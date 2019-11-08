First post: 6:45 p.m.
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,420.
1 Quick Art (John Macdonald);9-5
2 Fcee N (Jay Randall);9-2
3 Mikey Boy (Chris Long);7-2
4 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1
5 Kaylas Blues (Phil Fluet);12-1
6 Blade Seelster (Mark Beckwith);6-1
7 Noudidnt Blue Chip (Jordan Derue);8-1
8 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);20-1
9 Bringer Of Rain (Steven Rybka);10-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.
1 Fifth Son (Shawn T Gray);12-1
2 Rocknrollroyalty (C. Huckabone Jr);15-1
3 Noahs Mill (Billy Dobson);9-2
4 Jersey Jim (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1
5 Santanna One (Chris Long);8-1
6 Redhot Romeo (C. Huckabone III);20-1
7 Conman’s Dream (Mark Beckwith);25-1
8 Rural Art (Jay Randall);10-1
9 Kenrick N (Jim Devaux);6-5
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 Mavericks Luck (Jay Randall);10-1
2 Devisser (Steven Rybka);4-1
3 Chumlee A (Larry Stalbaum);6-5
4 Twin B Famous (Jim Devaux);12-1
5 Charlie Call Home (Mark Beckwith);6-1
6 Reckless Rebel (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1
7 Six Before Seven (Evan Hoagland);25-1
8 Card Knock Life (Chris Long);20-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,000.
1 Napper Tandy (Mark Beckwith);8-1
2 Treasure Mach (Jim Devaux);9-2
3 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);6-5
4 Killer Thriller (Jay Randall);10-1
5 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);7-2
6 Swellendam (Chris Long);25-1
7 Simple Kinda Man (Jordan Derue);6-1
8 Olde Broadside (Shawn T Gray);15-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.
1 I Am The Cowboy (Chris Long);3-1
2 Teo Enteo A (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
3 Preacher Ollie (Billy Dobson);4-1
4 All Music (Steeven Genois);9-2
5 About The Benjamns (Jay Randall);15-1
6 Glass Prince (Jim Devaux);6-1
7 Rockin Panda (Mark Beckwith);10-1
8 Fridaynightflight (John Macdonald);12-1
9 Blueberry Heaven (Phil Fluet);8-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.
1 Redbank Blaze A (Billy Dobson);8-1
2 Bettor Notbitter A (Jay Randall);3-1
3 Epaulette A (Mark Beckwith);7-2
4 Vasari N (Jim Devaux);5-1
5 Funknwaffles (Brett Crawford);5-2
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,770.
1 In The Huddle (Billy Dobson);8-1
2 Shady City (Larry Stalbaum);5-1
3 Lifeonthebeach A (Jim Devaux);2-1
4 Givenupdreaming (Mark Beckwith);3-1
5 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);10-1
6 Bettor Spirits N (Jay Randall);20-1
7 Warrawee Nonsuch (S. T Gray);15-1
8 Star Of Terror (John Macdonald);12-1
9 Sneak On Bye (Brett Crawford);4-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,150.
1 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);10-1
2 Manverick (Brian Cross);8-5
3 Moonshine Kisses (Shawn T Gray);9-2
4 Major Camby (Jay Randall);8-1
5 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);5-2
6 Newbie (Phil Fluet);12-1
7 Big N Bad (John Macdonald);15-1
8 Babinga Wood (Billy Dobson);20-1
9 Brookdale Bruiser (Mark Beckwith);6-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Jericho Willie (Larry Stalbaum);4-1
2 Sb Angelindisguise (Mark Beckwith);5-2
3 Mister Miami (C. Huckabone III);6-5
4 Pecorino (Jim Devaux);6-1
5 So So Incredible (Jay Randall);12-1
6 Mach Up A (Brett Crawford);8-1
7 Maximum Ideal (Brian Cross);20-1
8 Wood Hunter (Billy Dobson);15-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.
1 Dreams Beachboy (Jim Devaux);5-1
2 Nitro Glistening (Brett Crawford);6-1
3 Starznheaven (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
4 Kiwi Tintin N (Brian Cross);4-1
5 Heaven’s Gait (Jay Randall);8-1
6 Texas Terror N (Billy Dobson);7-2
7 Mighty Mr Sharkey N (Phil Fluet);10-1
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,560.
1 Stud Muffin (Steven Rybka);5-2
2 Major Escape (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
3 Gibus (Brian Cross);4-1
4 Two Fiftyeight N (Jim Devaux);6-1
5 Doodad Hanover (Phil Fluet);8-1
6 Dramatist (Chris Long);9-2
7 Regal Escape (Brett Crawford);15-1
8 Rollinwithambition (Billy Dobson);12-1
9 Scott The Great (Mark Beckwith);10-1
