Post time 7:05 p.m.

1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Newyorkblueblood (Huckabone III);3-1

2 Ten Million (Alek Chartrand);9-2

3 Divine Wind (Dan Cappello Jr);5-2

4 Black Magic Storm (Brian Cross);6-1

5 We’re In Trouble (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

6 The Light In Me (J. Huckabone);15-1

7 Aileen On You (Cory Mcgivern);20-1

8 Dead Bolt (Billy Dobson);4-1

2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Jenny Lake (Frank Coppola Jr);6-5

2 Chilicheatum (Phil Fluet);20-1

3 College Krystal (Brian Cross);9-2

4 Best Balance (Jim Devaux);15-1

5 Lady Rapidash (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-2

6 Aurora’s Action (Billy Dobson);12-1

7 Whitemountainmaple (Chartrand);25-1

8 Beautiful Brenda (D. Cappello Jr);10-1

3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Maximum Ideal (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

2 Prove It Allnight (Jim Devaux);30-1

3 Tough As Tuff (Billy Dobson);9-5

4 Rollinwithambition (Phil Fluet);8-1

5 Calvery Hill (Dan Cappello Jr);2-1

6 Sports Illustrate (Steeven Genois);20-1

7 Ideal Camo (Kenneth Cross);25-1

8 Dali Deo (Jay Randall);5-1

4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Glamdring (Brett Crawford);10-1

2 Hotfoot Hannah (Alek Chartrand);7-5

3 North Forty Star (Brian Cross);15-1

4 Southeaster (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

5 Southwind Tinker (Jim Devaux);5-1

6 Goddess Ofgoodness (Phil Fluet);8-1

7 Signal Hill Qt (H. Westbrook III);25-1

8 Handsome Devil (Zackary Gray);20-1

5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 About The Benjamns (Chris Long);8-1

2 Fifth Son (Brett Crawford);3-1

3 Hot Tip (Jay Randall);7-2

4 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);5-2

5 Sir Jake’s Z Tam (Steeven Genois);6-1

6 Conman’s Dream (Samuel King);10-1

7 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1

8 Rocknrollroyalty (C.Huckabone Jr);12-1

6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Aerial Flight (Jim Devaux);8-5

2 Frank Hanover (Jay Randall);9-2

3 Mr Gerrity (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1

4 Mass Confession (Phil Fluet);12-1

5 Charismo (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

6 Citizenship (John Stark Jr);20-1

7 Song Chapter (Billy Dobson);7-2

7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Old Pal (Glenn Raia);15-1

2 Brazen Brazilian (M. Kimelman);9-2

3 Talking Tom (Alek Chartrand);12-1

4 Herecomesbullville (Jim Devaux);3-1

5 American Day (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

6 No Hablo Ingles (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

7 Naturalist Hanover (B. Aldrich Jr);8-5

8 Sundown Showdown (B. Cross);20-1

8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 My Mother Theresa (Billy Dobson);6-1

2 Assailant (Michael Mc Givern);8-1

3 Speedy Little Ava (Phil Fluet);5-2

4 Fashion For Credit (John Stark Jr);5-1

5 Riverismydam (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

6 Isabella’s Diamond (Jim Devaux);7-2

7 Fancy Knows (C. Huckabone III);20-1

8 Hope’s Candor (Jay Randall);30-1

9TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,760.

1 Grandpa Erv (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

2 It Aint The Whisky (Jay Randall);5-2

3 Chasing The Storm (Francis Raia II);15-1

4 Citi Z Tam (Mark Whitcroft);4-1

5 Lous Silver Star (Steeven Genois);9-2

6 Winning Legends (Phil Fluet);12-1

7 Dynamic Man (Jim Devaux);6-1

8 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);10-1

9 Ss Tys Aflyin (Billy Dobson);3-1

10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Hennessey (Billy Dobson);3-1

2 Pine Bush Rocket (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2

3 Brad’s Buddy (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

4 Dramatist (Chris Long);10-1

5 Jonsey (Michael Kimelman);20-1

6 Keystone Dakota (C. Huckabone Jr);8-1

7 Keystone Magneto (Jim Devaux);2-1

8 Smooth As Whiskey (S. Genois);15-1

11TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Squirely Girly (Jordan Derue);5-2

2 Rc’s Lady Royale (Jay Randall);6-1

3 Explosive (Brian Cross);8-1

4 Liquorstoreblues (Billy Dobson);3-1

5 Pumping Irony (George Harrison);20-1

6 Pappagiorgio (Jim Devaux);7-2

7 Southwind Rich (Chris Long);15-1

8 Trendy Kim (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments