybka);10-1

4 Charliewoolf (Jay Randall);2-1

5 Remington (Chris Long);7-2

6 Artspire (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

7 Morning Cam (Steeven Genois);15-1

8 Far Better (Mark Beckwith);5-1

