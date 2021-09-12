 Skip to main content
Saratoga Harness Entries
agate

Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.

1 Dw’s Jerry’s Boy (Jim Devaux);10-1

2 First Over (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

3 Always A Ranger (Scott Mongeon);9-2

4 Flaunt It To Winit (Billy Dobson);8-5

5 Fun Guy (Brett Beckwith);20-1

6 Divine Power (Wally Hennessey);2-1

7 Tom York (Bruce Cooper);15-1

8 Hurricane Gale (Phil Fluet);12-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Credit Skill (Chris Long);5-2

2 Chimera (Alek Chartrand);3-1

3 Yankee Bluestone (Brett Crawford);6-1

4 Dazzlndash Hanover (John Cross);8-1

5 Refiner (Billy Dobson);12-1

6 Meadowbrook Nate (W. Hennessey);7-2

7 Credit Income (John Stark Jr);5-1

8 Just For Luck (Jim Devaux);10-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.

1 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);5-1

2 Elegant Son (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

3 Winter Mint (Alek Chartrand);10-1

4 Purpose Blue Chip (Dan Daley);7-5

5 Grandpa Erv (Billy Dobson);15-1

6 Im Not Vanilla (Brett Beckwith);20-1

7 Amazing Sevens (Brett Crawford);12-1

8 Barney Mac (Wally Hennessey);7-2

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Xcuseme (John Stark Jr);6-5

2 Uncle Andy (Billy Dobson);3-1

3 Lucky Sevens (Jimmy Whittemore);9-2

4 Someway Same Hall (Chris Long);12-1

5 Dew Can Dew (Chuck Connor Jr);8-1

6 Riverofroyalty (Brett Crawford);10-1

7 Muscle Ave (Jim Devaux);6-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Mass Confession (Billy Dobson);8-1

2 Lifetime Credit (John Stark Jr);5-2

3 I M Fishin (Jim Devaux);6-1

4 Navarone Hanover (Chris Long);3-1

5 Match My Miracle (Brett Crawford);9-2

6 Living Proof I Am (Phil Fluet);10-1

7 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1

8 Manny L (Wally Hennessey);4-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Bucketlist Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

2 Mister Muscle (Brett Beckwith);6-1

3 Knight Angel (Jim Devaux);8-1

4 Lazzaro (Billy Dobson);4-1

5 Gettin Messi (Chris Long);9-2

6 Bridge Works (Wally Hennessey);5-2

7 Cash Me Out (Phil Fluet);3-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.

1 Waiting On A Woman (Kyle Spagnola);3-1

2 Stone In Love (Dan Cappello Jr);5-2

3 Tymal Tullo (Jim Devaux);6-1

4 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

5 Cartier Volo (Brett Crawford);8-1

6 Southeaster (John Stark Jr);12-1

7 Hot Wheelz (Billy Dobson);5-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.

1 Classic Express (Jim Devaux);7-2

2 Screamer (Phil Fluet);5-1

3 Prairie Beautiful (Billy Dobson);10-1

4 Tantalize Bluechip (Alek Chartrand);5-2

5 Words Of Wisdom (Wally Hennessey);3-1

6 Northoftheborder (Brett Crawford);8-1

7 Third Circuit (Brett Beckwith);15-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.

1 Ledges (Brett Crawford);6-5

2 Henry Iam Iam (Phil Fluet);15-1

3 Palpitations (Wally Hennessey);7-2

4 Doc’s Bull Market (Larry Stalbaum);5-1

5 One Margarita (Dan Daley);8-1

6 Lucky Marshmala (Rick Harp);25-1

7 Stormy Dangles (Billy Dobson);12-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $13,000.

1 Squee Hanover (Phil Fluet);3-1

2 Jnr Express (John Stark Jr);6-1

3 The Royal Poze (Jim Devaux);4-1

4 Gruden (Billy Dobson);5-2

5 Oh So Pine (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

6 Double Dealing (Wally Hennessey);8-1

7 Bold Creation (Brett Beckwith);10-1

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.

1 French Hops (Billy Dobson);8-1

2 Whiz (Brett Beckwith);6-1

3 Hp Double Expresso (Brett Crawford);6-5

4 Flexible Credit (Jim Devaux);7-2

5 Allforone Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);12-1

6 Southwind Sinistra (J. Whittemore);15-1

7 Hecky Brown (Wally Hennessey);25-1

12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 The Lindy Treaty (Jim Devaux);5-2

2 Andy M (Chris Long);2-1

3 Cash Now (John Duggan);20-1

4 Beautiful Brenda (Glenn Bailey);15-1

5 Heid (George Harrison);10-1

6 Flyhawk Thriller (Alek Chartrand);8-1

7 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);7-2

13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Me Three (Jim Devaux);3-1

2 Holy Koly (Alek Chartrand);10-1

3 Ready For Workout (Earl Sauve);6-1

4 Alloutaflight (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

5 Duckdodgendive (Brett Beckwith);5-2

6 Father Pats Secret (Leon Bailey);8-1

7 Winged Foot (Wally Hennessey);9-2

8 Eyes Of Justice (Chris Long);12-1

