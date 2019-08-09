First post: 7:05 p.m.
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Praying Angel (Jay Randall);8-1
2 Squee Hanover (Jim Devaux);10-1
3 Big Money Honey (Billy Dobson);5-2
4 Jnr Express (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
5 Labadee As (Andy Miller);4-1
6 Kolin (Phil Fluet);6-1
7 Halliama (Alek Chartrand);9-2
8 Deplorable Tom (Marcus Miller);12-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $90,050.
1 Powerscourt (Michael Mc Givern);7-2
2 Jason’s Camden (Andy Miller);8-5
3 Skyway Kon Man (Trond Smedshammer);12-1
4 Kredit Karma (Billy Dobson);9-2
5 Chip Chip Conway (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
6 Captain Krupnik (Jay Randall);8-1
7 Refi (Marcus Miller);10-1
8 Lucky Weekend (Jim Devaux);6-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.
1 Swellendam (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
2 Jk Nowornever (Jay Randall);3-1
3 Shaving Mug (Andy Miller);8-1
4 Newbie (Phil Fluet);9-2
5 Sassy Hanover (Billy Dobson);4-1
6 Babinga Wood (Bruce Mattison);12-1
7 Northern Spy (Jim Devaux);6-1
8 Major Camby (Mark Beckwith);15-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Legal Power (Jay Randall);8-1
2 Howmacsblackjack (Jim Devaux);5-2
3 Montera (Brian Cross);20-1
4 Bettor Spirits N (Billy Dobson);4-1
5 Givenupdreaming (Mark Beckwith);2-1
6 Panocchio (Gerry Mattison);6-1
7 Delightful Joe (Marcus Miller);15-1
8 Pan Street Usa (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Hi Ho Steverino (Andy Miller);9-2
2 Obo Hanover (Phil Fluet);4-1
3 Rockin Panda (Alek Chartrand);6-1
4 Cool Jack (Mark Beckwith);5-2
5 Village Jackson (Jay Randall);8-1
6 Big N Bad (Billy Dobson);3-1
7 Mikey Boy (Jim Devaux);12-1
8 Top Of The Mark (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Lockton Luck A (Mark Beckwith);3-1
2 Jersey Jim (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
3 Summer Side (Phil Fluet);5-1
4 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);10-1
5 Funknwaffles (Andy Miller);6-1
6 Hudson Phil (Jay Randall);6-5
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Xcuseme (John Stark Jr);5-2
2 Certify (Claude Huckabone Jr);7-2
3 Full Rights (Mark Beckwith);8-1
4 Lights Come On (Marcus Miller);2-1
5 Im Tp’s Crazed Bro (Brian Cross);10-1
6 Star Track Hanover (Andy Miller);6-1
7 Boo Thang (Pierre Bovay);15-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $90,050.
1 Cavill Hanover (Andy Miller);5-2
2 Winnerup (Trond Smedshammer);9-2
3 Mr Vicktor (Billy Dobson);2-1
4 Leap Year Lucky (Jim Devaux);15-1
5 Travel Winner (Jay Randall);10-1
6 Our White Knight (Mark Beckwith);8-1
7 Whimzical Chapter (Dan Daley);12-1
8 Livinonthedash (Marcus Miller);6-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.
1 Johnnysfirecracker (Phil Fluet);10-1
2 Devisser (Steven Rybka);4-1
3 Statement (Jim Devaux);5-2
4 Oren (Jay Randall);9-2
5 Northern Rebel (Billy Dobson);3-1
6 Abba Official (Mark Beckwith);8-1
7 Northern Sportsman (Marcus Miller);6-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Shes Sporty A (Frank Coppola Jr);7-5
2 Rock On Moe (Dan Daley);6-1
3 Yamaka (Gerry Mattison);15-1
4 Headlights On (Brian Cross);12-1
5 Rocksapatriot (Marcus Miller);5-2
6 St Lads Moonwalk (Mark Beckwith);8-1
7 Rock Icon (Jim Devaux);20-1
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,600.
1 Frank Hanover (Jay Randall);3-1
2 Gypsy Rain (Mark Beckwith);10-1
3 Lucky Chap (Billy Dobson);12-1
4 Red Eye Wiggler (Phil Fluet);8-1
5 Lucky June Bug (Frank Coppola Jr);6-5
6 Southwind Falcon (Ronald Harp);6-1
12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);9-2
2 Rock N Tony (Jim Devaux);6-1
3 Solid Asa Rock A (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
4 Calvin B (Jay Randall);10-1
5 Fashion Bythebeach (Mark Beckwith);4-1
6 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);5-2
7 Mar Nien A (Phil Fluet);3-1
13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,600.
1 Charismo (Frank Coppola Jr);2-1
2 Summer Chrome (Jay Randall);8-1
3 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);9-2
4 Something Fine (Jim Devaux);6-1
5 La Dolfina (Mark Beckwith);5-2
6 Okay (Claude Huckabone Jr);10-1
14TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,600.
1 Royal Con Guy (Phil Fluet);8-1
2 Another Newyorker (Frank Coppola Jr);9-5
3 Match My Miracle (Brian Cross);6-1
4 Atomic Mass (Glenn Bailey);20-1
5 Rx For Success (Jim Devaux);4-1
6 Hat Trick Marleau (Pierre Bovay);5-2
