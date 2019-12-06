First post: 6:45 p.m.

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Stirling Ensign (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

2 Sb Angelindisguise (Mark Beckwith);3-1

3 So So Incredible (Jay Randall);8-1

4 Captain Nash (Billy Dobson);7-5

5 Bringer Of Rain (Jim Devaux);12-1

6 Rocknroll Delight (Brian Cross);15-1

7 Van Diesel (Mitchell Cushing);20-1

8 Gias Boy (Shawn T Gray);25-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.

1 Jk Nowornever (Jay Randall);5-2

2 Fifth Son (Mark Beckwith);12-1

3 Sugar Crisp (Larry Stalbaum);2-1

4 Preacher Ollie (Justin Huckabone);8-1

5 Mr Blissfull (Mitchell Cushing);5-1

6 Rock Icon (Billy Dobson);15-1

7 All Music (Steeven Genois);7-2

8 I Am The Cowboy (Chris Long);20-1

9 Major Escape (Jim Devaux);10-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,170.

1 Kiwi Tintin N (Brian Cross);5-2

2 Sofer (Phil Fluet);6-1

3 In The Huddle (Mark Beckwith);8-1

4 Real Lucky N (Jay Randall);12-1

5 Tenacious One A (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

6 J Js Delivery (Mitchell Cushing);15-1

7 Zinny Mach N (Ron Cushing);7-2

8 Pantheon Hanover (Billy Dobson);20-1

9 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);2-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Ruthless Dude (Gregory Merton);5-2

2 A Stud Named Sam (Billy Dobson);7-2

3 Surprising Credit (Mark Beckwith);12-1

4 Jericho Willie (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

5 Dramatist (Chris Long);6-1

6 Lyons Amusements (Jay Randall);20-1

7 Lyons Beachboy (Mitchell Cushing);5-1

8 Pecorino (Jim Devaux);8-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,000.

1 Manverick (Jim Devaux);7-5

2 Headlights On (Brian Cross);15-1

3 Kenrick N (Gregory Merton);9-2

4 Chumlee A (Larry Stalbaum);7-2

5 Rock N Tony (Steven Rybka);10-1

6 Warrawee Nonsuch (Shawn T Gray);12-1

7 Notabadgame (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

8 Noahs Mill (Billy Dobson);20-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Redhot Romeo (D Huckabone-miller);6-1

2 Blueberry Heaven (Billy Dobson);5-2

3 Doodad Hanover (Phil Fluet);3-1

4 Tenwillgetutwenty (Jim Devaux);10-1

5 West Liberty (Brian Cross);4-1

6 Valrhona (Mitchell Cushing);9-2

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.

1 Vasari N (Jim Devaux);10-1

2 Waimac Attack N (Jay Randall);8-1

3 Hudson Phil (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

4 Americanprimetime (Phil Fluet);4-1

5 Bettors Fire N (Ron Cushing);3-1

6 Somewhere In L A (Mark Beckwith);9-2

7 Lord Willoughby A (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.

1 Glass Prince (Jim Devaux);9-5

2 Carolina Magic (Brett Crawford);6-1

3 Fcee N (Jay Randall);5-2

4 Rockin Panda (Mark Beckwith);20-1

5 Horsing Around (Billy Dobson);4-1

6 Lear Seelster (Mitchell Cushing);8-1

7 About The Benjamns (Frank Coppola Jr);25-1

8 Dreamzzzz R For U (Shawn T Gray);10-1

9 Lodi Machette Man (Larry Stalbaum);15-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Big N Bad (Brett Crawford);6-1

2 Don’tcallmefrancis (Gregory Merton);3-1

3 Siskel (Mitchell Cushing);8-1

4 Some Attitude (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

5 Sassy Hanover (Mark Beckwith);9-2

6 Prologue (Billy Dobson);4-1

7 Bondi Hanover (Brian Cross);10-1

8 Ashley’s Husband (Phil Fluet);12-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,000.

1 One Off Delight A (Jay Randall);5-2

2 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);9-2

3 Moonshine Kisses (Frank Coppola Jr);2-1

4 Treasure Mach (Gregory Merton);10-1

5 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

6 Olde Broadside (Phil Fluet);20-1

7 Tuapeka Trick N (Jim Devaux);6-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Real Kid (Mark Beckwith);3-1

2 Mavericks Luck (Jay Randall);10-1

3 Mikey Boy (Chris Long);4-1

4 Babinga Wood (Mitchell Cushing);5-2

5 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1

6 Reckless Rebel (Jim Devaux);9-2

12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.

1 Betterlatethnnever (Mitchell Cushing);8-5

2 Rockin Inthe Hills (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

3 Sneak On Bye (Phil Fluet);4-1

4 Major Camby (Mark Beckwith);12-1

5 Shady City (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

6 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);6-1

7 Lifeonthebeach A (Jim Devaux);8-1

8 Prince Aston (Jay Randall);20-1

13TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Card Knock Life (Billy Dobson);9-2

2 Montera (Brett Crawford);6-1

3 Santanna One (Chris Long);5-2

4 Blade Seelster (Mark Beckwith);3-1

5 American Island (Claude Huckabone III);8-1

6 One Hand Keg Stand (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

