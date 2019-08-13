Post time 7:05 p.m.
1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Newyorkblueblood (Huckabone III);3-1
2 Ten Million (Alek Chartrand);9-2
3 Divine Wind (Dan Cappello Jr);5-2
4 Black Magic Storm (Brian Cross);6-1
5 We’re In Trouble (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
6 The Light In Me (J. Huckabone);15-1
7 Aileen On You (Cory Mcgivern);20-1
8 Dead Bolt (Billy Dobson);4-1
2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Jenny Lake (Frank Coppola Jr);6-5
2 Chilicheatum (Phil Fluet);20-1
3 College Krystal (Brian Cross);9-2
4 Best Balance (Jim Devaux);15-1
5 Lady Rapidash (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-2
6 Aurora’s Action (Billy Dobson);12-1
7 Whitemountainmaple (Chartrand);25-1
8 Beautiful Brenda (D. Cappello Jr);10-1
3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Maximum Ideal (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
2 Prove It Allnight (Jim Devaux);30-1
3 Tough As Tuff (Billy Dobson);9-5
4 Rollinwithambition (Phil Fluet);8-1
5 Calvery Hill (Dan Cappello Jr);2-1
6 Sports Illustrate (Steeven Genois);20-1
7 Ideal Camo (Kenneth Cross);25-1
8 Dali Deo (Jay Randall);5-1
4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Glamdring (Brett Crawford);10-1
2 Hotfoot Hannah (Alek Chartrand);7-5
3 North Forty Star (Brian Cross);15-1
4 Southeaster (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
5 Southwind Tinker (Jim Devaux);5-1
6 Goddess Ofgoodness (Phil Fluet);8-1
7 Signal Hill Qt (H. Westbrook III);25-1
8 Handsome Devil (Zackary Gray);20-1
5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 About The Benjamns (Chris Long);8-1
2 Fifth Son (Brett Crawford);3-1
3 Hot Tip (Jay Randall);7-2
4 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 Sir Jake’s Z Tam (Steeven Genois);6-1
6 Conman’s Dream (Samuel King);10-1
7 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1
8 Rocknrollroyalty (C.Huckabone Jr);12-1
6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Aerial Flight (Jim Devaux);8-5
2 Frank Hanover (Jay Randall);9-2
3 Mr Gerrity (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1
4 Mass Confession (Phil Fluet);12-1
5 Charismo (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
6 Citizenship (John Stark Jr);20-1
7 Song Chapter (Billy Dobson);7-2
7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Old Pal (Glenn Raia);15-1
2 Brazen Brazilian (M. Kimelman);9-2
3 Talking Tom (Alek Chartrand);12-1
4 Herecomesbullville (Jim Devaux);3-1
5 American Day (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
6 No Hablo Ingles (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1
7 Naturalist Hanover (B. Aldrich Jr);8-5
8 Sundown Showdown (B. Cross);20-1
8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 My Mother Theresa (Billy Dobson);6-1
2 Assailant (Michael Mc Givern);8-1
3 Speedy Little Ava (Phil Fluet);5-2
4 Fashion For Credit (John Stark Jr);5-1
5 Riverismydam (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
6 Isabella’s Diamond (Jim Devaux);7-2
7 Fancy Knows (C. Huckabone III);20-1
8 Hope’s Candor (Jay Randall);30-1
9TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,760.
1 Grandpa Erv (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
2 It Aint The Whisky (Jay Randall);5-2
3 Chasing The Storm (Francis Raia II);15-1
4 Citi Z Tam (Mark Whitcroft);4-1
5 Lous Silver Star (Steeven Genois);9-2
6 Winning Legends (Phil Fluet);12-1
7 Dynamic Man (Jim Devaux);6-1
8 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);10-1
9 Ss Tys Aflyin (Billy Dobson);3-1
10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Hennessey (Billy Dobson);3-1
2 Pine Bush Rocket (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2
3 Brad’s Buddy (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
4 Dramatist (Chris Long);10-1
5 Jonsey (Michael Kimelman);20-1
6 Keystone Dakota (C. Huckabone Jr);8-1
7 Keystone Magneto (Jim Devaux);2-1
8 Smooth As Whiskey (S. Genois);15-1
11TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Squirely Girly (Jordan Derue);5-2
2 Rc’s Lady Royale (Jay Randall);6-1
3 Explosive (Brian Cross);8-1
4 Liquorstoreblues (Billy Dobson);3-1
5 Pumping Irony (George Harrison);20-1
6 Pappagiorgio (Jim Devaux);7-2
7 Southwind Rich (Chris Long);15-1
8 Trendy Kim (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.