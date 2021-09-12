Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.
1 Dw’s Jerry’s Boy (Jim Devaux);10-1
2 First Over (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
3 Always A Ranger (Scott Mongeon);9-2
4 Flaunt It To Winit (Billy Dobson);8-5
5 Fun Guy (Brett Beckwith);20-1
6 Divine Power (Wally Hennessey);2-1
7 Tom York (Bruce Cooper);15-1
8 Hurricane Gale (Phil Fluet);12-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Credit Skill (Chris Long);5-2
2 Chimera (Alek Chartrand);3-1
3 Yankee Bluestone (Brett Crawford);6-1
4 Dazzlndash Hanover (John Cross);8-1
5 Refiner (Billy Dobson);12-1
6 Meadowbrook Nate (W. Hennessey);7-2
7 Credit Income (John Stark Jr);5-1
8 Just For Luck (Jim Devaux);10-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.
1 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);5-1
2 Elegant Son (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1
3 Winter Mint (Alek Chartrand);10-1
4 Purpose Blue Chip (Dan Daley);7-5
5 Grandpa Erv (Billy Dobson);15-1
6 Im Not Vanilla (Brett Beckwith);20-1
7 Amazing Sevens (Brett Crawford);12-1
8 Barney Mac (Wally Hennessey);7-2
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 Xcuseme (John Stark Jr);6-5
2 Uncle Andy (Billy Dobson);3-1
3 Lucky Sevens (Jimmy Whittemore);9-2
4 Someway Same Hall (Chris Long);12-1
5 Dew Can Dew (Chuck Connor Jr);8-1
6 Riverofroyalty (Brett Crawford);10-1
7 Muscle Ave (Jim Devaux);6-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Mass Confession (Billy Dobson);8-1
2 Lifetime Credit (John Stark Jr);5-2
3 I M Fishin (Jim Devaux);6-1
4 Navarone Hanover (Chris Long);3-1
5 Match My Miracle (Brett Crawford);9-2
6 Living Proof I Am (Phil Fluet);10-1
7 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1
8 Manny L (Wally Hennessey);4-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Bucketlist Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
2 Mister Muscle (Brett Beckwith);6-1
3 Knight Angel (Jim Devaux);8-1
4 Lazzaro (Billy Dobson);4-1
5 Gettin Messi (Chris Long);9-2
6 Bridge Works (Wally Hennessey);5-2
7 Cash Me Out (Phil Fluet);3-1
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.
1 Waiting On A Woman (Kyle Spagnola);3-1
2 Stone In Love (Dan Cappello Jr);5-2
3 Tymal Tullo (Jim Devaux);6-1
4 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
5 Cartier Volo (Brett Crawford);8-1
6 Southeaster (John Stark Jr);12-1
7 Hot Wheelz (Billy Dobson);5-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.
1 Classic Express (Jim Devaux);7-2
2 Screamer (Phil Fluet);5-1
3 Prairie Beautiful (Billy Dobson);10-1
4 Tantalize Bluechip (Alek Chartrand);5-2
5 Words Of Wisdom (Wally Hennessey);3-1
6 Northoftheborder (Brett Crawford);8-1
7 Third Circuit (Brett Beckwith);15-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.
1 Ledges (Brett Crawford);6-5
2 Henry Iam Iam (Phil Fluet);15-1
3 Palpitations (Wally Hennessey);7-2
4 Doc’s Bull Market (Larry Stalbaum);5-1
5 One Margarita (Dan Daley);8-1
6 Lucky Marshmala (Rick Harp);25-1
7 Stormy Dangles (Billy Dobson);12-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $13,000.
1 Squee Hanover (Phil Fluet);3-1
2 Jnr Express (John Stark Jr);6-1
3 The Royal Poze (Jim Devaux);4-1
4 Gruden (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 Oh So Pine (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
6 Double Dealing (Wally Hennessey);8-1
7 Bold Creation (Brett Beckwith);10-1
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.
1 French Hops (Billy Dobson);8-1
2 Whiz (Brett Beckwith);6-1
3 Hp Double Expresso (Brett Crawford);6-5
4 Flexible Credit (Jim Devaux);7-2
5 Allforone Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);12-1
6 Southwind Sinistra (J. Whittemore);15-1
7 Hecky Brown (Wally Hennessey);25-1
12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 The Lindy Treaty (Jim Devaux);5-2
2 Andy M (Chris Long);2-1
3 Cash Now (John Duggan);20-1
4 Beautiful Brenda (Glenn Bailey);15-1
5 Heid (George Harrison);10-1
6 Flyhawk Thriller (Alek Chartrand);8-1
7 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);7-2
13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Me Three (Jim Devaux);3-1
2 Holy Koly (Alek Chartrand);10-1
3 Ready For Workout (Earl Sauve);6-1
4 Alloutaflight (Larry Stalbaum);4-1
5 Duckdodgendive (Brett Beckwith);5-2
6 Father Pats Secret (Leon Bailey);8-1
7 Winged Foot (Wally Hennessey);9-2
8 Eyes Of Justice (Chris Long);12-1