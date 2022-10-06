Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: 5 p.m.
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,700.
1 Seven Out (Brian Cross);12-1
2 Big City Jake (Mark Whitcroft);20-1
3 Thunder Hooves (Brett Crawford);15-1
4 American Bourbon (Chris Long);6-1
5 Somiki (Wally Hennessey);6-5
6 The Ranch Hand (Jim Devaux);10-1
7 Takoda Blue Chip (Luke Hanners);7-2
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,250.
1 Final Class (Bruce Cooper);3-1
2 Torrey Pines (Phil Fluet);12-1
3 Big Sky Rocket (Brett Beckwith);6-1
4 Howd Ya Like That (Steven Rybka);15-1
5 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);9-2
6 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);8-1
7 Split Rail (Luke Hanners);5-2
8 Armbro Hall (Jim Devaux);10-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
1 Sevenatchi (Brett Beckwith);3-1
2 Anomaly (Brian Cross);5-2
3 Rebecca’s Joy (Phil Fluet);15-1
4 Tantalize Bluechip (Billy Dobson);7-2
5 Finnick (Nelson Haley);10-1
6 Proof Of Prayer (Mark Whitcroft);8-1
7 Shock Proof (Chris Long);12-1
8 Airpain (Michael Mc Givern);5-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,250.
1 Darron Hall (Jay Randall);12-1
2 Alex The Great (Chris Long);9-2
3 Yankees Beast (Brian Cross);7-5
4 Trump This (Brett Beckwith);6-1
5 Mayday Volo (Phil Fluet);8-1
6 Match My Miracle (Brett Crawford);7-2
7 Winter Mint (Jim Devaux);10-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,700.
1 Takato (Billy Dobson);9-2
2 Mass Flow (Chris Long);7-2
3 World Bank (Luke Hanners);12-1
4 Hillofa Knockout (Wally Hennessey);6-1
5 Lightningfast (Jim Devaux);25-1
6 Justathriller (Brett Beckwith);6-5
7 Titan On The Rail (Michael Mc Givern);8-1
8 Gavinator (Jay Randall);10-1
9 Discreet Lover (Brett Crawford);15-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
1 Jam That Guitar (Chris Long);5-1
2 Candys Pet (Wally Hennessey);7-2
3 Illini Storm (Billy Dobson);6-1
4 Whimsical Journey (Brian Cross);8-1
5 Sportslover (Brett Beckwith);10-1
6 Jaxson R Browne (Jim Devaux);5-2
7 American Soul (Luke Hanners);4-1
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
1 Life In Color (Brett Crawford);5-1
2 Brazos (Brett Beckwith);4-1
3 Skyline Blue Chip (Billy Dobson);2-1
4 Flying Image (Chris Long);5-2
5 Faith In Joe (Jim Devaux);15-1
6 Alana’s Jojo (Brian Cross);10-1
7 Townline Lucky You (Luke Hanners);20-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
1 Pool Shark Franco (Brian Cross);4-1
2 Bj’s Smitty (Billy Dobson);9-2
3 Guinness (Jim Devaux);3-1
4 Current Danger (Jay Randall);5-2
5 Ic Your Muscle (Mark Whitcroft);15-1
6 Gale Force Benny (Chris Long);8-1
7 Devious Promises (M. Mc Givern);6-1
8 Impact Jane (Wally Hennessey);10-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
1 Bud Truck (Brett Beckwith);9-2
2 Outrageous Story (Wally Hennessey);5-2
3 Favaro Seelster (Jim Devaux);8-1
4 Parallel Line (Chris Long);10-1
5 Riggins Revenge (Luke Hanners);3-1
6 Gold Star Artie (Billy Dobson);7-2
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,700.
1 Telling The Story (Jordan Derue);7-2
2 Hp Double Expresso (Brett Crawford);8-1
3 Luxury Brand (Billy Dobson);10-1
4 Echo De Meautis Fr (Brett Beckwith);7-5
5 Southwind Rifle (Jim Devaux);12-1
6 Why U Bugging (John Stark Jr);5-2
7 Dazzlndash Hanover (Brian Cross);25-1
8 Out Of The Blue (Luke Hanners);20-1
9 Be Different (Wally Hennessey);15-1