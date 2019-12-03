First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Give Angel Credit (Joe Nassimos);7-2
2 It’s My Party (John Stark Jr);6-5
3 Rc’s Lady Royale (Jay Randall);6-1
4 Song Chapter (Billy Dobson);10-1
5 Lindy In The Sky (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
6 Leap Year Lucky (Jim Devaux);15-1
7 Ev’s Girl (Phil Fluet);8-1
8 Ronnie Goldstein (Brett Crawford);25-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 Record Year (Chris Long);12-1
2 You’re So Right (Jim Devaux);7-2
3 Brad’s Buddy (Frank Coppola Jr);7-5
4 Prove It Allnight (Henry Westbrook III);20-1
5 Master Faster (Mitchell Cushing);10-1
6 Wanna B Bigtime (Phil Fluet);6-1
7 Smooth As Whiskey (Dan Cappello Jr);25-1
8 Oh Toodles (Jay Randall);9-2
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);3-1
2 Nanuet (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
3 Fancy Knows (Claude Huckabone III);6-1
4 Whitemountainmoxie (Alek Chartrand);25-1
5 Aileen On You (Mark Beckwith);8-5
6 Black Magic Storm (Brian Cross);15-1
7 Tina Rocks (Brett Crawford);20-1
8 Something Fine (Jim Devaux);8-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 The Blazing Truth (C. Huckabone III);10-1
2 Miss Annie Lee (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1
3 Sevens Up (Phil Fluet);3-1
4 Southwind Rich (Chris Long);8-1
5 Guilty Desire (Billy Dobson);7-2
6 Frank Hanover (Jay Randall);4-1
7 Reckless Image (Jim Devaux);9-2
8 Squee Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.
1 Northern Rebel (Billy Dobson);7-5
2 Mcdan (Josh Kinney);12-1
3 Hora Star (Chris Long);25-1
4 Release The Terror (Jay Randall);10-1
5 Our Walden Bury N (Phil Fluet);20-1
6 Twin B Famous (Claude Huckabone III);6-1
7 Scott The Great (James Allen Sr);8-1
8 Shooter Mcgavin (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
9 Banacek (Dan Cappello Jr);7-2
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Beautiful Brenda (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
2 Psycho Cinderella (Phil Fluet);7-2
3 Loyalty Hanover (Jay Randall);12-1
4 Blackjack (Billy Dobson);7-5
5 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);5-1
6 Barn Blaze (Jim Devaux);25-1
7 Steel Deal (Chris Long);20-1
8 Newyorkblueblood (C. Huckabone III);15-1
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Little Dave (Jim Devaux);12-1
2 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);5-2
3 Funny Photo (Brett Crawford);10-1
4 Darron Hall (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1
5 Awol Hanover (Jay Randall);6-5
6 Southwind Larado (Billy Dobson);15-1
7 A Lister (Mark Beckwith);30-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Love Trumps Hate (C. Huckabone Jr);8-1
2 Zack To The Max (Phil Fluet);3-1
3 Royal Casanova (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1
4 Wishyou’dtellme (Billy Dobson);2-1
5 Cupcake Boss (Jordan Derue);4-1
6 Flippen Creek (Jim Devaux);20-1
7 Jenny Lake (Chris Long);6-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Got No Money Honey (Mark Whitcroft);8-1
2 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);5-2
3 Schwarber (Brian Cross);3-1
4 Cc Bank (Jim Devaux);9-2
5 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);4-1
6 She’s Uncorked (Mark Beckwith);20-1
7 Collector Classic (Billy Dobson);6-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Ms O’reilly (Mark Beckwith);8-1
2 Bluebird Fancy (Brett Crawford);9-2
3 Stone In Love (Brian Cross);3-1
4 Southwind Tinker (Jim Devaux);4-1
5 Genetic Marker (Jay Randall);10-1
6 Esa (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
7 Bat Chip Crazy (Billy Dobson);6-1
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Grandpa Erv (Chris Long);6-1
2 Duluth (Frank Coppola Jr);2-1
3 Frisky Joe (Claude Huckabone III);8-1
4 Akhenaton (Claude Huckabone Jr);10-1
5 All Heart I Am (Brian Cross);3-1
6 Signal Hill Qt (Henry Westbrook III);15-1
7 Aventure (Billy Dobson);7-2
12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Hollywood Deemon (Mitchell Cushing);6-1
2 Keystone Magneto (Jim Devaux);12-1
3 Kevndan Fraudsters (Steven Rybka);10-1
4 Charliewoolf (Jay Randall);2-1
5 Remington (Chris Long);7-2
6 Artspire (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
7 Morning Cam (Steeven Genois);15-1
8 Far Better (Mark Beckwith);5-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.