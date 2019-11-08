First post: 6:45 p.m.

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,420.

1 Quick Art (John Macdonald);9-5

2 Fcee N (Jay Randall);9-2

3 Mikey Boy (Chris Long);7-2

4 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1

5 Kaylas Blues (Phil Fluet);12-1

6 Blade Seelster (Mark Beckwith);6-1

7 Noudidnt Blue Chip (Jordan Derue);8-1

8 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);20-1

9 Bringer Of Rain (Steven Rybka);10-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.

1 Fifth Son (Shawn T Gray);12-1

2 Rocknrollroyalty (C. Huckabone Jr);15-1

3 Noahs Mill (Billy Dobson);9-2

4 Jersey Jim (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1

5 Santanna One (Chris Long);8-1

6 Redhot Romeo (C. Huckabone III);20-1

7 Conman’s Dream (Mark Beckwith);25-1

8 Rural Art (Jay Randall);10-1

9 Kenrick N (Jim Devaux);6-5

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Mavericks Luck (Jay Randall);10-1

2 Devisser (Steven Rybka);4-1

3 Chumlee A (Larry Stalbaum);6-5

4 Twin B Famous (Jim Devaux);12-1

5 Charlie Call Home (Mark Beckwith);6-1

6 Reckless Rebel (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

7 Six Before Seven (Evan Hoagland);25-1

8 Card Knock Life (Chris Long);20-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,000.

1 Napper Tandy (Mark Beckwith);8-1

2 Treasure Mach (Jim Devaux);9-2

3 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);6-5

4 Killer Thriller (Jay Randall);10-1

5 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);7-2

6 Swellendam (Chris Long);25-1

7 Simple Kinda Man (Jordan Derue);6-1

8 Olde Broadside (Shawn T Gray);15-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.

1 I Am The Cowboy (Chris Long);3-1

2 Teo Enteo A (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

3 Preacher Ollie (Billy Dobson);4-1

4 All Music (Steeven Genois);9-2

5 About The Benjamns (Jay Randall);15-1

6 Glass Prince (Jim Devaux);6-1

7 Rockin Panda (Mark Beckwith);10-1

8 Fridaynightflight (John Macdonald);12-1

9 Blueberry Heaven (Phil Fluet);8-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.

1 Redbank Blaze A (Billy Dobson);8-1

2 Bettor Notbitter A (Jay Randall);3-1

3 Epaulette A (Mark Beckwith);7-2

4 Vasari N (Jim Devaux);5-1

5 Funknwaffles (Brett Crawford);5-2

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,770.

1 In The Huddle (Billy Dobson);8-1

2 Shady City (Larry Stalbaum);5-1

3 Lifeonthebeach A (Jim Devaux);2-1

4 Givenupdreaming (Mark Beckwith);3-1

5 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);10-1

6 Bettor Spirits N (Jay Randall);20-1

7 Warrawee Nonsuch (S. T Gray);15-1

8 Star Of Terror (John Macdonald);12-1

9 Sneak On Bye (Brett Crawford);4-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,150.

1 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);10-1

2 Manverick (Brian Cross);8-5

3 Moonshine Kisses (Shawn T Gray);9-2

4 Major Camby (Jay Randall);8-1

5 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);5-2

6 Newbie (Phil Fluet);12-1

7 Big N Bad (John Macdonald);15-1

8 Babinga Wood (Billy Dobson);20-1

9 Brookdale Bruiser (Mark Beckwith);6-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Jericho Willie (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

2 Sb Angelindisguise (Mark Beckwith);5-2

3 Mister Miami (C. Huckabone III);6-5

4 Pecorino (Jim Devaux);6-1

5 So So Incredible (Jay Randall);12-1

6 Mach Up A (Brett Crawford);8-1

7 Maximum Ideal (Brian Cross);20-1

8 Wood Hunter (Billy Dobson);15-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.

1 Dreams Beachboy (Jim Devaux);5-1

2 Nitro Glistening (Brett Crawford);6-1

3 Starznheaven (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

4 Kiwi Tintin N (Brian Cross);4-1

5 Heaven’s Gait (Jay Randall);8-1

6 Texas Terror N (Billy Dobson);7-2

7 Mighty Mr Sharkey N (Phil Fluet);10-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,560.

1 Stud Muffin (Steven Rybka);5-2

2 Major Escape (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

3 Gibus (Brian Cross);4-1

4 Two Fiftyeight N (Jim Devaux);6-1

5 Doodad Hanover (Phil Fluet);8-1

6 Dramatist (Chris Long);9-2

7 Regal Escape (Brett Crawford);15-1

8 Rollinwithambition (Billy Dobson);12-1

9 Scott The Great (Mark Beckwith);10-1

