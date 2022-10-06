 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: 5 p.m.

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,700.

1 Seven Out (Brian Cross);12-1

2 Big City Jake (Mark Whitcroft);20-1

3 Thunder Hooves (Brett Crawford);15-1

4 American Bourbon (Chris Long);6-1

5 Somiki (Wally Hennessey);6-5

6 The Ranch Hand (Jim Devaux);10-1

7 Takoda Blue Chip (Luke Hanners);7-2

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,250.

1 Final Class (Bruce Cooper);3-1

2 Torrey Pines (Phil Fluet);12-1

3 Big Sky Rocket (Brett Beckwith);6-1

4 Howd Ya Like That (Steven Rybka);15-1

5 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);9-2

6 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);8-1

7 Split Rail (Luke Hanners);5-2

8 Armbro Hall (Jim Devaux);10-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Sevenatchi (Brett Beckwith);3-1

2 Anomaly (Brian Cross);5-2

3 Rebecca’s Joy (Phil Fluet);15-1

4 Tantalize Bluechip (Billy Dobson);7-2

5 Finnick (Nelson Haley);10-1

6 Proof Of Prayer (Mark Whitcroft);8-1

7 Shock Proof (Chris Long);12-1

8 Airpain (Michael Mc Givern);5-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,250.

1 Darron Hall (Jay Randall);12-1

2 Alex The Great (Chris Long);9-2

3 Yankees Beast (Brian Cross);7-5

4 Trump This (Brett Beckwith);6-1

5 Mayday Volo (Phil Fluet);8-1

6 Match My Miracle (Brett Crawford);7-2

7 Winter Mint (Jim Devaux);10-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,700.

1 Takato (Billy Dobson);9-2

2 Mass Flow (Chris Long);7-2

3 World Bank (Luke Hanners);12-1

4 Hillofa Knockout (Wally Hennessey);6-1

5 Lightningfast (Jim Devaux);25-1

6 Justathriller (Brett Beckwith);6-5

7 Titan On The Rail (Michael Mc Givern);8-1

8 Gavinator (Jay Randall);10-1

9 Discreet Lover (Brett Crawford);15-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Jam That Guitar (Chris Long);5-1

2 Candys Pet (Wally Hennessey);7-2

3 Illini Storm (Billy Dobson);6-1

4 Whimsical Journey (Brian Cross);8-1

5 Sportslover (Brett Beckwith);10-1

6 Jaxson R Browne (Jim Devaux);5-2

7 American Soul (Luke Hanners);4-1

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Life In Color (Brett Crawford);5-1

2 Brazos (Brett Beckwith);4-1

3 Skyline Blue Chip (Billy Dobson);2-1

4 Flying Image (Chris Long);5-2

5 Faith In Joe (Jim Devaux);15-1

6 Alana’s Jojo (Brian Cross);10-1

7 Townline Lucky You (Luke Hanners);20-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Pool Shark Franco (Brian Cross);4-1

2 Bj’s Smitty (Billy Dobson);9-2

3 Guinness (Jim Devaux);3-1

4 Current Danger (Jay Randall);5-2

5 Ic Your Muscle (Mark Whitcroft);15-1

6 Gale Force Benny (Chris Long);8-1

7 Devious Promises (M. Mc Givern);6-1

8 Impact Jane (Wally Hennessey);10-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Bud Truck (Brett Beckwith);9-2

2 Outrageous Story (Wally Hennessey);5-2

3 Favaro Seelster (Jim Devaux);8-1

4 Parallel Line (Chris Long);10-1

5 Riggins Revenge (Luke Hanners);3-1

6 Gold Star Artie (Billy Dobson);7-2

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,700.

1 Telling The Story (Jordan Derue);7-2

2 Hp Double Expresso (Brett Crawford);8-1

3 Luxury Brand (Billy Dobson);10-1

4 Echo De Meautis Fr (Brett Beckwith);7-5

5 Southwind Rifle (Jim Devaux);12-1

6 Why U Bugging (John Stark Jr);5-2

7 Dazzlndash Hanover (Brian Cross);25-1

8 Out Of The Blue (Luke Hanners);20-1

9 Be Different (Wally Hennessey);15-1

