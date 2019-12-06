First post: 6:45 p.m.
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Stirling Ensign (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
2 Sb Angelindisguise (Mark Beckwith);3-1
3 So So Incredible (Jay Randall);8-1
4 Captain Nash (Billy Dobson);7-5
5 Bringer Of Rain (Jim Devaux);12-1
6 Rocknroll Delight (Brian Cross);15-1
7 Van Diesel (Mitchell Cushing);20-1
8 Gias Boy (Shawn T Gray);25-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.
1 Jk Nowornever (Jay Randall);5-2
2 Fifth Son (Mark Beckwith);12-1
3 Sugar Crisp (Larry Stalbaum);2-1
4 Preacher Ollie (Justin Huckabone);8-1
5 Mr Blissfull (Mitchell Cushing);5-1
6 Rock Icon (Billy Dobson);15-1
7 All Music (Steeven Genois);7-2
8 I Am The Cowboy (Chris Long);20-1
9 Major Escape (Jim Devaux);10-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,170.
1 Kiwi Tintin N (Brian Cross);5-2
2 Sofer (Phil Fluet);6-1
3 In The Huddle (Mark Beckwith);8-1
4 Real Lucky N (Jay Randall);12-1
5 Tenacious One A (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
6 J Js Delivery (Mitchell Cushing);15-1
7 Zinny Mach N (Ron Cushing);7-2
8 Pantheon Hanover (Billy Dobson);20-1
9 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);2-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Ruthless Dude (Gregory Merton);5-2
2 A Stud Named Sam (Billy Dobson);7-2
3 Surprising Credit (Mark Beckwith);12-1
4 Jericho Willie (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
5 Dramatist (Chris Long);6-1
6 Lyons Amusements (Jay Randall);20-1
7 Lyons Beachboy (Mitchell Cushing);5-1
8 Pecorino (Jim Devaux);8-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,000.
1 Manverick (Jim Devaux);7-5
2 Headlights On (Brian Cross);15-1
3 Kenrick N (Gregory Merton);9-2
4 Chumlee A (Larry Stalbaum);7-2
5 Rock N Tony (Steven Rybka);10-1
6 Warrawee Nonsuch (Shawn T Gray);12-1
7 Notabadgame (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
8 Noahs Mill (Billy Dobson);20-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Redhot Romeo (D Huckabone-miller);6-1
2 Blueberry Heaven (Billy Dobson);5-2
3 Doodad Hanover (Phil Fluet);3-1
4 Tenwillgetutwenty (Jim Devaux);10-1
5 West Liberty (Brian Cross);4-1
6 Valrhona (Mitchell Cushing);9-2
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.
1 Vasari N (Jim Devaux);10-1
2 Waimac Attack N (Jay Randall);8-1
3 Hudson Phil (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
4 Americanprimetime (Phil Fluet);4-1
5 Bettors Fire N (Ron Cushing);3-1
6 Somewhere In L A (Mark Beckwith);9-2
7 Lord Willoughby A (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.
1 Glass Prince (Jim Devaux);9-5
2 Carolina Magic (Brett Crawford);6-1
3 Fcee N (Jay Randall);5-2
4 Rockin Panda (Mark Beckwith);20-1
5 Horsing Around (Billy Dobson);4-1
6 Lear Seelster (Mitchell Cushing);8-1
7 About The Benjamns (Frank Coppola Jr);25-1
8 Dreamzzzz R For U (Shawn T Gray);10-1
9 Lodi Machette Man (Larry Stalbaum);15-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Big N Bad (Brett Crawford);6-1
2 Don’tcallmefrancis (Gregory Merton);3-1
3 Siskel (Mitchell Cushing);8-1
4 Some Attitude (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
5 Sassy Hanover (Mark Beckwith);9-2
6 Prologue (Billy Dobson);4-1
7 Bondi Hanover (Brian Cross);10-1
8 Ashley’s Husband (Phil Fluet);12-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,000.
1 One Off Delight A (Jay Randall);5-2
2 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);9-2
3 Moonshine Kisses (Frank Coppola Jr);2-1
4 Treasure Mach (Gregory Merton);10-1
5 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
6 Olde Broadside (Phil Fluet);20-1
7 Tuapeka Trick N (Jim Devaux);6-1
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Real Kid (Mark Beckwith);3-1
2 Mavericks Luck (Jay Randall);10-1
3 Mikey Boy (Chris Long);4-1
4 Babinga Wood (Mitchell Cushing);5-2
5 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1
6 Reckless Rebel (Jim Devaux);9-2
12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.
1 Betterlatethnnever (Mitchell Cushing);8-5
2 Rockin Inthe Hills (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
3 Sneak On Bye (Phil Fluet);4-1
4 Major Camby (Mark Beckwith);12-1
5 Shady City (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
6 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);6-1
7 Lifeonthebeach A (Jim Devaux);8-1
8 Prince Aston (Jay Randall);20-1
13TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Card Knock Life (Billy Dobson);9-2
2 Montera (Brett Crawford);6-1
3 Santanna One (Chris Long);5-2
4 Blade Seelster (Mark Beckwith);3-1
5 American Island (Claude Huckabone III);8-1
6 One Hand Keg Stand (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
